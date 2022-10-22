Max Verstappen is PointsBet odds favorite as Formula 1 returns to America for 10th United States GP

By Oct 22, 2022, 2:51 PM EDT
PointsBet United States odds
Vince Mignott / Getty Images
0 Comments

After clinching the Drivers’ Championship in Japan, Max Verstappen leads Formula One’s return to America with a -240 line to make him the odds favorite at PointsBet Sportsbook for the 2022 edition of the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA). Verstappen won the inaugural Miami GP this May with an opening line of +110.

Verstappen also won last year’s edition of the United States Grand Prix as part of eight consecutive results of first or second place finishes. That was his third straight podium at COTA, a track on which he’s finished worse than fourth just once in six starts.

With minus odds, the way to determine a payout is by subtraction. In order for a bettor to earn $100, he must wager $240 this week; with that wager, he will get back his initial stake and winnings of $100.

For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a bet of +300 is the same as 3/1.

Lewis Hamilton is ranked second, and while that may come as a surprise considering the struggle at Mercedes this season, his COTA numbers have been stellar. Hamilton won the inaugural edition of this race in 2012, finished fourth in his next outing and has not failed to finish on the podium since. Last year, he was second to Verstappen by a little more than one second. Hamilton posts at +550 and is the only driver other than Verstappen under 10/1.

Carlos Sainz, Jr. is ranked third at +1000. While Sainz has been consistent on this track with six results of sixth through eighth, he has failed to score an elusive top-five. That has not been the case in 2022. He has a top-five percentage of .647 that includes a win in the British GP. Sainz crashed on the opening lap in Japan in the most recent round and snapped a six-race streak of results eighth or better.

With Verstappen winning the 2022 Drivers Championship, team orders could favor Sergio Perez (+1100) in his quest to give Red Bull Racing their first 1-2 finish in the standings. Perez finished third in this race last year, which was part of a four-race streak of top-fives. He’s won twice in 2022 with the most recent coming in Singapore.

Perez has a slim one-point advantage over Charles Leclerc (+1200) in the championship standings. Leclerc is seeking his first COTA podium, but he’s finished fourth in his last two attempts there. With three, Leclerc is second to Verstappen in 2022 wins. His most recent victory came in Round 11 at Red Bull Ring in Austria.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Japanese Odds
Singapore Odds
Italian Odds
Dutch Odds
Belgium Odds
French Odds
Austrian Odds
Canadian Odds
Azerbaijan Odds
Monaco Odds
Spanish Odds
Miami Odds
Saudi Arabian odds
Australian odds
Romagna Odds

Read more about Motorsports

Carlos Sainz pole Austin
Carlos Sainz captures pole for USGP in Austin; Leclerc second but facing...
Dietrich Mateschitz, Red Bull owner , during day six of F1
Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz dead at 78, according to Formula...
Logan Sargeant Formula One
Logan Sargeant poised to become newest American driver in F1 with Williams...

Carlos Sainz captures pole for USGP in Austin; Leclerc second but facing grid penalty

Associated PressOct 22, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT
Carlos Sainz pole Austin
Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images
0 Comments

AUSTIN, Texas — Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz will start on pole position for the United States Grand Prix after season champion Max Verstappen finished third in Saturday’s qualifying session that began shortly after his Red Bull team learned that founder and owner Dietrich Mateschitz had died.

Verstappen will still start on the front row. Charles Leclerc, Sainz’s Ferrari teammate, qualified second but must take a 10-place grid penalty for using new engine parts. Every winner in the previous nine races at the Circuit of the Americas has started from the front row.

Verstappen is chasing a single-season record-tying 13th victory. He clinched his second consecutive season championship at the previous race in Japan.

Verstappen and his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez had to drive less than an hour after the team was gathered together to be told Mateschitz had died at age 78.

“What he has done for me, my career so far, my life,” said Verstappen, who joined F1 as a 17-year-old with Red Bull’s junior team, then named Toro Rosso. “It’s a very tough day … We tried to give it everything but unfortunately we missed out. But there’s a race tomorrow and we’ll try and make (him) proud.”

Since its founding, Red Bull has won six driver championships and four constructors titles. The team is close to clinching a fifth team championship and could wrap it up on Sunday.

A Verstappen win would tie the season record held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel. In nine years of racing at the Circuit of the Americas, every winner has started from the front row.

Matesich bought the Jaguar team in 2004 and rebranded it as Red Bull in 2005. He added a second team to the Red Bull stable when he bought the Minardi program renamed it Toro Rosso in 2006 to be a program for training younger drivers. That team is now Alpha Tauri.

Red Bull’s greatest success came with Sebastian Vettel’s four consecutive driver’s championships from 2010-2013.