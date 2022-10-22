After clinching the Drivers’ Championship in Japan, Max Verstappen leads Formula One’s return to America with a -240 line to make him the odds favorite at PointsBet Sportsbook for the 2022 edition of the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA). Verstappen won the inaugural Miami GP this May with an opening line of +110.

Verstappen also won last year’s edition of the United States Grand Prix as part of eight consecutive results of first or second place finishes. That was his third straight podium at COTA, a track on which he’s finished worse than fourth just once in six starts.

With minus odds, the way to determine a payout is by subtraction. In order for a bettor to earn $100, he must wager $240 this week; with that wager, he will get back his initial stake and winnings of $100.

For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a bet of +300 is the same as 3/1.

Lewis Hamilton is ranked second, and while that may come as a surprise considering the struggle at Mercedes this season, his COTA numbers have been stellar. Hamilton won the inaugural edition of this race in 2012, finished fourth in his next outing and has not failed to finish on the podium since. Last year, he was second to Verstappen by a little more than one second. Hamilton posts at +550 and is the only driver other than Verstappen under 10/1.

Carlos Sainz, Jr. is ranked third at +1000. While Sainz has been consistent on this track with six results of sixth through eighth, he has failed to score an elusive top-five. That has not been the case in 2022. He has a top-five percentage of .647 that includes a win in the British GP. Sainz crashed on the opening lap in Japan in the most recent round and snapped a six-race streak of results eighth or better.

With Verstappen winning the 2022 Drivers Championship, team orders could favor Sergio Perez (+1100) in his quest to give Red Bull Racing their first 1-2 finish in the standings. Perez finished third in this race last year, which was part of a four-race streak of top-fives. He’s won twice in 2022 with the most recent coming in Singapore.

Perez has a slim one-point advantage over Charles Leclerc (+1200) in the championship standings. Leclerc is seeking his first COTA podium, but he’s finished fourth in his last two attempts there. With three, Leclerc is second to Verstappen in 2022 wins. His most recent victory came in Round 11 at Red Bull Ring in Austria.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Japanese Odds

Singapore Odds

Italian Odds

Dutch Odds

Belgium Odds

French Odds

Austrian Odds

Canadian Odds

Azerbaijan Odds

Monaco Odds

Spanish Odds

Miami Odds

Saudi Arabian odds

Australian odds

Romagna Odds