Max Verstappen earns emotional win for Red Bull with late pass of Lewis Hamilton in Austin

Associated PressOct 23, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT
Red Bull Verstappen emotional
Chris Graythen/Getty Images
0 Comments

AUSTIN, Texas — Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton late to win the United States Grand Prix, earning a record-tying 13th victory this season in an emotional tribute Sunday to late Red Bull team founder and owner Dietrich Mateschitz.

Verstappen’s race was nearly undone by an uncharacteristically slow pit stop by Red Bull midway through the race that dropped him well behind Hamilton. But Verstappen fought back to pass last season’s rival for the championship on Lap 50 of 56.

Verstappen then had to hold off Hamilton’s pressure through the final laps as his team warned him not to exceed track limits that would draw a penalty.

The win was a relief for Red Bull. The team had announced shortly before qualifying on Saturday that Mateschitz had died at age 78. Verstappen vowed he’d give everything to get the win to honor him.

The win continued Verstappen’s run of dominance in 2022. He already had clinched the season championship in Japan two weeks earlier. Sunday’s win tied him with Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel for most in a season with three races left.

Since its founding, Red Bull has won six driver championships and five constructors’ titles. Verstappen’s win clinched this season’s team championship

Mateschitz, the Austrian billionaire co-founder of the Red Bull energy drinks global empire, bought the Jaguar team in 2004 and rebranded it as Red Bull in 2005. He added a second team to the Red Bull stable when he bought the Minardi program and renamed it Toro Rosso in 2006 to be a program for training younger drivers. That team is now Alpha Tauri.

The team brought a teenage Verstappen into its racing program and promoted him to F1 in 2015 when he was just 17 with the hopes he could become the youngest champion in series history. Mercedes’ dominance over 2014-2020 prevented that.

But Mateschitz, who reportedly had been ailing for months, lived long enough to see Verstappen win two championships and start what could be another dominant era for the team he founded.

F1 held a brief tribute to honor Mateschitz before the race. Large signs of “Danke Didi” (Thank you, Didi) were posted on the video screens. Vettel, who won four championships with Red Bull and is in his final F1 season with Aston Martin, appeared to be fighting back tears.

Christian Horner says Red Bull cheating accusations by F1 detractors are ‘shocking’

Associated PressOct 23, 2022, 7:00 AM EDT
Horner Red Bull cheating
Clive Mason/Getty Images
0 Comments

AUSTIN, Texas — Red Bull team boss Christian Horner denied his championship-winning team gained any competitive advantage by what has been deemed a “minor” breach of Formula One’s spending rules, and called suggestions that it amounted to cheating “shocking.”

Red Bull has been dogged by questions at the United States Grand Prix about driver Max Verstappen’s championships last season and this year after F1’s governing body revealed the team had a “minor” violation of the 2021 spending cap.

But that still could amount to several million dollars and some teams and drivers have demanded harsh penalties to punish Red Bull and protect the integrity of the sport.

McLaren chief executive Zak Brown wrote a letter to the FIA that didn’t specifically name Red Bull but said any overspending should be considered “cheating.”

Horner and Brown sat next to each other for F1’s weekend news conference, and Horner angrily complained that Red Bull had been put “on trial” even though few details of the spending violations have been released.

“Suddenly we are tried and subjected to three weeks of effective abuse. And then to be seeing a letter accusing us of cheating and being fraudulent, it is just not right, and this has to stop,” Horner said.

“It is tremendously disappointing for a fellow competitor to be accusing you of cheating, to accuse you of fraudulent activity is shocking.”

Horner even said that allegations of cheating have led to the children of Red Bull employees being bullied at school.

Brown defended his letter, which said overspending teams should be hit financially and face future car development restrictions.

“My letter set out that if a team spent more than the cap, they’re going to gain an advantage,” Brown said. “We’re not taking a view if they did or didn’t. My letter was if someone has, these are the things that should be addressed.

“I didn’t mention any team, it was a general response now that we are into the cost cap era, here’s what we think the ramifications are.”

The cost cap breach is particularly controversial given the close finish to last season’s championship. Verstappen won 10 races to eight for Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, and the Red Bull driver won the title when he passed Hamilton on the final lap of the final race.

And since teams typically begin developing the next year’s car at midseason, any overspending could be viewed as gaining a a future advantage. Verstappen has been untouchable this season with 12 wins. One more ties the single-season record.

Red Bull insists it always believed it was in compliance with the spending rules, which Horner called exorbitantly complicated.

But teams have had time to adjust to the limit and the bookkeeping. And no other team is facing the same overspending claims as Red Bull. Brown called the regulations “manageable.”

Formula One first announced a budget cap would be implemented in 2019, and it started last season with a limit of $145 million. It was scaled down to $140 million for 2022 and drops to $135 million for 2023. It excludes driver salaries and engine costs.

By calling the violation “minor,” the FIA indicated Red Bull’s overspending was under 5% of the total budget.

Horner said he hoped to have the issue resolved with the FIA by the end of the race weekend in Texas. If not, it could drag out for several more months should the team appeal any findings and punishments.

Horner promised the ultimate resolution will be transparent.

“There is going to be no private, secret deal,” he said. “It will all be absolutely above board.”

It’s been a difficult week for Red Bull, which also is dealing with the death of co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz.