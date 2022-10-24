Francesco Bagnaia wins MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix one week after taking championship lead

By Oct 24, 2022, 2:16 PM EDT
One week after taking the points’ lead in Australia, Francesco Bagnaia padded it with a win in the MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix with his closest title contender, Fabio Quartararo, finishing third. The gap between first and second in the standings is now 23 points in a series that offers 25 to win and none for a rider finishing outside the top 15.

This is the first time since 2017 that a MotoGP title fight has gone all the way to the final round. But for Quartararo to win the championship, he will need to win and have Bagnaia finish worse than 14th. Without a win by Quartararo, Bagnaia will be the champion even if he doesn’t earn points.

While Bagnaia’s race ended on the highest of notes, the weekend got off to a rocky start. He crashed twice on Saturday, in the third practice session and second qualification session. Those difficulties forced him to roll off the grid ninth. The news was worse for Quartararo, who also crashed in practice and fractured a finger. That caused him to struggle to qualify 12th.

Both riders got off to strong starts and climbed through the field. Bagnaia improved from ninth to second on the opening lap as pole winner Jorge Martin held onto the top spot.

Quartararo rode up to fifth from his 12th-place start.

Martin crashed from the lead on Lap 7 and handed the lead to Bagnaia, but Enea Bastianini was in tow and the two exchanged the lead during the final laps. Bagnaia held off a furious charge to win the MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix by a slim 0.27 seconds.

For Bagnaia it was his seventh win of the season as he sets his sights on his first premier class championship.

Aleix Espargaro entered the race third in the standings with a mathematical shot at the title, but his race went away on Lap 3 when a slight mistake dropped him to 14th in the running order. He rebounded to 10th at the checkers, but the six points that went with that result were not enough to keep the dream alive.

The MotoGP Grand Prix series leaves the Malaysian GP behind and heads for the season finale in Spain on November, 6.

In Moto 2, Ai Ogura beat Tony Arbolino and Aron Canet in a hotly contested race that saw a gap of just 0.247 seconds from first to third and less than a second to 15th-place Lorenzo Dalla Porta.

Cameron Beaubier was the highest finishing American rider in ninth with Joe Roberts in 11th.

Tony Stewart will race a Top Alcohol dragster in his NHRA debut at Las Vegas

Associated PressOct 24, 2022, 8:15 AM EDT
Tony Stewart NHRA debut
Sean Gardner/Getty Images
NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart will make his drag racing debut this weekend at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Stewart will compete for McPhillips Racing in a Top Alcohol dragster – the equivalent of NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series.

“I’m excited and nervous at the same time,” Stewart said. “It’s definitely going to be a big learning curve, and to do it at a national event right out of the gate adds to the challenge. But it’s something I’ve really been wanting to do and I’ve been working toward this moment. I’m not taking it lightly. It’s a serious business and I’m going to be as prepared as possible when I get to Las Vegas.”

Stewart is guaranteed a minimum of four passes at Vegas beginning with Q1 and Q2 on Friday, Q3 on Saturday and at least the first round of eliminations on Sunday. Although he has a Top Fuel license – earned over two multi-day sessions at Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School and a handful of tests over the last two years – the 51-year-old felt Top Alcohol was a smarter entry point.

“I’ve been a rookie in a lot of different cars over the course of my career. That part won’t be new, but the drag racing side is so different from anything I’ve driven in the past. It’s all about procedures and knowing the routine and doing it the same every time,” Stewart said. “In all the other forms of racing, you blow a corner and you fix it and do better the next lap. There is no next lap if you screw up in these cars. You have to do it the same every time for the team to be able to tune the car the right way, and you have to do your job. You have to cut good lights and stay in the groove.”

The three-time NASCAR champion, one-time IndyCar champion and USAC triple crown winner is in his first season of NHRA ownership. Tony Stewart Racing fields a Top Fuel dragster for his wife, Leah Pruett, and a Funny Car for Matt Hagan. Both drivers have qualified for NHRA’s Countdown to the Championship, and Pruett gave the team its first win in July.

“There are a lot of things people don’t think about just by watching on television. I’ve learned a lot from our teams this year,” Stewart said. “I’m sure it will be sensory overload, but you have to start somewhere.”

Stewart’s drag racing debut will have sponsorship from longtime partner Mobil 1, which was both a sponsor and technical partner for him when he won his third Cup title in 2011. Stewart’s partnership with Mobil 1 encompasses Stewart-Haas Racing in NASCAR and Tony Stewart Racing in the NHRA and World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series.

“Throughout his storied career, Tony has been known for his commitment and dedication to his craft, which is why he’s long been a perfect fit as a Mobil 1 partner,” said Rob Shearer, an ExxonMobil marketing director. “His desire to be exceptional has always aligned with our goal to do the same.

“His laser focus and intense competitive spirit that we all know so well will be on display once again, but this time on a quarter-mile dragstrip. We’re looking forward to cheering him on in his NHRA debut.”