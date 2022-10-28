Formula 1 continues its tour of the Americas and heads to Mexico City one week after Max Verstappen earned a record-tying 13th win in Austin, Texas and remains the odds favorite at PointsBet Sportsbook for the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. This week, Verstappen’s odds of -155 are notably lower than last week’s -240 as his teammate Sergio Perez, a Mexican native, becomes the second-ranked driver.

Three of Verstappen’s 33 F1 victories came on this track, including last year’s Mexican Grand Prix. In six starts since the series returned to Mexico City in 2015, Verstappen has never finished outside the top 10 and is looking to deny Perez a victory at home as he looks to take sole possession of the single season win record.

With minus odds, the way to determine a payout is by subtraction. In order for a bettor to earn $100, he must wager $155 this week; with that wager, he will get back his initial stake and winnings of $100.

For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a bet of +300 is the same as 3/1.

The advantage of running in front of his countrymen was not lost on the PointsBet traders. Last week Perez showed odds of +1100 for the US GP. This week, he is one of three drivers below the 5/1 mark with a line of +400. Perez enters the race with an eight-race streak of results sixth or better this season. He finished third in this race last year, which was his first top-five in the Mexican GP.

Charles Leclerc rounds out the top three with a line of +480. He has finished seventh or better in three starts in the Mexican GP with top-fives in his last two efforts. In 2019, he led the field to green and is favored to do so again this week with a line of +125. Leclerc’s odds are also significantly lower than last week when he posted at +1200 for the United States GP. He finished third in that race to score his fifth consecutive podium.

No other driver is listed under 12/1.

Last week Lewis Hamilton led until a late-race pass by Verstappen with six laps remaining kept him from scoring his first win of 2022. His second-place finish was the 10th time in the last 12 races that he earned a top-five. He has now been second to Verstappen three times in 2022. But if he can get his first win of the season in Mexico, it is worth +1200 and a podium finish it worth +115. Hamilton is listed as the favorite to post the fastest lap of the race with a line of +1100 over Fernando Alonso who is a distant +6600.

Carlos Sainz, Jr. rounds out the top five this week with a line of +1400. He is coming off two miserable races in which he failed to finish in Japan and Texas. Sainz has not yet cracked the top five on this track and has a pair of DNFs from 2017 and 2018 that further damages his average. His long outright win odds drag those for a podium finish to +135, however. Sainz has six podium finishes so far this season.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

United States Odds

Japanese Odds

Singapore Odds

Italian Odds

Dutch Odds

Belgium Odds

French Odds

Austrian Odds

Canadian Odds

Azerbaijan Odds

Monaco Odds

Spanish Odds

Miami Odds

Saudi Arabian odds

Australian odds

Romagna Odds