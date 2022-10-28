Red Bull fined $7 million, loses wind tunnel time for overspending on F1 cost cap

Associated PressOct 28, 2022, 10:00 AM EDT
Red Bull F1 penalty
Clive Mason/Getty Images
0 Comments

MEXICO CITY — Formula One’s governing body ordered Red Bull to pay a $7 million fine and forfeit wind tunnel time as the penalty for overspending the 2021 F1 cost cap by $1.8 million during Max Verstappen’s first championship season.

The penalties announced Friday at the Mexico City Grand Prix are unlikely to satisfy Red Bull rivals, many of whom called for harsh penalties ranging from stripping Verstappen of last year’s title, a reduction in future Red Bull spending, and any punishment that would hurt the team competitively.

Red Bull already has wrapped up both a second F1 title with Verstappen and the constructors’ championship with three races remaining this season.

“They are sore anyway, so it doesn’t matter what you do,” Verstappen said of those who called for his championship to be stripped.

Instead, the FIA and Red Bull came to terms on a monetary fine and a reduction of 10% of its allotted time in the wind tunnel in 2023. Red Bull has 30 days to pay the $7 million fine.

The cost cap was put in place as a competition equalizer to prevent the larger, heavily-funded teams from outspending the smaller organizations struggling to keep up.

Rival team Mercedes has argued that a monetary penalty will only encourage others to also overspend and pay the fine as punishment. McLaren chief executive Zak Brown even wrote a letter to the FIA demanding stiff punishment for an offense he likened to cheating.

Brown said any team found guilty of overspending should be penalized that same amount and face an equal reduction the next season, and violating teams should suffer in competitive areas.

“The bottom line,” Brown wrote, “is any team who has overspent has gained an unfair advantage both in the current and following year’s car development.”

Brown’s letter incensed Red Bull principal Christian Horner, who has maintained the spending violation was minor but had erupted into scandal.

“Suddenly we are tried and subjected to three weeks of effective abuse. And then to be seeing a letter accusing us of cheating and being fraudulent, it is just not right, and this has to stop,” Horner said last week. “It is tremendously disappointing for a fellow competitor to be accusing you of cheating, to accuse you of fraudulent activity is shocking.”

As to those who have called for Verstappen’s 2021 title to be stripped, he said there are many who will never accept his first championship. Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton in a controversial finish created when the since-fired race director made a late race change in protocol during the season finale that allowed Verstappen to pass Hamilton for the win and the championship.

“From my side I can (accept it), probably they can’t and will never be able to and that’s a problem for them to deal with,” Verstappen said.

PointsBet Mexican GP odds tighten between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez

By Oct 28, 2022, 1:00 PM EDT
PointsBet Mexican odds
Clive Mason / Getty Images
0 Comments

Formula 1 continues its tour of the Americas and heads to Mexico City one week after Max Verstappen earned a record-tying 13th win in Austin, Texas and remains the odds favorite at PointsBet Sportsbook for the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. This week, Verstappen’s odds of -155 are notably lower than last week’s -240 as his teammate Sergio Perez, a Mexican native, becomes the second-ranked driver.

Three of Verstappen’s 33 F1 victories came on this track, including last year’s Mexican Grand Prix. In six starts since the series returned to Mexico City in 2015, Verstappen has never finished outside the top 10 and is looking to deny Perez a victory at home as he looks to take sole possession of the single season win record.

With minus odds, the way to determine a payout is by subtraction. In order for a bettor to earn $100, he must wager $155 this week; with that wager, he will get back his initial stake and winnings of $100.

For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a bet of +300 is the same as 3/1.

The advantage of running in front of his countrymen was not lost on the PointsBet traders. Last week Perez showed odds of +1100 for the US GP. This week, he is one of three drivers below the 5/1 mark with a line of +400. Perez enters the race with an eight-race streak of results sixth or better this season. He finished third in this race last year, which was his first top-five in the Mexican GP.

Charles Leclerc rounds out the top three with a line of +480. He has finished seventh or better in three starts in the Mexican GP with top-fives in his last two efforts. In 2019, he led the field to green and is favored to do so again this week with a line of +125. Leclerc’s odds are also significantly lower than last week when he posted at +1200 for the United States GP. He finished third in that race to score his fifth consecutive podium.

No other driver is listed under 12/1.

Last week Lewis Hamilton led until a late-race pass by Verstappen with six laps remaining kept him from scoring his first win of 2022. His second-place finish was the 10th time in the last 12 races that he earned a top-five. He has now been second to Verstappen three times in 2022. But if he can get his first win of the season in Mexico, it is worth +1200 and a podium finish it worth +115. Hamilton is listed as the favorite to post the fastest lap of the race with a line of +1100 over Fernando Alonso who is a distant +6600.

Carlos Sainz, Jr. rounds out the top five this week with a line of +1400. He is coming off two miserable races in which he failed to finish in Japan and Texas. Sainz has not yet cracked the top five on this track and has a pair of DNFs from 2017 and 2018 that further damages his average. His long outright win odds drag those for a podium finish to +135, however. Sainz has six podium finishes so far this season.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

United States Odds
Japanese Odds
Singapore Odds
Italian Odds
Dutch Odds
Belgium Odds
French Odds
Austrian Odds
Canadian Odds
Azerbaijan Odds
Monaco Odds
Spanish Odds
Miami Odds
Saudi Arabian odds
Australian odds
Romagna Odds

Read more about Motorsports

Perez Max Verstappen Mexico
Sergio Perez eyes home win in Mexico, but Max Verstappen wants record 14th...
Red Bull F1 penalty
Red Bull fined $7 million, loses wind tunnel time for overspending on F1...
Joey Savatgy wins WSX Australian GP; Ken Roczen takes home the inaugural...