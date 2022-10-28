Sergio Perez eyes home win in Mexico, but Max Verstappen wants record 14th victory

MEXICO CITY — Sergio Perez walked into the Formula One paddock Thursday and was quickly surrounded by adoring fans so hopeful he’ll become the first Mexican to win on his home track — and deny dominant teammate Max Verstappen.

The reception was nothing like the one he received earlier this week when the Red Bull driver did a demonstration run in Guadalajara in front of “about 140,000 people, so for Mexico, not that much.”

Perez called it an emotional memory that will stick with him forever.

What would bump it down a notch on his list of accomplishments? A victory Sunday in the Mexico City Grand Prix. Perez finished a career-best third at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez a year ago and was celebrated as if he’d won the actual race.

“Of course I want to win this weekend, that is my target,” Perez said. “But it has already been such a special week for me taking the Red Bull Showrun to my hometown, it’s a memory that will live with me forever. I don’t want to stop there with creating moments this week though, my aim is to win my home Grand Prix and I know I have the car and the team to do it.

“I will give 100% to win for these fans in Mexico.”

Only problem? Two-time F1 champion Verstappen has no intention of allowing Perez to take the checkered flag.

Verstappen, who clinched his second consecutive title earlier this month and then led Red Bull to the constructor’s championship last week, is seeking a 14th victory Sunday that would break the record for wins in a season he shares with Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel.

Verstappen has won seven of the last eight races (including an emotional win in Austin), a streak stopped only by Perez himself with a win in Singapore earlier this month. It gives Red Bull an eight-race winning streak and Verstappen isn’t hiding that he wants to keep winning and doesn’t much care if it spoils his teammates homecoming.

“I am here to win,” Verstappen said Thursday. “I want to win like every race we enter, and we have an opportunity to win more. As a team we just want to have a good weekend.”

But the final three races are important for Perez, who heads into Sunday trailing Charles Leclerc of Ferrari by only two points for second in the standings. It gives Red Bull a chance to go 1-2 in the final standings of a season it has totally dominated, and it’s also an opportunity to shift the narrative from its penalty for cost cap overspending.

“He knows what he has to do to finish a second, he has to finish ahead of Charles,” Verstappen said. “As a team, we always try to be first and second and as a driver, I want to win more races.”

Formula 1 continues its tour of the Americas and heads to Mexico City one week after Max Verstappen earned a record-tying 13th win in Austin, Texas and remains the odds favorite at PointsBet Sportsbook for the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. This week, Verstappen’s odds of -155 are notably lower than last week’s -240 as his teammate Sergio Perez, a Mexican native, becomes the second-ranked driver.

Three of Verstappen’s 33 F1 victories came on this track, including last year’s Mexican Grand Prix. In six starts since the series returned to Mexico City in 2015, Verstappen has never finished outside the top 10 and is looking to deny Perez a victory at home as he looks to take sole possession of the single season win record.

With minus odds, the way to determine a payout is by subtraction. In order for a bettor to earn $100, he must wager $155 this week; with that wager, he will get back his initial stake and winnings of $100.

For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a bet of +300 is the same as 3/1.

The advantage of running in front of his countrymen was not lost on the PointsBet traders. Last week Perez showed odds of +1100 for the US GP. This week, he is one of three drivers below the 5/1 mark with a line of +400. Perez enters the race with an eight-race streak of results sixth or better this season. He finished third in this race last year, which was his first top-five in the Mexican GP.

Charles Leclerc rounds out the top three with a line of +480. He has finished seventh or better in three starts in the Mexican GP with top-fives in his last two efforts. In 2019, he led the field to green and is favored to do so again this week with a line of +125. Leclerc’s odds are also significantly lower than last week when he posted at +1200 for the United States GP. He finished third in that race to score his fifth consecutive podium.

No other driver is listed under 12/1.

Last week Lewis Hamilton led until a late-race pass by Verstappen with six laps remaining kept him from scoring his first win of 2022. His second-place finish was the 10th time in the last 12 races that he earned a top-five. He has now been second to Verstappen three times in 2022. But if he can get his first win of the season in Mexico, it is worth +1200 and a podium finish it worth +115. Hamilton is listed as the favorite to post the fastest lap of the race with a line of +1100 over Fernando Alonso who is a distant +6600.

Carlos Sainz, Jr. rounds out the top five this week with a line of +1400. He is coming off two miserable races in which he failed to finish in Japan and Texas. Sainz has not yet cracked the top five on this track and has a pair of DNFs from 2017 and 2018 that further damages his average. His long outright win odds drag those for a podium finish to +135, however. Sainz has six podium finishes so far this season.

