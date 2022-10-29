Max Verstappen qualifies on F1 pole in Mexico with a record-breaking 14th victory in sight

MEXICO CITY — Max Verstappen inched closer to a record 14th victory of the Formula One season by holding off a pair of Mercedes and Mexican favorite Sergio Perez to win the pole Saturday for the Mexico City Grand Prix.

It was the sixth pole of the season for Verstappen, who clinched his second consecutive F1 title earlier this month. Red Bull wrapped up the constructors title last week.

With three races left in the season, the last remaining drama involves Verstappen trying to snap a tie for the single-season wins record with Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton looking to avoid the first winless season of his career, and Perez trying to become the first Mexican to win an F1 race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Having won seven of the past eight races, Verstappen is the betting favorite Sunday.

With a packed crowd chanting “Ole! Ole! Ole! Che-co! Che-co!” every time Perez passed on the track, the roar was deafening as he shot into the top three. But Hamilton, who had his first lap wiped away, still had to complete a qualifying run.

Hamilton qualified third, behind teammate George Russell, as the Mercedes drivers seek their first win of the season. Hamilton, a seven-time champion, has never gone winless since his 2007 F1 debut.

He was second to Verstappen a week ago at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, where Verstappen raced to his record-tying 13th win of the season. Verstappen has not promised to give Perez any favors to help Perez win in front of his adoring fans, but Perez did himself no favors in qualifying fourth.

Red Bull has won eight consecutive races headed into Sunday.

The final three races are important for Perez, who heads into Sunday trailing Charles Leclerc of Ferrari by only two points for second in the standings. It gives Red Bull a chance to go 1-2 in the final standings of a season it has totally dominated, and it’s also an opportunity to shift the narrative from its penalty for cost cap overspending.

Formula 1 continues its tour of the Americas and heads to Mexico City one week after Max Verstappen earned a record-tying 13th win in Austin, Texas and remains the odds favorite at PointsBet Sportsbook for the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. This week, Verstappen’s odds of -155 are notably lower than last week’s -240 as his teammate Sergio Perez, a Mexican native, becomes the second-ranked driver.

Three of Verstappen’s 33 F1 victories came on this track, including last year’s Mexican Grand Prix. In six starts since the series returned to Mexico City in 2015, Verstappen has never finished outside the top 10 and is looking to deny Perez a victory at home as he looks to take sole possession of the single season win record.

With minus odds, the way to determine a payout is by subtraction. In order for a bettor to earn $100, he must wager $155 this week; with that wager, he will get back his initial stake and winnings of $100.

For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a bet of +300 is the same as 3/1.

The advantage of running in front of his countrymen was not lost on the PointsBet traders. Last week Perez showed odds of +1100 for the US GP. This week, he is one of three drivers below the 5/1 mark with a line of +400. Perez enters the race with an eight-race streak of results sixth or better this season. He finished third in this race last year, which was his first top-five in the Mexican GP.

Charles Leclerc rounds out the top three with a line of +480. He has finished seventh or better in three starts in the Mexican GP with top-fives in his last two efforts. In 2019, he led the field to green and is favored to do so again this week with a line of +125. Leclerc’s odds are also significantly lower than last week when he posted at +1200 for the United States GP. He finished third in that race to score his fifth consecutive podium.

No other driver is listed under 12/1.

Last week Lewis Hamilton led until a late-race pass by Verstappen with six laps remaining kept him from scoring his first win of 2022. His second-place finish was the 10th time in the last 12 races that he earned a top-five. He has now been second to Verstappen three times in 2022. But if he can get his first win of the season in Mexico, it is worth +1200 and a podium finish it worth +115. Hamilton is listed as the favorite to post the fastest lap of the race with a line of +1100 over Fernando Alonso who is a distant +6600.

Carlos Sainz, Jr. rounds out the top five this week with a line of +1400. He is coming off two miserable races in which he failed to finish in Japan and Texas. Sainz has not yet cracked the top five on this track and has a pair of DNFs from 2017 and 2018 that further damages his average. His long outright win odds drag those for a podium finish to +135, however. Sainz has six podium finishes so far this season.

