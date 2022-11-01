Arrow McLaren SP will field Tony Kanaan at Indy 500 with sponsorship from NTT Data



The cold war between Zak Brown and Chip Ganassi took another turn Tuesday when Arrow McLaren SP announced it had signed both a Ganassi sponsor and Tony Kanaan to drive the Indy 500.

Kanaan spent four seasons with Chip Ganassi Racing and drove a Ganassi entry in the last two Indianapolis 500s. The 2013 winner finished third this past May at Indy.

Kanaan will be sponsored by NTT Data for his 22nd Indy 500, and the technology and business solutions provider also will be the primary sponsor for Felix Rosenqvist for 10 races on the No. 6 Chevrolet.

NTT Data had been a Ganassi sponsor since 2013 and was the primary sponsor for 2020 champion Alex Palou, who spent most of the IndyCar season locked in a battle to move from Ganassi to McLaren in 2023.

Mediation led to a resolution in which Palou would finish the remaining year on his Ganassi contract and can test for McLaren’s Formula One team. But Palou’s sponsor is headed to McLaren early; Palou can’t drive an Indy car for McLaren before he makes his official move in 2024.

“We welcome the opportunity to partner with McLaren, a long-term and valued client, and to demonstrate how sponsorships simultaneously build awareness and enhance business-to-business relationships,” said Bob Pryor, CEO of NTT Data Services.

Brown and Ganassi have feuded for years, but the tiff reached a new height when Palou in July rebuked a Ganassi announcement that the option on his contract for 2023 had been picked up. He said he instead was moving to McLaren, which led to several civil court filings and the ultimate resolution for Palou to complete his Ganassi contract.

Also, McLaren team president Taylor Kiel left the organization after the season and is expected to be announced as a Ganassi executive as soon as his non-compete clause expires. Kiel is the stepson of longtime Ganassi managing director Mike Hull.

Kanaan, who spent four of the final six years of full-time IndyCar competition with Ganassi, is slowly moving toward retirement. His third-place finish at Indy in May made the Brazilian eager to return again in 2023 at age 48.

“I feel extremely lucky to get another shot racing in the Indy 500,” said Kanaan, who will be part of McLaren’s first four-car Indy 500 lineup alongside Rosenqvist, Pato O’Ward and 2015 winner Alexander Rossi.

“I’m excited to work with Pato, Felix and Alexander and race with the Arrow McLaren SP team. My biggest battle in last year’s race was against these three drivers so working with them and driving with them will be exciting for all of us,” Kanaan said.

Rosenqvist started his IndyCar career with Ganassi and drove the No. 10 sponsored by NTT Data for two seasons. Rosenqvist moved to McLaren ahead of the 2021 season, the first year of NTT Data’s last Ganassi contact extension, and Palou replaced Rosenqvist as the driver in the No. 10.

“I look forward to representing NTT DATA once again,” Rosenqvist said. “They’re a great partner and are committed to the series.”

McConnell becomes Nitro Rallycross' fourth winner of season in Round 4 at Glen Helen



Fraser McConnell used the inside line earned from his heat win to nudge points’ leader Robin Larsson wide in Turn 1 and lead all six laps of Nitro Rallycross Round 4 at Glen Helen, Calif. and become the fourth winner of the 2022-23 season.

“I approach every weekend with the same mindset: Trust preparation, execute as best I can,” McConnell told Katy Osborne on Peacock.tv. “It helps when you have really good support like I did this weekend.

“I was good to bounce back from last week and have a good round, trust the team.”

McConnell finished third behind Travis Pastrana and Larsson in Round 3 at ERX Motor Park in Minnesota.

One of the most important bits of strategy in short course rally racing is when to take the Joker Lap – an extended trip around the track that is designed to allow competitors to create separation between the cars. Larsson was the first driver to Joker, an indication that he believed he had a faster car than McConnell and could gain ground by staying out of the leader’s rooster tail of dust.

As Larsson rejoined the main track, he trailed the leader by a little less than six seconds, which might have been close enough to grab the lead when McConnell was forced to take the longer line around the track. Heavy pressure from behind by Kevin Eriksson trimmed fractions of seconds off Larsson’s lap times over the next five laps.

How to Watch Nitro Rallycross

Meanwhile, McConnell held off Round 2 winner Andreas Bakkerud at the front of the field with a margin that was just enough to keep the pressure from building.

Running first through third, McConnell, Andreas Bakkerud and Oliver Eriksson waited until the last lap to Joker. For McConnell, it could have gone terribly wrong. He clipped the inside berm as he made a sharp left turn to slip under the gap jump, losing momentum slightly.

With Larsson coming with a head of steam, slight mistakes get multiplied.

McConnell rejoined the main track with inches to spare and gained a little advantage when Bakkerud lightly nudged Larsson’s right rear fender.

Any mistake on the final lap would have been disastrous since they were covered by a slim margin of three seconds and in the final turns, McConnell almost over rotated twice as he found and pushed the edge of grip of the Dryer Reinbold No. 35.

Larsson’s second-place finish was enough to allow him to keep the points’ lead.

“I was so sure I got a puncture in Corner 1 on Lap 5 right when I needed to do the push,” Larsson said. “I had to get really defensive with Kevin [Eriksson] behind me for that whole lap. I’m so disappointed and hopefully no one watches the on board after the finish line, because there were some Swedish ‘words’. ”

Bakkerud rounded out the podium in third.

The winner of Round 3 Pastrana was unable to take the final spot in the feature.

Brian Deegan joined the field for Nitro Rallycross’ side by side race and won ahead of Pastrana on Saturday by less than .04 seconds.

