Dennis Erb Jr. leads World of Outlaws Late Model field into World Finals

By Nov 2, 2022, 2:38 PM EDT
Erb Outlaws Late Model
Jacy Norgaard / World of Outlaws
With an insurmountable 158-point lead, Dennis Erb, Jr. will be crowned the World of Outlaws Late Model champion Saturday night at the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway while Tanner English and Max Blair battle for second in the standings on November 2-3 and 5 at the Late Model World Finals.

Erb’s title will end a three-year run by Brandon Sheppard, who competed only part time with the series this year. Sheppard moved into the Lucas Oil Late Model Series in 2022, where he captured seven wins in 54 starts.

Erb’s Outlaws’ point lead was built on the back of four wins, 21 top-fives and 32 top-10s in 40 starts with three races remaining. He leads in all categories among full-time drivers.

His last victories were earned back-to-back in a two-night show this June at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Mo. and while he has not won in 18 races since, he earned 15 top-10s. Erb’s last five attempts ended in top-fives, including a second-place finish at Humboldt Speedway three races ago.

MORE: Brad Sweet and David Gravel are “essentially tied” in Outlaws Sprints

While winning any of the final three races is not essential for Erb to take the title, it is nonetheless important. Mike Marlar currently has the most Outlaws wins on the season with five in 16 starts. Last year’s champion Sheppard has four wins in 19 races to accompany his seven in Lucas Oil. Jonathan Davenport also has four trophies on his mantel in nine starts plus nine victories in the other major Late Model sanction in 29 starts there.

Erb already has a win in the season finale at Charlotte. In 2017, he earned his only win of that season in 10 starts. His victory came in Race 2 of the World Finals ahead of Marlar. The night before, Erb finished second to Sheppard, so pride is on the line.

Max Blair and Tanner English are embroiled in a tight battle for both Rookie of the Year and runner-up in Outlaws Late Model points. Jacy Norgard, World of Outlaws

The most interesting battle of the week is the battle for Rookie of the Year honors, which is also a contest to see who will finish second in the standings.

Entering Wednesday night’s race, English holds a 20-point advantage over Blair with season tallies that are almost identical. English and Blair hold two wins each and both have scored 11 top-fives. English holds a two-race lead in top-10s with 27.

But momentum is on Blair’s side. In the most recent round at US 36 Raceway in Osborn, Mo., English broke the frame on his right front and retired on Lap 17. Blair finished sixth to close the gap.

Blair also has experience on his side with five previous appearances in this race and a best of ninth earned last year. English is making his debut in the World of Outlaws Late Model Finals.

McConnell becomes Nitro Rallycross’ fourth winner of season in Round 4 at Glen Helen

By Nov 1, 2022, 1:12 PM EDT
McConnell Nitro Rallycross 4
Nitrorallycross.com
Fraser McConnell used the inside line earned from his heat win to nudge points’ leader Robin Larsson wide in Turn 1 and lead all six laps of Nitro Rallycross Round 4 at Glen Helen, Calif. and become the fourth winner of the 2022-23 season.

“I approach every weekend with the same mindset: Trust preparation, execute as best I can,” McConnell told Katy Osborne on Peacock.tv. “It helps when you have really good support like I did this weekend.

“I was good to bounce back from last week and have a good round, trust the team.”

McConnell finished third behind Travis Pastrana and Larsson in Round 3 at ERX Motor Park in Minnesota.

One of the most important bits of strategy in short course rally racing is when to take the Joker Lap – an extended trip around the track that is designed to allow competitors to create separation between the cars. Larsson was the first driver to Joker, an indication that he believed he had a faster car than McConnell and could gain ground by staying out of the leader’s rooster tail of dust.

As Larsson rejoined the main track, he trailed the leader by a little less than six seconds, which might have been close enough to grab the lead when McConnell was forced to take the longer line around the track. Heavy pressure from behind by Kevin Eriksson trimmed fractions of seconds off Larsson’s lap times over the next five laps.

How to Watch Nitro Rallycross

Meanwhile, McConnell held off Round 2 winner Andreas Bakkerud at the front of the field with a margin that was just enough to keep the pressure from building.

Running first through third, McConnell, Andreas Bakkerud and Oliver Eriksson waited until the last lap to Joker. For McConnell, it could have gone terribly wrong. He clipped the inside berm as he made a sharp left turn to slip under the gap jump, losing momentum slightly.

With Larsson coming with a head of steam, slight mistakes get multiplied.

McConnell rejoined the main track with inches to spare and gained a little advantage when Bakkerud lightly nudged Larsson’s right rear fender.

Any mistake on the final lap would have been disastrous since they were covered by a slim margin of three seconds and in the final turns, McConnell almost over rotated twice as he found and pushed the edge of grip of the Dryer Reinbold No. 35.

Larsson’s second-place finish was enough to allow him to keep the points’ lead.

“I was so sure I got a puncture in Corner 1 on Lap 5 right when I needed to do the push,” Larsson said. “I had to get really defensive with Kevin [Eriksson] behind me for that whole lap. I’m so disappointed and hopefully no one watches the on board after the finish line, because there were some Swedish ‘words’. ”

Bakkerud rounded out the podium in third.

The winner of Round 3 Pastrana was unable to take the final spot in the feature.

Brian Deegan joined the field for Nitro Rallycross’ side by side race and won ahead of Pastrana on Saturday by less than .04 seconds.

