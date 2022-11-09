In Mexico City, Max Verstappen scored a historic 14th Formula One victory in a single season and is the PointsBet Sportsbook odds favorite to add another in the Brazilian GP Sunday, November 13, at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace.

Riding a five-race streak of top-fives in the Brazilian GP, Verstappen’s odds of -195 make him a prohibitive favorite, buoyed by a victory in 2019 and runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2021. This race was not run in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. More important, he won eight of the last nine races this season and clinched the championship three rounds ago with his victory in the Japanese GP.

With minus odds, the way to determine a payout is by subtraction. For a bettor to earn $100, he must wager $195 this week; with that wager, he will get back his initial stake and winnings of $100.

For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a bet of +200 is the same as 2/1.

The second-ranked betting line is closely contested between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. One driver vies for his first win of the season and the other is embroiled in a tight battle for second in the points.

At +600, Hamilton has scored consecutive second-place finishes in the United States and Mexican GPs. At the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Hamilton led 18 laps before giving up the advantage to Verstappen with seven trips around the track remaining. Hamilton ultimately finished five seconds behind the winner. In Mexico City, the gap was much larger with Hamilton finishing 15 seconds off the pace.

Leclerc is seeking his fourth win of 2022 after winning two of the first three races to establish his Ferrari team as an early contender. Leclerc’s most recent win came in Round 11 in the Austrian GP. He failed to finish the next week but has not been worse than sixth in the last eight races. He posted at +625 midweek.

Leclerc is favored to win his 11th pole of the season with a line of +155.

The margin drops considerably below these three drivers. Sergio Perez and George Russell are each listed at +1300.

Perez is battling Leclerc for second in the standings and one might reasonably believe there might be team orders that would favor him over Verstappen. With two wins for the lead driver after clinching the title, that seems unlikely. Perez rounded out the podium last week and was fourth at COTA. He has finished sixth or better in his last nine attempts this season.

Like his teammate Hamilton, Russell is also seeking his first win of 2022. He stood on the podium seven times this year, most recently at Monza. He has not yet scored a top-10 in Brazil.

Carlos Sainz Jr. is the only other driver listed below 250/1. His line of +2000 is partly attributable to a third-place finish on this track in 2019.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Mexican GP Odds

United States GP Odds

Japanese GP Odds

Singapore GP Odds

Italian GP Odds

Dutch GP Odds

Belgium GP Odds

French GP Odds

Austrian GP Odds

Canadian GP Odds

Azerbaijan GP Odds

Monaco GP Odds

Spanish GP Odds

Miami GP Odds

Saudi Arabian GP odds

Australian GP odds

Romagna GP Odds