Max Verstappen chases 15th Formula 1 win as the PointsBet Brazilian odds favorite

By Nov 9, 2022, 4:41 PM EST
PointsBet Brazilian odds
Buda Mendes / Getty Images
In Mexico City, Max Verstappen scored a historic 14th Formula One victory in a single season and is the PointsBet Sportsbook odds favorite to add another in the Brazilian GP Sunday, November 13, at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace.

Riding a five-race streak of top-fives in the Brazilian GP, Verstappen’s odds of -195 make him a prohibitive favorite, buoyed by a victory in 2019 and runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2021. This race was not run in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. More important, he won eight of the last nine races this season and clinched the championship three rounds ago with his victory in the Japanese GP.

With minus odds, the way to determine a payout is by subtraction. For a bettor to earn $100, he must wager $195 this week; with that wager, he will get back his initial stake and winnings of $100.

For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a bet of +200 is the same as 2/1.

The second-ranked betting line is closely contested between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. One driver vies for his first win of the season and the other is embroiled in a tight battle for second in the points.

At +600, Hamilton has scored consecutive second-place finishes in the United States and Mexican GPs. At the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Hamilton led 18 laps before giving up the advantage to Verstappen with seven trips around the track remaining. Hamilton ultimately finished five seconds behind the winner. In Mexico City, the gap was much larger with Hamilton finishing 15 seconds off the pace.

Leclerc is seeking his fourth win of 2022 after winning two of the first three races to establish his Ferrari team as an early contender. Leclerc’s most recent win came in Round 11 in the Austrian GP. He failed to finish the next week but has not been worse than sixth in the last eight races. He posted at +625 midweek.

Leclerc is favored to win his 11th pole of the season with a line of +155.

The margin drops considerably below these three drivers. Sergio Perez and George Russell are each listed at +1300.

Perez is battling Leclerc for second in the standings and one might reasonably believe there might be team orders that would favor him over Verstappen. With two wins for the lead driver after clinching the title, that seems unlikely. Perez rounded out the podium last week and was fourth at COTA. He has finished sixth or better in his last nine attempts this season.

Like his teammate Hamilton, Russell is also seeking his first win of 2022. He stood on the podium seven times this year, most recently at Monza. He has not yet scored a top-10 in Brazil.

Carlos Sainz Jr. is the only other driver listed below 250/1. His line of +2000 is partly attributable to a third-place finish on this track in 2019.

MotoGP Valencian GP: Francesco Bagnaia wins championship, Alex Rins takes the title

By Nov 7, 2022, 11:55 AM EST
Finishing ninth, Francesco Bagnaia won his first 2022 MotoGP championship as Fabio Quartararo was fourth in the Valencian GP. Alex Rins won his second race in the last three rounds.

Bagnaia faces a steep challenge at the middle of the season after suffering four DNFs (failures to finish) in the first, but with beginning with his Dutch GP victory, he scored eight podium finishes in the next nine rounds. Five of these were victories, which allowed him to catch and pass Quartararo. A third-place finish in Australia, coupled with a DNF for Quartararo, meant the championship was all but decided when the green flag waved in Valancia, Spain.

Bagnaia needed to finish only 14th or better if Quartararo won the race. Without the victory, Quartararo could not secure the title.

But first, there was a race that needed to be run and there was still plenty of drama that included contact between the two title contenders. On Lap 2, Jack Miller completed a pass on Quartararo that brought Bagnaia along. The pass came with a cost. Bagnaia damaged a wing

Two laps later, Quartararo regained the position and rode fifth. The contact damaged Bagnaia’s Ducati enough to force him to slide down the order. He may also have employed a healthy dose of caution in the knowledge that he practically needed only to score points.

Climbing quickly to the lead after starting fifth, Rins tried to pull away, but the top five chipped away at his lead.

Brad Binder was able to make the race close in the final laps, shaving nearly half a second in the final lap, and finished less than 0.400 second behind, but Rins was able to give Suzuki their second win in three races in what will be the manufacturer’s final MotoGP race for now. Jorge Martin rounded out the podium with Quartararo finishing ahead of fifth-place Miguel Oliveira.

Bagnaia withstood pressure from Quartararo’s teammate Franco Morbidelli in the final laps as both riders finished more than 14 seconds off the pace.

Bagnaia’s first championship was also the first for Ducati in 15 years since Casey Stoner did so in 2007 and the first time an Italian won in 13. Mentored by Valentino Rossi, Bagnaia fittingly won a year after “The Doctor” retired.

