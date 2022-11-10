Chase Elliott, Austin Cindric join Nitro Rallycross at Wild Horse Pass

NASCAR drivers Chase Elliott and Austin Cindric will join Travis Pastrana’s Nitro Rallycross (Nitro RX) November 11-13 at Wild Horse Pass in Phoenix, Ariz. for Rounds 5 and 6 of the 2022-23 season. This marks the second appearance for Elliott in the short-course rally series. Cindric will make his debut.

Elliott’s guest appearance was first disclosed in August. Cindric is a late addition to the lineup with this week’s announcement.

Elliott’s series debut in 2020 was a qualified success. He beat Tanner Foust, a more experienced rally racer, in a head-to-head matchup but was later penalized for avoidable contact. Elliott finished eighth in Nitro Rallycross’s premiere Group E feature.

How to Watch Nitro Rallycross

“I appreciate Travis and everybody for having me,” Elliott said at the time. “ASHOC is kind to let me expand my horizons on getting outside of my comfort zone. It’s been a lot of fun and I appreciate their partnership. The learning curve’s been steep. I’ve never driven a car like this before, so that’s a little different.

“I’ve never jumped anything that far before, so I was a little nervous about that yesterday. I got to the point where I was like you just got to do it. The longer I sit around here and think about it worse it’s going to get. The learning curve’s been steep, but it’s been fun.”

While Cindric has not yet raced in Nitro RX, he has experience in GRC Lites, Global Rallycross and tested Nitro RX’s FC1-X electric rally car along with his NASCAR teammate Joey Logano earlier this year.

In GRC Lites, Cindric earned four wins in 2015.

Elliott and Cindric will each try to become the fifth different winner in five rounds of the 2022 season. Fraser McConnell won in the most recent outing at Glen Helen ahead of series points’ leader Robin Larsson.

The race at Wild Horse Pass will mark the third and fourth rounds in the United States after the series opened in the Unted Kingdom and Sweden. It is also the final round in 2022 before Nitro RX heads to Canada for a pair of races in 2023 and then closes their season at a to-be-announced location in America.

Kyle Busch also raced with the series in 2021 and “brought a little bit of NASCAR” with him to the show when he finished fourth in the Main.

Max Verstappen chases 15th Formula 1 win as the PointsBet Brazilian odds favorite

PointsBet Brazilian odds
In Mexico City, Max Verstappen scored a historic 14th Formula One victory in a single season and is the PointsBet Sportsbook odds favorite to add another in the Brazilian GP Sunday, November 13, at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace.

Riding a five-race streak of top-fives in the Brazilian GP, Verstappen’s odds of -195 make him a prohibitive favorite, buoyed by a victory in 2019 and runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2021. This race was not run in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. More important, he won eight of the last nine races this season and clinched the championship three rounds ago with his victory in the Japanese GP.

With minus odds, the way to determine a payout is by subtraction. For a bettor to earn $100, he must wager $195 this week; with that wager, he will get back his initial stake and winnings of $100.

For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a bet of +200 is the same as 2/1.

The second-ranked betting line is closely contested between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. One driver vies for his first win of the season and the other is embroiled in a tight battle for second in the points.

At +600, Hamilton has scored consecutive second-place finishes in the United States and Mexican GPs. At the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Hamilton led 18 laps before giving up the advantage to Verstappen with seven trips around the track remaining. Hamilton ultimately finished five seconds behind the winner. In Mexico City, the gap was much larger with Hamilton finishing 15 seconds off the pace.

Leclerc is seeking his fourth win of 2022 after winning two of the first three races to establish his Ferrari team as an early contender. Leclerc’s most recent win came in Round 11 in the Austrian GP. He failed to finish the next week but has not been worse than sixth in the last eight races. He posted at +625 midweek.

Leclerc is favored to win his 11th pole of the season with a line of +155.

The margin drops considerably below these three drivers. Sergio Perez and George Russell are each listed at +1300.

Perez is battling Leclerc for second in the standings and one might reasonably believe there might be team orders that would favor him over Verstappen. With two wins for the lead driver after clinching the title, that seems unlikely. Perez rounded out the podium last week and was fourth at COTA. He has finished sixth or better in his last nine attempts this season.

Like his teammate Hamilton, Russell is also seeking his first win of 2022. He stood on the podium seven times this year, most recently at Monza. He has not yet scored a top-10 in Brazil.

Carlos Sainz Jr. is the only other driver listed below 250/1. His line of +2000 is partly attributable to a third-place finish on this track in 2019.

