George Russell wins Brazilian sprint race; Lewis Hamilton second for Mercedes

Associated PressNov 12, 2022, 6:00 PM EST
George Russell sprint Mercedes
Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images
SAO PAULO — Formula One team Mercedes had a day to remember in the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race Saturday with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

Alpine had a day to forget.

Russell will start Sunday in pole position after winning the sprint race at Interlagos – his team’s first win of the season – with teammate Hamilton also in the front row, while Alpine drivers Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon had a high-profile clash on the track.

“It’s crazy to think we’re both starting on the front row,” Russell said. “We’re in a luxury position where we can maybe split the strategy and go for the win.”

Seven-time champion Hamilton, who will race for the first time as an honorary citizen of Brazil, was also excited about the 1-2 start.

“This is an amazing result. So from there we should be able to work as a team and hold off hopefully the guys behind,” Hamilton said.

Max Verstappen will start in third place. He and his Red Bull team have already been crowned F1 champions.

Alonso tried to overtake Ocon on the opening lap. It didn’t go well for Alonso who was later deemed by stewards to have been at fault.

“Just lost the front wing. Thanks to our friend,” Alonso said sarcastically on team radio. “He pushed me in Turn 4 and then finally in the straight. Well done.”

Alonso later had more to say on the clash – a lot more.

“Last year we saw this many times. This year he almost took me against the wall in Saudi Arabia, in Hungary. Now here,” the two-time F1 champion said. “I am already laughing about it.”

The 41-year-old Alonso is counting down the races.

“It’s one more race and then it’s over finally,” said Alonso, who will compete next season for Aston Martin.

Ocon, who topped the afternoon’s free practice, said it was “not the way one likes to finish a race” and gave his version of the clash.

“We need to work together. Alonso came from the outside and I touched him,” the Frenchman said. Asked about Alonso’s comment, he replied: “That’s his opinion, my opinion is different.”

Stewards said Alonso was at fault for the incident, gave him a five-second penalty and dropped him to 18th place. Ocon will start in 17th.

On a day to forget for Alpine, Ocon’s car caught fire while being weighed.

“The whole bodywork is quite damaged, I don’t know what the consequences are going to be,” Ocon said.

Sebastian Vettel, who will retire at the end of the season, was more restrained in his reactions after Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll closed a gap aggressively.

“OK,” the German driver said on team radio. Minutes later race organizers gave Stroll a 10-second penalty for a dangerous maneuver. Vettel finished ninth, Stroll will start from 16th place.

“I think today, in the end, we could have done better,” Vettel told Sky Sports. “Both of us.”

Hamilton finished third but will take advantage of a five-place penalty for Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who ended second on Saturday. Sainz has added a new internal combustion engine for the weekend, a penalty-inducing sixth of the season.

Sainz’s overtake of Verstappen included his right rear tire touching the Dutchman’s front wing. The Ferrari driver agreed he was “on the limit” but said it was a fair move. The incident was not investigated by stewards.

“I’m sorry if I had a bit of contact, but that’s racing and sometimes you need to go for it if you want to make it stick,” Sainz said.

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen, who started on the pole position after topping Friday’s qualifying, was eighth. He led the sprint race for only one lap.

The Brazilian GP is the penultimate race of the season ahead of Abu Dhabi on Nov. 20.

Scott Speed versus the Tail of the Dragon

By Nov 11, 2022, 7:00 PM EST
Speed Tail Dragon
Chris Tedesco / Red Bull Content Pool
Tackling Tail of the Dragon, an infamous stretch of road in the Deep South, Scott Speed continues to take on new challenges 28 years into his auto racing career.

The Tail of the Dragon is a federal highway comprised of 318 turns over 11 miles that weaves across the North Carolina and Tennessee border. It’s a road has been part of racing lore since its inception, with gorgeous terrain and exhilarating hairpin turns that lure drivers and motorcycle riders every season. A driver seldom gets the road to themself and there are always those pesky rules of the road – but earlier this fall, four-time Rallycross champion Speed, was given a once-in-a-lifetime chance to ride the dragon uninterrupted.

“What makes that road special is it’s right on the border of North Carolina and Tennessee so if you leave the NC border and drive 11 miles [into Tennessee] there are no roads that connect to it,” Speed told NBC Sports. “If you don’t pass a cop, you’re turning around and coming back 100% certain that you won’t see a cop. That partnered with the fact that this [is a] beautiful curvy road cultivated this huge following.”

Speed Tail Dragon
Twenty-eight years deep into his career, Scott Speed challenged the Tail of the Dragon, a 300-turn road bordering North Carolina and Tennessee. Chris Tedesco / Red Bull Content Pool

“In this case it was extremely last minute, because it was very unplanned,” Speed explained about his preparation for the course. “Originally we were there to film stuff with the [Red Bull] F1 car. The test driver, Patrick Friesacher got COVID the day before the shoot. All the original plans got thrown out the window. Our good buddy, Darryl [Canon, of Killboy Photography] – he was the one shepherding us around the location, he was the one who was super knowledgeable, and the local expert of the area – and he was like you guys should just do the whole run! Try to break the record.”

With permits in hand and no need to look over his shoulder for police cars, Speed ran the full course and avoided the tree of shame – a place for novice drivers and riders to place pieces of their crashed vehicles on the occasions when the Dragon bites.

MORE: Sports imitates art with Tyler Bereman’s Red Bull Imagination course

“By happenstance, we got the opportunity to run the whole thing, but unfortunately from a prep standpoint, I had zero,” Speed said. “I showed up expecting to do a couple of corners and then that turned into ‘we’re trying to rip 318 of them as fast as we can so good luck’.

“How do you prepare for it? I tried to remember a few corners, but I just tried to be present and run it while seeing only what was in front of me.”

There weren’t 318 turns of fate in Speed’s career to get him behind the wheel of a rally car, but there was an ample amount. Speed’s course through racing has taken him from karts at age 11 in the San Fernando Valley, around the world with Formula 1, back stateside to compete in NASCAR in the Truck and Cup series, to competing in Rallycross and winning at the X-Games.

Speed Tail Dragon
The twists and turns of the Tail of the Dragon don’t allow many opportunities to take in the scenery. Chris Tedesco / Red Bull Content Pool

“I have been so lucky to get so many great opportunities, ” Speed said.

And then he stopped to clarify the statement: “I say ‘lucky’, but I made some hard choices along the way as well. It wasn’t an easy choice to leave F1 and the type of racing I grew up doing my whole life to transition into something I had to learn from scratch.

“It was difficult to change and to go from something that I’m very proficient in. I’m one of the best in the world at road course racing. To go from that into something that I started out extremely average in [stock car racing] was difficult to manage, but I feel like the lessons I learned in life and the experience of having to go through that was so valuable for my personal development as a human.

“I was so glad that I was given that opportunity by Red Bull to do that and thankful for that journey. It was a really great personal one.”

The roads on which we drive and the race tracks we love create a common ground between place and people. The spirit of the Dragon and that of Speed are one and the same: challenging, rebellious, and adaptive.

“It’s a challenging position because I’m trying to break a record and go fast and make it look good for the camera, but I have no idea where I’m going” Speed said. “It’s another thing as well to have a race car on a street. That was super interesting and new.

“You’re not used to seeing corners come so quickly. I’ve never been in a car so fast on the road. I had to adjust to that and try to keep it on the road. There were a couple of sketchy corners. It was stressful.”

George Russell sprint Mercedes
