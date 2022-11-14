Mick Schumacher waits on Haas decision that will determine his future in F1

Nov 14, 2022
SAO PAULO — When members of the Haas F1 team gathered at the Interlagos paddock Friday evening to celebrate Kevin Magnussen’s unexpected pole position for the next day’s sprint race, his teammate Mick Schumacher may not have been in the mood to party because of his uncertain future.

Schumacher, 23, soon might not be in the paddock to party at all.

Schumacher, son of seven-time champion Michael Schumacher, had qualified last. He did better in Saturday’s sprint race and started the Brazilian Grand Prix in 12th before finishing 13th on Sunday.

Schumacher, whose contract expires at the end of the season, says he doesn’t know what the future holds after collecting only 12 points so far this year with one race left.

“We have to be patient. I hope to do well until the end of the season and then we see,” Schumacher said Saturday after spending 15 minutes talking to four-time champion Sebastian Vettel at Interlagos.

Schumacher says Aston Martin’s Vettel, who will retire at the end of the season, is one of his few advisers on what to do to keep his seat.

“I won’t tell you what he tells me,” Schumacher replied when asked about the content of their frequent conversations.

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says he hopes to announce a decision over Schumacher in the coming week.

“I am a slow thinker,” Steiner said Friday. “I have to think about the future of Haas, and that takes time. It is not only about one race.”

So far no other F1 teams have shown open interest in signing Schumacher. His last race for Haas could be next weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which closes the season.

“I am doing what I love and I want to continue doing that,” Schumacher said Saturday. “I am working for that to happen.”

George Russell captures first F1 victory as Mercedes sweeps top two at Brazilian GP

Nov 13, 2022
SAO PAULO, Brazil — Chased to the end by F1 Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell scored his first Formula One victory Sunday in the Brazilian Grand Prix.

It was also Mercedes’ first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos.

The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo after starting first because of his sprint race victory Saturday. He had seven podium finishes before Sunday’s victory.

Russell became the first British driver to hear “God Save the King” played for the race winner after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8 and the accession of King Charles III.

“It has been an emotional roller coaster … Lewis put me under so much pressure,” an emotional Russell said. “This is just the beginning.”

Hamilton, who started second, had dropped to eighth after his car made contact with two-time series champion Max Verstappen’s Red Bull. The Dutchman was given a five-second penalty and finished in sixth place.

Hamilton did not want to elaborate on the incident with Verstappen.

“What can I say? You know how it is with Max,” Hamilton said after the race.

Verstappen and his Red Bull team already have been crowned F1 champions.

Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez seemed to be in disagreement at the end of the race.

Perez, who is still fighting for second place in the drivers’ championship, was sixth when he was overtaken by Verstappen near the end of the race and finished behind him.

After he was unable to pass the cars ahead of Perez, Verstappen was ordered by the team to allow his teammate to finish ahead of him and score more points, but the champion disagreed.

“I told you already. You guys don’t ask that again to me. Are you clear about that? I gave you my reasons and I stand by it,” Verstappen said.

Perez sounded upset on team radio. “It shows who he really is,” he said.

The Brazilian GP was the penultimate race of the season ahead of Abu Dhabi on Nov. 20.