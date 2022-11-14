Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

SAO PAULO — When members of the Haas F1 team gathered at the Interlagos paddock Friday evening to celebrate Kevin Magnussen’s unexpected pole position for the next day’s sprint race, his teammate Mick Schumacher may not have been in the mood to party because of his uncertain future.

Schumacher, 23, soon might not be in the paddock to party at all.

Schumacher, son of seven-time champion Michael Schumacher, had qualified last. He did better in Saturday’s sprint race and started the Brazilian Grand Prix in 12th before finishing 13th on Sunday.

Schumacher, whose contract expires at the end of the season, says he doesn’t know what the future holds after collecting only 12 points so far this year with one race left.

“We have to be patient. I hope to do well until the end of the season and then we see,” Schumacher said Saturday after spending 15 minutes talking to four-time champion Sebastian Vettel at Interlagos.

Schumacher says Aston Martin’s Vettel, who will retire at the end of the season, is one of his few advisers on what to do to keep his seat.

“I won’t tell you what he tells me,” Schumacher replied when asked about the content of their frequent conversations.

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says he hopes to announce a decision over Schumacher in the coming week.

“I am a slow thinker,” Steiner said Friday. “I have to think about the future of Haas, and that takes time. It is not only about one race.”

So far no other F1 teams have shown open interest in signing Schumacher. His last race for Haas could be next weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which closes the season.

“I am doing what I love and I want to continue doing that,” Schumacher said Saturday. “I am working for that to happen.”