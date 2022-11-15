Robin Larsson pads points’ lead with Nitro Rallycross Round 6 win at Wild Horse Pass

By Nov 15, 2022, 1:58 PM EST
Larsson Nitro Rallycross 6
Nitro Rallycross / Raymond Terlizzi
0 Comments

After finishing more than 17 seconds off the pace in Round 5 on Friday night, Robin Larsson took the lead on Lap 3 of Nitro Rallycross Round 6 at Wild Horse Pass in Phoenix, Ariz. and padded his points’ lead with a second win on the season.

Oliver Eriksson led the first two laps with Larsson on his back bumper. Larsson made an aggressive pass the next time around the track when Eriksson ran a little wide in a corner. Slight contact between the leaders was not enough to draw any penalties from the stewards, however, and after Eriksson ran into the back of Larsson on the next straightaway, the two raced in lockstep.

Larsson won his heat, which meant that he sat on the sidelines as the Semifinals, Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ), and the support classes ran. It was ample time for Larsson to reflect on four winless rounds since he last took the checkers in the opening Nitro Rallycross race at Lydden Hills in the United Kingdom.

Larsson’s fifth-place finish in Round 5 was the first time this season he finished worse than second.

“I’ve been waiting since the first heat, like three hours,” Larsson said on Peacock.tv after the race. “I was so nervous the last two hours. This one felt pretty good. It was a tough Friday, so coming back now, showing the pace [feels good]. I knew it was going to be hard on the outside.”

The contact with Larsson damaged the nose of Eriksson’s car, but he held on to finish second with his hood flapping in the breeze.

“For sure it was tough.” Eriksson said. “When the [hard-packed] blue groove came out, I tried to keep it tight, but I never quite got the grip down. Obviously [Larsson] did. I tried to get [the lead] back and he brake checked me. I ran straight into the back of him.”

While Eriksson was not happy about the abrupt maneuver that damaged his hood, he had nothing negative to say about the pass.

“I ran wide and he got all the way up to my front wheel,” Eriksson responded. “I don’t think there is much more to say.”

Friday night, the gap jump was the center of the action. It didn’t take long to repeat the carnage there as Andreas Bakkerud got sideways in a four-wide jump on the opening lap. He landed off kilter and flipped violently, bringing out the red flag. Bakkerud climbed from the car and waved to the crowd as the remaining seven cars headed back to starting grid.

Bakkerud’s misfortune was a break for Kris Meeke. He was also manhandled on the opening lap and spun after getting pinched into a tire barrier, but a complete restart allowed him to overcome the lost track position. Meeke’s third-place finish was his first podium of the season and the first time this year that he completed the distance.

Friday night’s winner Travis Pastrana finished sixth.

Chase Elliott and Austin Cindric failed to advance to the Main, but showed improvement during the round. Cindric briefly led Heat 1 through the sequence of Joker laps.

Elliott fared better. He got the holeshot in the LCQ and was in position to advance to the Main until Oliver Bennett knocked him out of the groove entering the Joker Lane. The contact was enough to damage Elliott’s car and drop him two laps off the pace.

Read more about Motorsports

F1 Grand Prix of Brazil
George Russell captures first F1 victory as Mercedes sweeps top two at Brazilian...
Pastrana Nitro Rallycross
Travis Pastrana becomes first repeat winner in Nitro Rallycross Round 5 at...
Lewis Hamilton F1 future
Lewis Hamilton looks to future in F1 while helping end Mercedes’ 2022...

Mick Schumacher waits on Haas decision that will determine his future in F1

Associated PressNov 14, 2022, 6:00 AM EST
Mick Schumacher F1 future
Peter J Fox/Getty Images
0 Comments

SAO PAULO — When members of the Haas F1 team gathered at the Interlagos paddock Friday evening to celebrate Kevin Magnussen’s unexpected pole position for the next day’s sprint race, his teammate Mick Schumacher may not have been in the mood to party because of his uncertain future.

Schumacher, 23, soon might not be in the paddock to party at all.

Schumacher, son of seven-time champion Michael Schumacher, had qualified last. He did better in Saturday’s sprint race and started the Brazilian Grand Prix in 12th before finishing 13th on Sunday.

Schumacher, whose contract expires at the end of the season, says he doesn’t know what the future holds after collecting only 12 points so far this year with one race left.

“We have to be patient. I hope to do well until the end of the season and then we see,” Schumacher said Saturday after spending 15 minutes talking to four-time champion Sebastian Vettel at Interlagos.

Schumacher says Aston Martin’s Vettel, who will retire at the end of the season, is one of his few advisers on what to do to keep his seat.

“I won’t tell you what he tells me,” Schumacher replied when asked about the content of their frequent conversations.

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says he hopes to announce a decision over Schumacher in the coming week.

“I am a slow thinker,” Steiner said Friday. “I have to think about the future of Haas, and that takes time. It is not only about one race.”

So far no other F1 teams have shown open interest in signing Schumacher. His last race for Haas could be next weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which closes the season.

“I am doing what I love and I want to continue doing that,” Schumacher said Saturday. “I am working for that to happen.”