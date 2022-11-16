The Extreme E Series will once again boast five-rounds with the announcement of their 2023 schedule, which begins March 11-12 in Saudi Arabia. Next year’s schedule features one race in the Middle East, two in Europe and two in the Americas.

In their third season, Saudi Arabia will host the opening race of the Extreme E electric rally car series. In the inaugural season, Johan Kristoffersson and Molly Taylor took the Desert X Prix victory on their way to winning the Season 1 championship. In 2022, Kristoffersson was once again victorious with Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky as his co-driver. With one round remaining this year, Kristoffersson and Ahlin-Kottulinsky lead the points by 17 over Sebastien Loeb and Cristina Gutierrez.

In 2022, a proposed date in Scotland during the month of July did not materialize and was moved instead to Italy. In 2023, Scotland is scheduled for May 13-14 as Round 2.

Italy had two races in 2022 and will host Round 3 of 2023 in July.

The Amazon E Prix was planned as part of the inaugural calendar, but challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic kept that race from materializing. The ongoing pandemic forced several changes to the 2022 schedule as well, including Italy being named as a substitute in for Brazil. In 2023, Extreme E will attempt to finally race there as Brazil is listed a potential site for Round 4 pending homologation. Should that race not clear the final approval process, a site in the United States will replace it in September.

The 2023 season will conclude in Chile on December 2-3.

THE 2023 CALENDAR IS HERE 📢 This is where Extreme E will be racing in Season 3 ⚡️🏁 #ExtremeE #Motorsport #Racing #RaceForThePlanet pic.twitter.com/2cEpDE88ug — Extreme E (@ExtremeELive) November 16, 2022

“We have had two spectacular seasons of Extreme E so far and the third promises to be even more thrilling,” CEO and founder of Extreme E Alejandro Agag said in a release. “All of us here at Extreme E are looking forward to revisiting some of the amazing race locations we have visited so far, and to build on the impacts we have made in those areas and further develop our vital legacy programs as we continue to raise awareness of the climate crisis.”

“It is also extremely exciting to potentially add a race in the USA or Brazil to our global championship, while returning to the UK, the birthplace of top-level motor racing, is fitting. We cannot wait for the 2023 campaign to begin as the race for the planet continues.”

The Extreme E series competes in Odyssey 21 electric vehicles and each race has a legacy initiative designed to combat the effects of climate change.

Extreme E 2023 schedule

February 19-20: Saudi Arabia

May 13-14: Scotland

July 8-9: Italy

September 16-17: Brazil or USA

December 2-3: Chile