Extreme E announces 2023 schedule with a potential date in the United States

By Nov 16, 2022, 2:36 PM EST
Extreme E 2023 schedule
Extreme E / Andrew Ferraro
0 Comments

The Extreme E Series will once again boast five-rounds with the announcement of their 2023 schedule, which begins March 11-12 in Saudi Arabia. Next year’s schedule features one race in the Middle East, two in Europe and two in the Americas.

In their third season, Saudi Arabia will host the opening race of the Extreme E electric rally car series. In the inaugural season, Johan Kristoffersson and Molly Taylor took the Desert X Prix victory on their way to winning the Season 1 championship. In 2022, Kristoffersson was once again victorious with Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky as his co-driver. With one round remaining this year, Kristoffersson and Ahlin-Kottulinsky lead the points by 17 over Sebastien Loeb and Cristina Gutierrez.

In 2022, a proposed date in Scotland during the month of July did not materialize and was moved instead to Italy. In 2023, Scotland is scheduled for May 13-14 as Round 2.

Italy had two races in 2022 and will host Round 3 of 2023 in July.

The Amazon E Prix was planned as part of the inaugural calendar, but challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic kept that race from materializing. The ongoing pandemic forced several changes to the 2022 schedule as well, including Italy being named as a substitute in for Brazil. In 2023, Extreme E will attempt to finally race there as Brazil is listed a potential site for Round 4 pending homologation. Should that race not clear the final approval process, a site in the United States will replace it in September.

The 2023 season will conclude in Chile on December 2-3.

“We have had two spectacular seasons of Extreme E so far and the third promises to be even more thrilling,” CEO and founder of Extreme E Alejandro Agag said in a release. “All of us here at Extreme E are looking forward to revisiting some of the amazing race locations we have visited so far, and to build on the impacts we have made in those areas and further develop our vital legacy programs as we continue to raise awareness of the climate crisis.”

“It is also extremely exciting to potentially add a race in the USA or Brazil to our global championship, while returning to the UK, the birthplace of top-level motor racing, is fitting. We cannot wait for the 2023 campaign to begin as the race for the planet continues.”

The Extreme E series competes in Odyssey 21 electric vehicles and each race has a legacy initiative designed to combat the effects of climate change.

Extreme E 2023 schedule

February 19-20: Saudi Arabia
May 13-14: Scotland
July 8-9: Italy
September 16-17: Brazil or USA
December 2-3: Chile

Read more about Motorsports

Larsson Nitro Rallycross 6
Robin Larsson pads points lead with Nitro Rallycross Round 6 win at Wild...
F1 Grand Prix of Brazil
George Russell captures first F1 victory as Mercedes sweeps top two at Brazilian...
Pastrana Nitro Rallycross
Travis Pastrana becomes first repeat winner in Nitro Rallycross Round 5 at...

Robin Larsson pads points lead with Nitro Rallycross Round 6 win at Wild Horse Pass

By Nov 15, 2022, 1:58 PM EST
Larsson Nitro Rallycross 6
Nitro Rallycross / Raymond Terlizzi
0 Comments

After finishing more than 17 seconds off the pace in Round 5 on Friday night, Robin Larsson took the lead on Lap 3 of Nitro Rallycross Round 6 at Wild Horse Pass in Phoenix, Ariz. and padded his points’ lead with a second win on the season.

Oliver Eriksson led the first two laps with Larsson on his back bumper. Larsson made an aggressive pass the next time around the track when Eriksson ran a little wide in a corner. Slight contact between the leaders was not enough to draw any penalties from the stewards, however, and after Eriksson ran into the back of Larsson on the next straightaway, the two raced in lockstep.

Larsson won his heat, which meant that he sat on the sidelines as the Semifinals, Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ), and the support classes ran. It was ample time for Larsson to reflect on four winless rounds since he last took the checkers in the opening Nitro Rallycross race at Lydden Hills in the United Kingdom.

Larsson’s fifth-place finish in Round 5 was the first time this season he finished worse than second.

“I’ve been waiting since the first heat, like three hours,” Larsson said on Peacock.tv after the race. “I was so nervous the last two hours. This one felt pretty good. It was a tough Friday, so coming back now, showing the pace [feels good]. I knew it was going to be hard on the outside.”

The contact with Larsson damaged the nose of Eriksson’s car, but he held on to finish second with his hood flapping in the breeze.

“For sure it was tough.” Eriksson said. “When the [hard-packed] blue groove came out, I tried to keep it tight, but I never quite got the grip down. Obviously [Larsson] did. I tried to get [the lead] back and he brake checked me. I ran straight into the back of him.”

While Eriksson was not happy about the abrupt maneuver that damaged his hood, he had nothing negative to say about the pass.

“I ran wide and he got all the way up to my front wheel,” Eriksson responded. “I don’t think there is much more to say.”

Friday night, the gap jump was the center of the action. It didn’t take long to repeat the carnage there as Andreas Bakkerud got sideways in a four-wide jump on the opening lap. He landed off kilter and flipped violently, bringing out the red flag. Bakkerud climbed from the car and waved to the crowd as the remaining seven cars headed back to starting grid.

Bakkerud’s misfortune was a break for Kris Meeke. He was also manhandled on the opening lap and spun after getting pinched into a tire barrier, but a complete restart allowed him to overcome the lost track position. Meeke’s third-place finish was his first podium of the season and the first time this year that he completed the distance.

Friday night’s winner Travis Pastrana finished sixth.

Chase Elliott and Austin Cindric failed to advance to the Main, but showed improvement during the round. Cindric briefly led Heat 1 through the sequence of Joker laps.

Elliott fared better. He got the holeshot in the LCQ and was in position to advance to the Main until Oliver Bennett knocked him out of the groove entering the Joker Lane. The contact was enough to damage Elliott’s car and drop him two laps off the pace.

Read more about Motorsports

Extreme E 2023 schedule
Extreme E announces 2023 schedule with a potential date in the United States
F1 Grand Prix of Brazil
George Russell captures first F1 victory as Mercedes sweeps top two at Brazilian...
Pastrana Nitro Rallycross
Travis Pastrana becomes first repeat winner in Nitro Rallycross Round 5 at...