Stefan Wilson returns to attempt fifth Indy 500 in an entry for Dreyer & Reinbold and Cusick

Nov 17, 2022
Stefan Wilson will attempt to make his fifth Indy 500 next year in a combined entry fielded by Dreyer & Reinbold Racing and Cusick Motorsports.

The British driver will pilot the No. 24 Chevrolet-powered car. Dreyer & Reinbold, which fielded two cars in last year’s 500, still plans on a second entry that was not part of Thursday’s announcement.

Dreyer & Reinbold has entered and qualified 45 cars in the Indy 500, dating back to 2000 with a best finish of fourth in 2012. Cusick Motorsports was created as a marketing and business-to-business partner and chose Dreyer & Reinbold as a partner for its third attempt at “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Wilson has a career-best finish of 15th in the 2018 Indy 500 and was the leader with four laps remaining until he had to pit for fuel. He spends most of the year trying to put together the funding for an Indy 500 ride, but this last season also ran three IMSA sports car races, including the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

“I’ve been very impressed with how hard DRR has worked at and focused on the 500,” said Wilson. “It’s such an honor for me to join them in partnership with Cusick Motorsports and work with them on our collective goal of trying to win the Indy 500. There’s a great opportunity here for us to all grow together. I hope this leads to more 500’s, and maybe even more races together.”

Wilson, the younger brother of the late Justin Wilson, ran the 500 last year in a Cusick entry partnered with DragonSpeed Racing. Justin Wilson spent the 2010 and 2011 seasons driving for DRR and scored a pair of podiums.

“There’s history here with this team,” Wilson said. “It feels great to be rejoining them in a sense.”

Cusick Motorsports was founded in 2021 by Don Cusick, and the team is headquartered at The Thermal Club in California. The facility will host IndyCar preseason testing in February for its first IndyCar activity at the development, which has four asphalt motorsport tracks at the east end of the Coachella Valley.

“As soon as the checkered flag fell on the Indy 500 this year, we set out to find the best possible partner for the future,” said Cusick. “We have immense respect for what Dreyer & Reinbold Racing have done both on and off track over the years and quickly identified them as our ideal partner for this endeavor.”

Max Verstappen: All good with Sergio Perez, Red Bull entering season finale

Nov 17, 2022
Verstappen Perez Red Bull
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Formula One champion Max Verstappen says he has resolved a conflict involving Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez and is prepared to help him at the last race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

Verstappen refused a team order to let Perez through for sixth place at the Brazilian Grand Prix last Sunday and said on Thursday his reasons will “stay between myself and the team.”

“It was about something that happened earlier in the season, and I already explained that (at the previous race in) Mexico, and the team understood and agreed,” he said.

“Nothing had been said to me about a potential swap” of the positions in advance in Brazil, he said. “I think they should have known my response already from what had been said the week before.”

Since then, Red Bull has held talks to clear the air between the drivers, Verstappen said.

He has long since wrapped up his second world championship (as well as the F1 victory record) and Red Bull has sealed the constructors’ title. The team wants to earn second place in the standings for Perez ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. Verstappen indicated he would be willing to help in Sunday’s season finale in Abu Dhabi.

“As a team we have never finished first and second. So if we could achieve that, that would be amazing,” Verstappen said “And, for sure, if the opportunity is there to help, as a team, you know, we’re going to do that.”

Red Bull defended Verstappen as “an open and fair team player.”

“As a team we made some mistakes in Brazil,” Red Bull said in a statement.

“We had not envisaged the situation that unfolded on the last lap, and we had not agreed a strategy for such a scenario before the race.

“Regretfully, Max was only informed at the final corner of the request to give up position without all the necessary information being relayed. This put Max, who has always been an open and fair team player, in a compromising situation with little time to react which was not our intention.”

Red Bull said it accepts “Max’s reasoning” about the incident and condemned abusive comments on social media aimed at both drivers, their family members and the team.

“Death threats, hate mail, vitriol towards extended family members is deplorable,” Red Bull added. “We value inclusion and want a safe space for everyone to work in and enjoy our sport. The abuse needs to stop.”

Asked if abuse ever led him to question his future in F1, Verstappen said: “It’s not only related to that, to be honest, but I won’t be here when I’m 40, that’s for sure.”