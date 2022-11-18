Max Verstappen shows plus odds at PointsBet Sportsbook for the Abu Dhabi GP

PointsBet Abu Dhabi odds
Max Verstappen won the last two Abu Dhabi GPs, but a sixth-place finish last week in Brazil has him posted with plus odds for the first time in several weeks at PointsBet Sportsbook. Last week, he was listed with odds of -195 ahead of qualification; this week, he is +115, more than 300 points higher.

Verstappen has eight wins in the last 10 races this season but finished outside the top five in the other two. Abu Dhabi has been kind to the 2022 champion, however, with five of his six starts there landing in the top five. Verstappen is also favored to win the pole on Saturday with a line of -106.

An easy way to determine the payout is to move the decimal point two positions to the left, so a line of +115 means a bettor will make $1.15 on each dollar wagered.

For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a bet of +200 is the same as 2/1.

Lewis Hamilton (+270) has been shut out of Victory Lane this year. If he fails to win in Abu Dhabi, it will be the first time that has happened in his 16-year career. Hamilton won back-to-back on this track in 2018 and 2019, which are part of an eight-race streak of podium finishes there. Hamilton is posted at -225 to finish third or better.

Last week Hamilton’s teammate George Russell cashed in on 13/1 odds with his first Formula One win. The sportsbook traders will not be caught flatfooted again and his line plummeted to +400 for the Abu Dhabi GP. In three starts in this race, Russell has a best result of 15th in 2020 in a Williams Racing entry.

Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc round out the top five with lines of +850. These two drivers are locked in a tight battle for second in the points and enter the weekend tied. In the last 12 races, both Perez and Leclerc have almost identical records with two results outside the top five each. In terms of average finishes, Leclerc holds a slight advantage of 4.9 to Perez’s 5.1. Neither performed particularly well last year with Leclerc landing 10th and Perez 15th.

No other driver is listed below 25/1. Carlos Sainz is listed at +2500 for the outright win and +260 to stand on the podium. He finished third in the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP.

Formula One women
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Formula One is launching a new racing series for women that will start next year.

The series, to be known as the F1 Academy, will be subsidized by F1 and is likely to be a support series for one weekend of the F1 season.

F1 said it would contribute funding of 150,000 euros ($156,000) per car “and will require the drivers to cover the same amount, which represents a fraction of the usual costs in a comparable series.”

They will represent teams that are currently involved in Formula Two or Formula Three. Speaking at the launch, F1 Academy manager Bruno Michel defended the costs involved in the new series and said there could be funding from established F1 teams too.

“From the first feedback I have from the teams, I don’t think we’re going to have issues to find drivers with this kind of quite reasonable budget,” Michel said. “I am quite sure as well that some of the Formula One academies are going to start to work on that and help funding this kind of money for the drivers as well.”

There will be 15 cars on the grid for a 21-race season split across seven rounds. The series will aim to recruit “young talent currently in go-karting or other junior categories” in the hope they can later graduate to Formula Three as a next step, and eventually compete in F1.

The announcement comes less than two months after another all-female event, the W Series, cut its season short due to financial problems.

The W Series has been free to enter for drivers, unlike the F1 Academy and most other developmental series that require young drivers to bring their own financial backing from family money, investors or sponsors. It also uses Formula Three cars rather than the modified Formula Four-specification cars planned for the F1 Academy.

W Series CEO Catherine Bond Muir said she believed the two events could coexist.

“W Series welcomes any initiative which shares our ambition to provide more opportunities for women in motorsport,” Bond Muir said in a statement.

“Our objective from the start has always been to increase the talent pool of women racing drivers, and the addition of the F1 Academy as a feeder to W Series and other series is a further step in inspiring the next generation to progress up the motorsport ladder.”

W Series ran into financial trouble this season and canceled its final three races in Mexico and the United States, to focus on raising funds for 2023. It has yet to publish a schedule for next season.

“We are looking forward to finalizing W Series’ plans for 2023 and beyond, providing exciting racing and entertaining our fans around the world,” Bond Muir said.

Five women have competed in F1, but none has done so for 30 years. Giovanna Amati was the most recent woman to officially enter an F1 event when she took part in qualifying for three races in 1992. Other female drivers have been involved in F1 testing since then. The last woman to start an F1 race was Lella Lombardi in 1976.