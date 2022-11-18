Max Verstappen won the last two Abu Dhabi GPs, but a sixth-place finish last week in Brazil has him posted with plus odds for the first time in several weeks at PointsBet Sportsbook. Last week, he was listed with odds of -195 ahead of qualification; this week, he is +115, more than 300 points higher.

Verstappen has eight wins in the last 10 races this season but finished outside the top five in the other two. Abu Dhabi has been kind to the 2022 champion, however, with five of his six starts there landing in the top five. Verstappen is also favored to win the pole on Saturday with a line of -106.

An easy way to determine the payout is to move the decimal point two positions to the left, so a line of +115 means a bettor will make $1.15 on each dollar wagered.

For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a bet of +200 is the same as 2/1.

Lewis Hamilton (+270) has been shut out of Victory Lane this year. If he fails to win in Abu Dhabi, it will be the first time that has happened in his 16-year career. Hamilton won back-to-back on this track in 2018 and 2019, which are part of an eight-race streak of podium finishes there. Hamilton is posted at -225 to finish third or better.

Last week Hamilton’s teammate George Russell cashed in on 13/1 odds with his first Formula One win. The sportsbook traders will not be caught flatfooted again and his line plummeted to +400 for the Abu Dhabi GP. In three starts in this race, Russell has a best result of 15th in 2020 in a Williams Racing entry.

Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc round out the top five with lines of +850. These two drivers are locked in a tight battle for second in the points and enter the weekend tied. In the last 12 races, both Perez and Leclerc have almost identical records with two results outside the top five each. In terms of average finishes, Leclerc holds a slight advantage of 4.9 to Perez’s 5.1. Neither performed particularly well last year with Leclerc landing 10th and Perez 15th.

No other driver is listed below 25/1. Carlos Sainz is listed at +2500 for the outright win and +260 to stand on the podium. He finished third in the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Brazilian GP Odds

Mexican GP Odds

United States GP Odds

Japanese GP Odds

Singapore GP Odds

Italian GP Odds

Dutch GP Odds

Belgium GP Odds

French GP Odds

Austrian GP Odds

Canadian GP Odds

Azerbaijan GP Odds

Monaco GP Odds

Spanish GP Odds

Miami GP Odds

Saudi Arabian GP odds

Australian GP odds

Romagna GP Odds