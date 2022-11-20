Max Verstappen caps second F1 championship with 15th victory of season

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Max Verstappen scored a record-extending 15th victory of the 2022 season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday to conclude one of the most dominant seasons in Formula One history.

A year on from Verstappen’s tense and controversial win over Lewis Hamilton to seal his first title, there was little drama at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Verstappen, who set the F1 wins record three weeks ago in Mexico, stayed ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez at the start and was never seriously challenged after that on his way to the win.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc held off Perez’s challenge on old tires to finish second and clinch second place in the championship standings, thwarting Red Bull’s bid to have its drivers place first and second.

A hydraulic problem ended Lewis Hamilton’s race for Mercedes as the seven-time champion finished an F1 season without a win for the first time in his career.

Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel placed 10th for Aston Martin as he retires from F1 after 16 years.

Ahead of his final race in Formula One, Sebastian Vettel lined up for the national anthem wearing a T-shirt with a picture of Earth, a nod to his environmental activism. Then eight jets flew overhead trailing colorful smoke.

It was a moment that highlighted the delicate balance the four-time F1 champion treads as a lifelong auto racing fan increasingly uneasy at the toll his passion takes on the planet.

“It’s a huge privilege being in the position that we are in and with that comes some responsibility. So I hope to pass on a little bit to the other drivers to carry on some of the good work. It’s great to see that we have the power to inspire you with what we do and what we say,” Vettel said after the race.

“I think there’s far bigger and far more important things than racing in circles, but obviously it’s what we love. And through that, if we can transfer some of the really important values, then that’s big.”

A champion four years running with Red Bull from 2010 through 2013, Vettel has more recently used his high profile in F1 to support human rights and highlight environmental causes such as bee die-offs and the mining of oil from tar sands in Canada, even as his Aston Martin team is sponsored by Saudi oil giant Aramco.

While he voiced unease at “burning resources” in F1, the German remained a super-fan who bought former champion Nigel Mansell’s 1992 Williams car and drove it on carbon-neutral fuel for a demonstration at this year’s British Grand Prix.

On track Sunday in a helmet bearing the message “The Final Lap,” Vettel had a frustrating race after 16 years in F1.

“We’re just getting eaten up by everybody. Who’s next to pass us? Sitting duck,” he complained over the radio when Aston Martin left him on old tires. Later: “How did we get the strategy so wrong?” After starting ninth he gradually slipped back but recovered to take the last point of his career in 10th.

Despite being hampered by the strategy, Vettel still managed to battle with rookie Zhou Guanyu and fellow veteran Daniel Ricciardo in a combative end to a journey that began with his father giving him a go-kart when he was 3 years old.

Vettel is keen to spend more time with his family instead of being away for weeks at a time when the F1 calendar expands to 24 races next year.

After spinning his car in “donuts” to cheers from the crowd, Vettel said he felt “empty” at the realization his career was finally ending. “So many flags, so many smiling faces which has been very, very special, very nice,” he said. “I’m sure I’m going to miss more than I understand right now.”

The World of Outlaws Late Model Series announced their 2023 schedule, complete with $3 million in purse money, nearly a dozen new tracks and six events paying more than $200,000 in total prize money. A three-day show at Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, Wis. and the Prairie Dirt Classic at Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway in late July will top the quarter million mark.

Dennis Erb Jr. begins his title defense January 19-21 with the three-day Sunshine Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla., paying a total of $160,000. He hopes to have the points wrapped up ahead of the World of Outlaws World Finals at the Charlotte Dirt Track November 1-4 for the second consecutive season.

The 2022 Rookie of the Year and runner-up in points, Tanner English will attempt to win his third straight Feature in the Quad Cities 150, a three-day show at Davenport (Iowa) Speedway in late August.

The big 2023 payouts come on the heels of 2022 paying record purses.

The 2023 schedule is comprised of 53 races at 30 tracks, including 11 that have been added or reintroduced to the tour.

“We’ve taken the schedule and built it in a way that benefits our drivers and fans,” said World of Outlaws Late Model Series Director Steve Francis in a press release. “Along with adding several new venues, we increased the purses at several events, creating a platform for great racing all season.”

The Talladega Short Track is one notable new date after being added to the schedule on the same weekend as the spring NASCAR race at Talladega Superspeedway. They will host a two-day show in late April before the series heads to Wisconsin.

I-75 Raceway in Niota, Tenn. also debuts with the series in 2023.

Races at 411 Speedway in Seymour, Tenn., Stateline Speedway in Busti, N.Y., Paducah (Ky.) International Raceway, Mason City (Iowa) Motor Speedway, Red River Valley Speedway in Fargo, N.D. and Ponderosa Speedway in Junction City, Ky. also return after short hiatus. Brownstown (Ind.) Speedway returns to the schedule after a sixteen-year break and 34 Raceway in Burlington, Iowa return after much longer breaks.

2023 Schedule

January 19-21: Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, Fla. ($160k total purse)
February 16-18: Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, Fla. ($187k)
March 3-4: Smoky Mountain Speedway / Maryville, Tenn. ($115k)
March 17-18: Boyd’s Speedway / Ringgold, Ga. ($135k)
March 31-April 1: Farmer City (Ill.) Raceway ($136k)
April 20: 411 Speedway, Seymour, Tenn. ($50k)
April 21-22: Talladega Short Track / Eastaboga, Ala. ($205k)
May 4-6: Mississippi Thunder Speedway / Fountain City, Wis. ($264k)
May 19: Marion Center (Pa.) Raceway ($50k)
May 20: Port Royal (Pa,) Speedway ($65k)
May 23: Stateline Speedway / Busti, NY ($50k)
May 25-27: Sharon Speedway / Hartford, Ohio ($156k)
June 2: Tri-City Speedway / Granite City, Ill ($57k)
June 3: Paducah (Ky.) International Raceway ($65k)
June 23-24: 81 Speedway, Wichita, Kan. ($152k)
June 25: Off Road Speedway / Norfolk, Neb ($50k)
June 27: Mason City (Iowa) Motor Speedway ($50k)
June 28: Red River Valley Speedway / West Fargo, N.D. ($50k)
June 30: River Cities Speedway / Grand Forks, N.D. ($57k)
July 1: I-94 Sure Step Speedway / Fergus Falls, Minn. N ($65k)
July 14: Ponderosa Speedway / Junction City, KY ($65k)
July 15: Brownstown (Ind.) Speedway ($65k)
July 28-29 Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway ($290k with lap money included)
Aug. 1:  Boone (Iowa) Speedway (65k)
Aug. 3-5:  / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, Wis. ($200k)
Aug. 24 – 26 Davenport (Iowa) Speedway ($214k)
Sept. 29 – 30 Atomic Speedway / Chillicothe, Ohio ($115k)
Oct. 6: 34 Raceway / West Burlington, Iowa ($50k0
Oct. 7: Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway / Fairbury ($65k)
Oct. 13: I-75 Raceway / Niota, Tenn. ($50k)
Oct. 14: Senoia (Ga.) Raceway ($65k
Nov. 1-4 The Dirt Track at Charlotte / Concord, N.C, ($206k)

