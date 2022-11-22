It can be difficult to shop for race fans, so Feld Entertainment is once again helping to solve that problem with Cyber Week deals for Monster Energy Supercross and Monster Jam ahead of the 2023 seasons. Through December 4, fans will save up to 35 percent on advance purchase of tickets using the code C2022W.
With holiday buying shifting from brick-and-mortar retailers to online, this is an opportunity to put something in the stocking that will be enjoyed throughout the year by race fans.
After visiting the site, fans will be directed to enter the code before selecting seats to ensure the offer applies. The savings offer varies based on event and seat location – and is not available on all seats.
Feld Entertainment is making the offer for their motorsports’ properties, Supercross and Monster Jam, as well as their lineup of touring shows and events, such as Disney on Ice, Sesame Street Live and Jurassic World Live Tour.
The Monster Energy Supercross season will begin in its accustomed location of Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. on January 7, 2023 and end at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on May 13.
In 2022, Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton led one of the most exciting points’ battles the series has seen in recent years. Tomac came out on top, but by a slim margin of only seven points. This year, points earned in the Supercross season are more important than ever as they will seed riders into a three-race championship series called SuperMotocross Championship in October, 2023.
Five national Monster Jam tours each get underway on the weekend of January 6. Stadium Series Red begins in Oakland, Calif. on Jan. 7, Stadium Series Blue in San Diego for a two-day show on Jan. 7-8, the Arena Championship Series East at Nashville, Tenn. Jan. 7-8, Arena Championship Series Central in Greenville S.C. Jan. 7-8 and Arena Championship Series West at Salt Lake City Jan. 6-8.
Tom Meents won the 2022 Stadium Series Red championship over Adam Anderson. His younger brother Ryan Anderson beat Tyler Menninga in the Stadium Series Red championship, which will be rechristened Blue for 2023.
Biggest sale of the year! Save up to 35% on select tickets today with code C2022W.
Restrictions & availability limits apply.
Get tickets here: https://t.co/uJr8wzZrjI #SupercrossLIVE pic.twitter.com/3DnMjYTUmp
— Supercross LIVE! (@SupercrossLIVE) November 22, 2022
Biggest sale of the year! Save up to 35% on select tickets today with code C2022W.
Restrictions & availability limits apply. *US Markets only*
Get tickets here: https://t.co/FYB9PpaJoo #MonsterJam pic.twitter.com/jrGtErIt69
— Monster Jam (@MonsterJam) November 22, 2022