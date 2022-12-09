Formula E announces Portland, Oregon as US race in 2023

The American date for the 2023 Formula E schedule will move from Brooklyn, New York to Portland, Oregon on June 24, 2023, filling the calendar at 16 rounds. This will be the first time in the nine-year history of the series that they have raced on the West Coast in only the third different city in the United States. Miami hosted one Formula E race in 2015. The series has visited the United States every season except 2020 due to the COVID-1+9 pandemic.

The 2023 race will be Round 12.

“We are excited to bring the premier electric motorsport world championship to Portland for the first time in June next year,” said Alberto Longo, Co-Founder & Chief Championship Officer, Formula E in a press release. “There is a big, passionate fanbase for professional sports in the city, together with strong ecological credentials which makes Portland a perfect host for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

“The USA remains an important market for Formula E. We are delighted to maintain that critical presence and engage a new audience in the Pacific Northwest region in all-electric motorsport.”

Last year’s American round in Brooklyn was made up of two races with Nick Cassidy from Envision Racing winning Race 1 and António da Costa from DS Techeetah taking the second race.

Portland will host only one Formula E race in 2023.

The 2023 season will be highlighted by the new Gen 3 car, which features a battery capable of generating 350 kilowatts with regeneration capability from both the front and rear axles. This contributes to a top speed of 200 miles per hour (m.p.h.), an increase of about 25 m.p.h. from last year.

The 2023 season also marks the entry of two new iconic teams, Maserati and McLaren, who completed their roster of drivers in late November with the addition of Jake Hughes.

June 24 🗓️ We can't wait to make our debut in Portland! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dil7lVKHND — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) December 7, 2022

Season 9 Calendar

Round 1: January 3, Mexico City, Mexico

Rounds 2 & 3: January 27-28, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

Round 4: February 11, Hyderabad, India*

Round 5: February 6, Cape Town, South Africa*

Round 6: March 8, São Paulo, Brazil*

Rounds 7 & 8: April 22-23, Berlin, Germany

Round 9: May 6, Monaco

Rounds 10 & 11: June 3-4, Jakarta, Indonesia

Round 12: June 24, Portland, Oregon*

Rounds 13 & 14: July 15-16, Rome, Italy

Rounds 15 & 16: July 29-30, London

*subject to final FIA Safety and Technical checks,