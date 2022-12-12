World Supercross announces provisional 2023 schedule

By Dec 12, 2022, 1:40 PM EST
World Supercross 2023 schedule
World Supercross Championship
0 Comments

The 2023 World Supercross Championship (WSX) will provisionally host a six-race schedule with three rounds in Europe, two in the Pacific Rim and one in North America.

Beginning on July 1, 2023, the series moves its United Kingdom round from Cardiff, Wales to Birmingham, England before crossing the channel to France for their second race on July 22nd at Groupama Stadium in Lyon-Decines.

Before finishing their European stint, the series plans to head to Southeast Asia in Late September at a location still to be determined.

Returning to Europe in October, the German Grand Prix will take place at Merkur Spiel Arena on October 14th.

The WSX Series then has two weeks to travel to British Columbia for the Canadian Grand Prix.

Australia will once again crown their champion at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on November 25th.

“It’s incredibly gratifying to see our vision for a truly global supercross championship steadily coming to fruition,” said SX Global CEO Adam Bailey in a press release. “Our goals, while ambitious, are clear to elevate supercross to a global audience through a truly international calendar of events, visit diverse destinations that have well-established and passionate fan bases and visit new regions where supercross can grow and flourish.

“We believe the 2023 schedule delivers on these promises, yet it’s only the tip of the spear. We have so much more room for growth in regions across the globe that are hungry to witness this incredible spectacle firsthand. We are only scratching the surface of our long-term plan for WSX.”

The two events run in 2022 hosted more than 85,000 fans. American rider Eli Tomac won the first race in Wales with a sweep of the weekend’s points.

In October, Joey Savatgy won the second of two pilot events with German native Ken Roczen named the inaugural champion of the WSX.

“Our pilot season was designed to test what is possible and prove that the sport of supercross has strong demand from fans in previously underserved countries across the world,” said Bailey. “The incredible fan response and attendance for events in Cardiff and Melbourne reinforced that our instincts were indeed correct, and we are now powered by strong momentum and interest from cities, promoters, broadcasters and sponsors all wanting to be part of the new global championship.

“We are excited to continue to showcase this incredible sport to fans across the globe.”

2023 Schedule

7/1: British Grand Prix; Birmingham, England
7/22: French Grand Prix; Lyon-Decines
9/30: Asian Grand Prix; TBD
10/14: German Grand Prix; Dusseldorf
10/28: Candian Grand Prix; Vancouver, British Columbia
11/24-25: Australian Grand Prix; Melbourne

Read more about Motorsports

Xtreme Outlaw Midget 2023
Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series triples to 34 races in 2023
Formula E Portland 2023
Formula E announces Portland, Oregon as U.S. race in 2023
Roczen Progressive Ecstar Suzuki
Ken Roczen signs with HEP Progressive Ecstar Suzuki for 2023

Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series triples to 34 races in 2023

By Dec 9, 2022, 3:00 PM EST
Xtreme Outlaw Midget 2023
Xtreme Outlaw Series
0 Comments

After hosting 10 rounds in 2022, the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series 2023 schedule will more than triple to 34 races. The 2022 season featured seven different winners in the first seven races, a female racer in Jade Avedisian as the only repeat winner and Zach Daum as the champion.

“Dirt Midget racing is a growing entity in American motorsports, and the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota is proud to drive further into the growth of the division with both a diverse and lucrative schedule for 2023,” newly appointed Series Director Tyler Bachman said in a press release. “From the kickoff at our first indoor event, to each of the new tracks we’re set to visit next year, it’s a lineup we know both our teams and fans will enjoy.”

The championship purse fund has also more than double with an increase of $42,000 to $80,000 in 2023. The champion will win $25,000. Last year, Daum pocketed $10,000.

In addition, the series will offer tow money to the top 12 in points. Six drivers attempted to qualify for all 10 races in 2022 with 89 drivers attending.

The series will begin on March 10 at Southern Illinois Center in Du Quoin, Ill. and end the same place it did in 2022 at I-44 Riverside Speedway in Oklahoma City on October 15.

During the season, they will visit 21 tracks in 10 states.

Some highlights of the season include the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series pairing up with the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars in 2023 at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Mo. in April for the Outlaw Showdown and again in August for the Ironman 55 weekend, as well as the creation of a five-day Midget Speedweek.

The Midget Speedweek will immediately follow the Ironman 55 with a swing through Pennsylvania and New York.

Xtreme Outlaw Midget 2023 Schedule

Friday, March 10 | Southern Illinois Center | Du Quoin, Ill.
Saturday, March 11 | Southern Illinois Center | Du Quoin, Ill.
Friday, March 31 | Farmer City Raceway | Farmer City, Ill.

Saturday, April 1 | Farmer City Raceway | Farmer City, Ill.
Friday, April 14 | Federated AP Raceway at I-55 | Pevely, Mo.
Saturday, April 15 | Federated AP Raceway at I-55 | Pevely, Mo.

Friday, May 5 | Humboldt Speedway | Humboldt, Kan.
Saturday, May 6 | 81 Speedway | Park City, Kan.
Tuesday, May 23 | Millbridge Speedway | Salisbury, N.C.
Wednesday, May 24 | Millbridge Speedway | Salisbury, N.C.

Thursday, June 1 | Tri-City Speedway | Pontoon Beach, Ill.
Friday, June 2 | Wayne County Speedway | Wayne City, Ill.
Saturday, June 3 | Wayne County Speedway | Wayne City, Ill.

Friday, July 21 | TBA
Saturday, July 22 | Southern Illinois Raceway | Marion, Ill.
Friday, July 28 | TBA
Saturday, July 29 | Atomic Speedway | Chillicothe, Ohio
Sunday, July 30 | Brushcreek Motorsports Complex | Peebles, Ohio

Friday, August 4 | Federated AP Raceway at I-55 | Pevely, Mo.
Sat, August 5 | Federated AP Raceway at I-55 | Pevely, Mo.
Tuesday, August 8 | Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway | Newmanstown, Pa.
Wednesday, August 9 | Action Track USA | Kutztown, Pa.
Thursday, August 10 | Linda’s Speedway | Jonestown, Pa.
Friday, August 11 | TBA
Saturday, August 12 | Bridgeport Motorsports Park | Swedesboro, N.J.
Friday, August 25 | Davenport Speedway | Davenport, Iowa
Saturday, August 26 | Davenport Speedway | Davenport, Iowa

Friday, September 1 | Paragon Speedway | Paragon, Ind.
Saturday, September 2 | Paragon Speedway | Paragon, Ind.
Friday, September 15 | Jacksonville Speedway | Jacksonville, Ill.
Saturday, September 16 | Red Hill Raceway | Sumner, Ill.

Friday, October 13 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, Okla.
Saturday, October 14 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Oklahoma City, Okla.
Sunday, October 15 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Oklahoma City, Okla.

* Co-sanctioned with POWRi

Read more about Motorsports

World Supercross 2023 schedule
World Supercross announces provisional 2023 schedule
Formula E Portland 2023
Formula E announces Portland, Oregon as U.S. race in 2023
Roczen Progressive Ecstar Suzuki
Ken Roczen signs with HEP Progressive Ecstar Suzuki for 2023