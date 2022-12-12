World Supercross announces provisional 2023 schedule

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2023 World Supercross Championship (WSX) will provisionally host a six-race schedule with three rounds in Europe, two in the Pacific Rim and one in North America.

Beginning on July 1, 2023, the series moves its United Kingdom round from Cardiff, Wales to Birmingham, England before crossing the channel to France for their second race on July 22nd at Groupama Stadium in Lyon-Decines.

Before finishing their European stint, the series plans to head to Southeast Asia in Late September at a location still to be determined.

Returning to Europe in October, the German Grand Prix will take place at Merkur Spiel Arena on October 14th.

The WSX Series then has two weeks to travel to British Columbia for the Canadian Grand Prix.

Australia will once again crown their champion at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on November 25th.

“It’s incredibly gratifying to see our vision for a truly global supercross championship steadily coming to fruition,” said SX Global CEO Adam Bailey in a press release. “Our goals, while ambitious, are clear to elevate supercross to a global audience through a truly international calendar of events, visit diverse destinations that have well-established and passionate fan bases and visit new regions where supercross can grow and flourish.

“We believe the 2023 schedule delivers on these promises, yet it’s only the tip of the spear. We have so much more room for growth in regions across the globe that are hungry to witness this incredible spectacle firsthand. We are only scratching the surface of our long-term plan for WSX.”

The two events run in 2022 hosted more than 85,000 fans. American rider Eli Tomac won the first race in Wales with a sweep of the weekend’s points.

In October, Joey Savatgy won the second of two pilot events with German native Ken Roczen named the inaugural champion of the WSX.

“Our pilot season was designed to test what is possible and prove that the sport of supercross has strong demand from fans in previously underserved countries across the world,” said Bailey. “The incredible fan response and attendance for events in Cardiff and Melbourne reinforced that our instincts were indeed correct, and we are now powered by strong momentum and interest from cities, promoters, broadcasters and sponsors all wanting to be part of the new global championship.

“We are excited to continue to showcase this incredible sport to fans across the globe.”

2023 Schedule

7/1: British Grand Prix; Birmingham, England

7/22: French Grand Prix; Lyon-Decines

9/30: Asian Grand Prix; TBD

10/14: German Grand Prix; Dusseldorf

10/28: Candian Grand Prix; Vancouver, British Columbia

11/24-25: Australian Grand Prix; Melbourne