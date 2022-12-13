Triumph Motorcycles to join SuperMotocross in 2024

By Dec 13, 2022, 12:00 PM EST
0 Comments

Triumph Motorcycles will enter the SuperMotocross World Championship at the start of the 2024 season and join seven existing manufacturers in the quest for the 250cc championship. Triumph will expand their role in 2025 with 450cc entries.

First established in 1902, Triumph is one of the world’s most iconic motorcycles. The brand has won in nearly every division they have competed in, dating back to their first victory in the 1908 Isle of Man TT.

After developing of the bike in Hinkley, England, where the brand’s research, design, engineering development and prototype builds are located, the team will be based in the United States with veteran owner and manager Bobby Hewitt named Team Principal and Stephen ‘Scuba’ Westfall as Team Manager.

“I always knew I would eventually get back into racing but to be able to do it with an iconic brand like Triumph, and to be able to help build this US Triumph Racing team from the ground up is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Hewitt in a press release. “Triumph Motorcycles have been a part of my family growing up and to have them now decide to enter into professional off-road racing is a tremendous opportunity for our sport and a testament to the growth of the motorcycle industry overall in America.

“I am also very fortunate to be able to work with Scuba again and add the experience of Dave (Arnold) and Dudley (Cramond) to our team. I am honored to be working alongside everyone at the factory in Hinckley and cannot wait to get back to the racetrack in 2024 with our new team and compete for an SMX World Championship.”

Hewitt was team manager for Husqvarna as recently as 2020.

Seven-time Motocross and five-time Supercross champion, Ricky Carmichael has been engaged to test the bike with development being helmed by Lead Chassis Engineer Arnold and Lead Powertrain Engineer Cramond.

Chris Ratcliffe / Getty Images
Ricky Carmichael has been named Global Off-Road Ambassador for Triumph Racing with responsibility for testing the new brand. Feld Motor Sports/MX Sports Pro Racing.

The new race team has focused on enhancing chassis and engine performance through an intensive testing schedule underway in the United States, United Kingdom and mainland Europe.

“It is great to take this next step in announcing our US Triumph Racing Team,” said Carmichael. “Bobby’s success in our sport as a championship team owner speaks for itself. The team he has assembled is already working with the factory in Hinckley during these final stages of development.

“They are some of the best people to have worked in our paddock and this shows the level of commitment, across the board, in this effort to compete for the SMX World Championship. I look forward to working with Bobby and the entire team when we go racing in 2024.”

The iconic British manufacturer will join Japan’s Yamaha, Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Sweden’s Husqvarna, Austria’s KTM and Spain’s GasGas to represent the fifth different country to field an active SuperMotocross entry.

“Following close on the heels of our recent announcement to enter the FIM Motocross World Championship in 2024, today’s launch of Triumph’s partnership with the incredibly talented team of Bobby and Scuba in the all-new Monster Energy AMA SuperMotocross World Championship continues our journey to the top tier of off-road competition and racing,” said Triumph Racing CEO Nick Bloor. “I have no doubt, knowing the experience and capability shared between our dedicated in-house design and engineering teams, and Bobby’s hand selected team of racing experts, that this partnership will make an indelible mark on the history of this incredible sport and Triumph’s illustrious brand.”

Associated PressDec 13, 2022, 8:00 AM EST
Arnold Jerocki - Formula 1/Formula Motorsport Limited via Getty Images
0 Comments

MARANELLO, Italy — Chasing its first Formula One drivers title in 15 years, Ferrari is counting on experience and familiarity by hiring Frederic Vasseur as team principal.

His hiring set off a chain reaction with Andreas Seidl leaving McLaren to replace Vasseur in overseeing the Sauber program (which will partner with Audi on its entry into F1). McLaren promoted its executive racing director Andrea Stella to replace Seidl.

That comes a day after Williams announced that its team principal Jost Capito and technical director Francois-Xavier Demaison were leaving after the team finished last in the constructors’ championship – meaning four of the 10 teams changed leadership in a 24-hour span.

Vasseur, 54, was most recently team principal at Sauber and Alfa Romeo and has had an extensive career in F1 and auto racing. He worked with Ferrari lead driver Charles Leclerc at Sauber, and the pair already have a solid relationship.

Known for fostering driver talent, Vasseur was also behind Nico Rosberg’s and Lewis Hamilton’s GP2 titles in 2005 and 2006, respectively.

“Throughout his career he has successfully combined his technical strengths as a trained engineer with a consistent ability to bring out the best in his drivers and teams,” Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna said Tuesday as the Italian automaker appointed Vasseur. “This approach and his leadership are what we need to push Ferrari forward with renewed energy.”

Vasseur, a Frenchman, replaces Mattia Binotto, who was let go following a hideous season of botched strategy calls that cost Leclerc any chance to contend for the championship.

Leclerc opened with two wins in the first three races and seemed poised to challenge Max Verstappen for the F1 title but finished nearly 150 points adrift and without a win since July.

Carlos Sainz Jr. is Ferrari’s other driver.

“As someone who has always held a lifelong passion for motorsport, Ferrari has always represented the very pinnacle of the racing world to me,” Vasseur said. “I look forward to working with the talented and truly passionate team in Maranello to honor the history and heritage of the scuderia and deliver for our tifosi (fans) around the world”.

Ferrari last won a drivers title with Kimi Raikkonen in 2007 and its last constructors title followed a year later.

The last Frenchman to lead Ferrari’s team was Jean Todt from 1993-2007. Todt oversaw an impressive era of success — six drivers titles with Michael Schumacher (five) and Raikkonen, plus eight constructors titles.