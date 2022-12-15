Mick Schumacher will join Mercedes as reserve driver, ending Ferrari association

Associated PressDec 15, 2022, 7:00 AM EST
Mick Schumacher Mercedes
MARANELLO, Italy — Mick Schumacher is leaving Ferrari for another of the teams his father raced for — Mercedes.

Schumacher will become a reserve driver for 2023 at Mercedes behind Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

He had been racing in Formula One with Ferrari-powered Haas F1.

“I take this as a new start, and I am just excited and grateful to Toto (Wolff, Mercedes team principal) and everybody involved for putting their trust in me,” Schumacher said. “F1 is such a fascinating world, and you never stop learning, so I look forward to absorbing more knowledge and putting in all my efforts for the benefit of the Mercedes team.”

The move ends Schumacher’s four-year association with Ferrari, the team for which his father, Michael Schumacher, won five Formula One titles.

Michael also drove for Mercedes from 2010-12.

“Mick is a talented young driver and we’re delighted to have him join the team,” Wolff said. “We also know that with two years of experience racing in Formula One under his belt, he will be ready to step into the car at short notice to replace either Lewis or George, should that need arise.”

The move came two days after Ferrari announced Frederic Vasseur as its new team principal, replacing Mattia Binotto.

“Scuderia Ferrari and Mick Schumacher have mutually decided not to extend their collaboration,” Ferrari said.

Schumacher, 23, joined Ferrari’s young driver program in 2019 and competed in Formula Two for two seasons with the Prema Racing team. He won three races and secured the 2020 title.

Mick Schumacher then made his Formula One debut with Haas and started 43 races but scored just 12 points. His top finishes came this year with sixth in the Austrian Grand Prix and eighth in the British GP. He was also Ferrari’s reserve driver.

“Scuderia Ferrari thanks Mick for these four years and the many kilometers covered together, and wishes him all the best for the future,” Ferrari said.

2023 Combined Sprint Car Schedules of the Outlaws, ASCOC and USAC

By Dec 14, 2022, 7:00 AM EST
2023 Combined Sprint Schedules
World of Outlaws
The 2023 combined Sprint Car schedules, featuring the World of Outlaws, All-Star Circuit of Champions (ASCoC) and USAC National Sprints, will feature 148 events comprised of 184 races nights in 22 states.

The ASCoC grabs fans attention first with a two-night stand at Senoia (Ga.) Speedway on Feb. 3, followed quickly by another pair of races at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla. as part of the DIRTcar Nationals. The final scheduled race for the All-Stars is scheduled for September 23 at Eldora Speedway as part of the 4 Crown Nationals. Fifty races are on the books for them 2023.

Six nights after the ASCoC launches, the World of Outlaws Sprint Car series completes the DIRTcar Nationals with a three-night stand at Volusia beginning Feb. 9. They host the last race of the season on Nov. 4 at the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Pending cancelations for weather and other unforeseen circumstances, the Outlaws have 87 races scheduled. In 2022, that number shrunk to 69 from 85.

The USAC National Series will also kick off their season at Volusia on Feb. 13 and end on September 15 at Circle City Speedway in Indianapolis after 48 scheduled events.

Currently six events are scheduled for February and seven in March. Late spring shows 12 events in April and 18 in May before the bulk of events are run in June (25) and July (26).

August and September feature 12 events each with four scheduled to run in October and one in November.

In 2022, the combined schedule featured 194 races.

In 2021, there were 150 races scheduled.

Ohio will host the most events in 2023 with 21, followed closely by Pennsylvania with 19. Indiana is the only other state with double digit events; they will host 15.

Combined Schedule by Month

Date Venue City State Series
2/3 2/4 Senoia Raceway Senoia Ga. ASCoC
2/7 2/8 Volusia Speedway Park Barberville Fla. ASCoC
2/9 2/11 Volusia Speedway Park Barberville Fla. Outlaws
2/13 2/14 East Bay Raceway Park Tampa Fla. ASCoC
2/13 2/14 Volusia Speedway Park Barberville Fla. USAC
2/16 2/18 Bubba Raceway Park Ocala Fla. USAC
3/5 3/6 Volusia Speedway Park Barberville Fla. Outlaws
3/10 3/11 Port Royal Speedway Port Royal Pa. Outlaws
3/17 Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg Pa. Outlaws
3/18 Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown Pa. Outlaws
3/25 Talladega Short Track Eastaboga Ala. Outlaws
3/25 Magnolia Motor Speedway Columbus Miss. Outlaws
3/31 4/1 Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite Texas Outlaws
4/1 Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg Ind. USAC
4/7 4/8 Attica Raceway Park Attica Ohio ASCoC
4/7 US-36 Raceway Osborn Mo. Outlaws
4/8 81 Speedway Park City Kans. Outlaws
4/14 4/15 Federated Raceway at I-55 Pevely Mo. Outlaws
4/14 Bloomington Speedway Bloomington Ind. USAC
4/15 Tri-State Speedway Haubstadt Ind. USAC
4/21 4/22 Knoxville Raceway Knoxville Iowa Outlaws
4/27 Rocket Raceway Park Petty Texas USAC
4/28 4/29 Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite Texas USAC
4/28 Tri-City Speedway Granite City Ill. Outlaws
4/29 Tri-State Speedway Haubstadt Ind. Outlaws
5/5 5/6 Eldora Speedway Rossburg Ohio Outlaws
5/5 5/6 Eldora Speedway Rossburg Ohio USAC
5/10 Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown Pa. Outlaws
5/12 5/13 Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg Pa. Outlaws
5/12 Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville Ill. ASCoC
5/13 Wilmot Raceway Wilmot Wis. ASCoC
5/19 Attica Raceway Park Attica Ohio Outlaws
5/19 Outlaw Speedway Dundee N.Y. ASCoC
5/20 Sharon Speedway Hartford Ohio Outlaws
5/20 Fonda Speedway Fonda N.Y. ASCoC
5/21 Weedsport Speedway Weedsport N.Y. ASCoC
5/24 TBA USAC
5/25 Bridgeport Speedway Bridgeport N.J. ASCoC
5/25 Circle City Raceway Indianapolis Ind. USAC
5/26 5/27 Atomic Speedway Chillicothe Ohio Outlaws
5/26 Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg Pa. ASCoC
5/27 5/28 Port Royal Speedway Port Royal Pa. ASCoC
5/29 Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg Ind. Outlaws
6/2 6/3 Knoxville Raceway Eldon Iowa USAC
6/2 River Cities Speedway Grand Forks N.D. Outlaws
6/2 Dodge County Fairgrounds Beaver Dam Wis. ASCoC
6/3 Ogilvie Raceway Ogilvie Minn. Outlaws
6/3 Sheboygan County Fairgrounds Plymouth Wis. ASCoC
6/9 6/10 Knoxville Raceway Knoxville Iowa Outlaws
6/9 Attica Raceway Park Attica Ohio ASCoC
6/10 Fremont Speedway Fremont Ohio ASCoC
6/11 6/12 Wayne County Speedway Orrville Ohio ASCoC
6/13 Sharon Speedway Hartford Ohio ASCoC
6/13 Grandview Speedway Bechtelsville Pa. USAC
6/14 Bridgeport Speedway Swedesboro N.J. USAC
6/15 Atomic Speedway Chillicothe Ohio ASCoC
6/15 Big Diamond Speedway Pottsville Pa. USAC
6/16 6/17 Beaver Dam Raceway Beaver Dam Wis. Outlaws
6/16 Eldora Speedway Rossburg Ohio ASCoC
6/16 Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg Pa. USAC
6/17 Portsmouth Raceway Park Portsmouth Ohio ASCoC
6/17 Port Royal Speedway Port Royal Pa. USAC
6/18 Action Track USA Kutztown Pa. USAC
6/21 6/24 Huset’s Speedway Brandon S.D. Outlaws
6/24 Wilmot Raceway Wilmot Wis. USAC
6/25 Angell Park Speedway Sun Prairie Wis. USAC
6/30 7/1 Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond Wis. Outlaws
6/30 7/1 Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville Ind. USAC
7/7 7/8 Macon Speedway Macon Ill. USAC
7/7 34 Raceway West Burlington Iowa Outlaws
7/7 Ransomville Speedway Ransomville N.Y. ASCoC
7/8 Wilmot Raceway Wilmot Wis. Outlaws
7/8 Sharon Speedway Hartford Ohio ASCoC
7/11 Attica Raceway Park Attica Ohio Outlaws
7/14 7/15 Eldora Speedway Rossburg Ohio Outlaws
7/18 Lernerville Speedway Sarver Pa. ASCoC
7/19 BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven Pa. Outlaws
7/21 7/22 Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg Pa. Outlaws
7/21 34 Raceway West Burlington Iowa ASCoC
7/21 Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City Ill. USAC
7/22 Spoon River Speedway Canton Ill. ASCoC
7/22 Kokomo Speedway Kokomo Ind. USAC
7/23 Red Hill Raceway Sumner Ill. ASCoC
7/23 Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg Ind. USAC
7/24 Circle City Raceway Indianapolis Ind. USAC
7/26 Benton Speedway Benton Mo. ASCoC
7/26 TBA USAC
7/27 Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon Mo. ASCoC
7/27 Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville Ind. USAC
7/28 I-70 Speedway Odessa Mo. ASCoC
7/28 Bloomington Speedway Bloomington Ind. USAC
7/29 7/30 Weedsport Speedway Weedsport N.Y. Outlaws
7/29 Knoxville Raceway Knoxville Iowa ASCoC
7/29 Tri-State Speedway Haubstadt Ind. USAC
8/4 8/5 Federated Raceway at I-55 Pevely Mo. Outlaws
8/9 8/12 Knoxville Raceway Knoxville Iowa Outlaws
8/17 8/19 Jackson Motorplex Jackson Minn. Outlaws
8/18 Outlaw Speedway Dundee N.Y. ASCoC
8/19 Uttica-Rome Speedway Vernon N.Y. ASCoC
8/20 Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove Pa. ASCoC
8/24 8/26 Kokomo Speedway Kokomo Ind. USAC
8/25 River Cities Speedway Grand Forks N.D. Outlaws
8/25 Tri-City Motor Speedway Auburn Mich. ASCoC
8/26 Red River Valley Speedway West Fargo N.D. Outlaws
8/26 Butler Speedway Quincy Mich. ASCoC
8/31 9/2 Skagit Speedway Alger Wash. Outlaws
9/1 9/2 Attica Raceway Park Attica Ohio ASCoC
9/4 Grays Harbor Raceway Elma Wash. Outlaws
9/7 9/9 Silver Dollar Speedway Chico Calif. Outlaws
9/7 9/9 Port Royal Speedway Port Royal Pa. ASCoC
9/15 9/16 Fremont Speedway Fremont Ohio ASCoC
9/15 Keller Auto Speedway Hanford Calif. Outlaws
9/15 Circle City Raceway Indianapolis Ind. USAC
9/16 Placerville Speedway Placerville Calif. Outlaws
9/22 Eldora Speedway Rossburg Ohio Outlaws
9/23 Sharon Speedway Hartford Ohio Outlaws
9/23 Eldora Speedway Rossburg Ohio ASCoC
9/29 Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg Pa. Outlaws
10/6 10/7 Port Royal Speedway Port Royal Pa. Outlaws
10/13 81 Speedway Park City Kans. Outlaws
10/14 Lakeside Speedway Kansas City Kans. Outlaws
10/20 10/21 TBA TBA Outlaws
11/1/23` 11/4 The Dirt Track at Charlotte Concord N.C. Outlaws

Combined Schedule by State

Date Venue City State Series
3/25 Talladega Short Track Eastaboga Ala. Outlaws
9/7 9/9 Silver Dollar Speedway Chico Calif. Outlaws
9/15 Keller Auto Speedway Hanford Calif. Outlaws
9/16 Placerville Speedway Placerville Calif. Outlaws
2/7 2/8 Volusia Speedway Park Barberville Fla. ASCoC
2/9 2/11 Volusia Speedway Park Barberville Fla. Outlaws
2/13 2/14 East Bay Raceway Park Tampa Fla. ASCoC
2/13 2/14 Volusia Speedway Park Barberville Fla. USAC
2/16 2/18 Bubba Raceway Park Ocala Fla. USAC
3/5 3/6 Volusia Speedway Park Barberville Fla. Outlaws
2/3 2/4 Senoia Raceway Senoia Ga. ASCoC
4/28 Tri-City Speedway Granite City Ill. Outlaws
5/12 Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville Ill. ASCoC
7/7 7/8 Macon Speedway Macon Ill. USAC
7/21 Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City Ill. USAC
7/22 Spoon River Speedway Canton Ill. ASCoC
7/23 Red Hill Raceway Sumner Ill. ASCoC
4/1 Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg Ind. USAC
4/14 Bloomington Speedway Bloomington Ind. USAC
4/15 Tri-State Speedway Haubstadt Ind. USAC
4/29 Tri-State Speedway Haubstadt Ind. Outlaws
5/25 Circle City Raceway Indianapolis Ind. USAC
5/29 Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg Ind. Outlaws
6/30 7/1 Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville Ind. USAC
7/22 Kokomo Speedway Kokomo Ind. USAC
7/23 Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg Ind. USAC
7/24 Circle City Raceway Indianapolis Ind. USAC
7/27 Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville Ind. USAC
7/28 Bloomington Speedway Bloomington Ind. USAC
7/29 Tri-State Speedway Haubstadt Ind. USAC
8/24 8/26 Kokomo Speedway Kokomo Ind. USAC
9/15 Circle City Raceway Indianapolis Ind. USAC
4/21 4/22 Knoxville Raceway Knoxville Iowa Outlaws
6/2 6/3 Knoxville Raceway Eldon Iowa USAC
6/9 6/10 Knoxville Raceway Knoxville Iowa Outlaws
7/7 34 Raceway West Burlington Iowa Outlaws
7/21 34 Raceway West Burlington Iowa ASCoC
7/29 Knoxville Raceway Knoxville Iowa ASCoC
8/9 8/12 Knoxville Raceway Knoxville Iowa Outlaws
4/8 81 Speedway Park City Kans. Outlaws
10/13 81 Speedway Park City Kans. Outlaws
10/14 Lakeside Speedway Kansas City Kans. Outlaws
8/25 Tri-City Motor Speedway Auburn Mich. ASCoC
8/26 Butler Speedway Quincy Mich. ASCoC
6/3 Ogilvie Raceway Ogilvie Minn. Outlaws
8/17 8/19 Jackson Motorplex Jackson Minn. Outlaws
3/25 Magnolia Motor Speedway Columbus Miss. Outlaws
4/7 US-36 Raceway Osborn Mo. Outlaws
4/14 4/15 Federated Raceway at I-55 Pevely Mo. Outlaws
7/26 Benton Speedway Benton Mo. ASCoC
7/27 Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon Mo. ASCoC
7/28 I-70 Speedway Odessa Mo. ASCoC
8/4 8/5 Federated Raceway at I-55 Pevely Mo. Outlaws
11/1/23` 11/4 The Dirt Track at Charlotte Concord N.C. Outlaws
6/2 River Cities Speedway Grand Forks N.D. Outlaws
8/25 River Cities Speedway Grand Forks N.D. Outlaws
8/26 Red River Valley Speedway West Fargo N.D. Outlaws
5/25 Bridgeport Speedway Bridgeport N.J. ASCoC
6/14 Bridgeport Speedway Swedesboro N.J. USAC
5/19 Outlaw Speedway Dundee N.Y. ASCoC
5/20 Fonda Speedway Fonda N.Y. ASCoC
5/21 Weedsport Speedway Weedsport N.Y. ASCoC
7/7 Ransomville Speedway Ransomville N.Y. ASCoC
7/29 7/30 Weedsport Speedway Weedsport N.Y. Outlaws
8/18 Outlaw Speedway Dundee N.Y. ASCoC
8/19 Uttica-Rome Speedway Vernon N.Y. ASCoC
4/7 4/8 Attica Raceway Park Attica Ohio ASCoC
5/5 5/6 Eldora Speedway Rossburg Ohio Outlaws
5/5 5/6 Eldora Speedway Rossburg Ohio USAC
5/19 Attica Raceway Park Attica Ohio Outlaws
5/20 Sharon Speedway Hartford Ohio Outlaws
5/26 5/27 Atomic Speedway Chillicothe Ohio Outlaws
6/9 Attica Raceway Park Attica Ohio ASCoC
6/10 Fremont Speedway Fremont Ohio ASCoC
6/11 6/12 Wayne County Speedway Orrville Ohio ASCoC
6/13 Sharon Speedway Hartford Ohio ASCoC
6/15 Atomic Speedway Chillicothe Ohio ASCoC
6/16 Eldora Speedway Rossburg Ohio ASCoC
6/17 Portsmouth Raceway Park Portsmouth Ohio ASCoC
7/8 Sharon Speedway Hartford Ohio ASCoC
7/11 Attica Raceway Park Attica Ohio Outlaws
7/14 7/15 Eldora Speedway Rossburg Ohio Outlaws
9/1 9/2 Attica Raceway Park Attica Ohio ASCoC
9/15 9/16 Fremont Speedway Fremont Ohio ASCoC
9/22 Eldora Speedway Rossburg Ohio Outlaws
9/23 Sharon Speedway Hartford Ohio Outlaws
9/23 Eldora Speedway Rossburg Ohio ASCoC
3/10 3/11 Port Royal Speedway Port Royal Pa. Outlaws
3/17 Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg Pa. Outlaws
3/18 Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown Pa. Outlaws
5/10 Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown Pa. Outlaws
5/12 5/13 Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg Pa. Outlaws
5/26 Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg Pa. ASCoC
5/27 5/28 Port Royal Speedway Port Royal Pa. ASCoC
6/13 Grandview Speedway Bechtelsville Pa. USAC
6/15 Big Diamond Speedway Pottsville Pa. USAC
6/16 Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg Pa. USAC
6/17 Port Royal Speedway Port Royal Pa. USAC
6/18 Action Track USA Kutztown Pa. USAC
7/18 Lernerville Speedway Sarver Pa. ASCoC
7/19 BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven Pa. Outlaws
7/21 7/22 Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg Pa. Outlaws
8/20 Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove Pa. ASCoC
9/7 9/9 Port Royal Speedway Port Royal Pa. ASCoC
9/29 Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg Pa. Outlaws
10/6 10/7 Port Royal Speedway Port Royal Pa. Outlaws
6/21 6/24 Huset’s Speedway Brandon S.D. Outlaws
3/31 4/1 Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite Texas Outlaws
4/27 Rocket Raceway Park Petty Texas USAC
4/28 4/29 Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite Texas USAC
8/31 9/2 Skagit Speedway Alger Wash. Outlaws
9/4 Grays Harbor Raceway Elma Wash. Outlaws
5/13 Wilmot Raceway Wilmot Wis. ASCoC
6/2 Dodge County Fairgrounds Beaver Dam Wis. ASCoC
6/3 Sheboygan County Fairgrounds Plymouth Wis. ASCoC
6/16 6/17 Beaver Dam Raceway Beaver Dam Wis. Outlaws
6/24 Wilmot Raceway Wilmot Wis. USAC
6/25 Angell Park Speedway Sun Prairie Wis. USAC
6/30 7/1 Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond Wis. Outlaws
7/8 Wilmot Raceway Wilmot Wis. Outlaws

