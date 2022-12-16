Preliminary entry list for 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona: 60 cars in capacity field

By Dec 16, 2022, 6:00 AM EST
Rolex 24 preliminary entry
IMSA
0 Comments

The Rolex 24 at Daytona will usher in a new era of sports car racing with a preliminary entry list at the maximum size for the new Grand Touring Prototype division.

There are 60 cars entered in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season opener Jan. 28-29 at Daytona International Speedway. IMSA officials said more than 70 entries were received for the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona, but the field is being capped at 60 because the LMDh cars of the premier GTP class will require larger pit boxes than the previous DPi category.

There are nine entries in GTP across four manufacturers: three from Cadillac (two for Chip Ganassi Racing; one for Action Express Racing; two from Acura (Meyer Shank Racing and Wayne Taylor Racing); two from Porsche (Team Penske) and two from BMW (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing).

61ST ROLEX 24 AT DAYTONA: Click here for the preliminary entry list

IMSA released an entry list Thursday that contained team, car number, manufacturer, tire, engine and fuel designations. A finalized entry list with driver lineups is expected in early January. Teams that submitted entries without being selected for the race have been placed on a reserve list and could be entered in the event of withdrawals.

“More than 70 total entries and a 60-car field as we kick off a new era for WeatherTech Championship competition speaks volumes for the interest in international endurance sports car racing and our IMSA platform,” IMSA president John Doonan said in a release. “Arriving at this 60-car entry list for the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona required a substantial effort from our team at IMSA. We are proud to present one of the strongest and most competitive fields we have seen and cannot wait to put on a tremendous show for a global audience of racing fans next month.”

According to IMSA, 56 of the 60 entries will be competing in the four-race Michelin Endurance Cup, and 45 cars will run the full season.

Here is the entry breakdown for the other four classes: LMP2 (10), LMP3 (nine), GTD Pro (eight) and GTD (24 across nine manufacturers).

GTP cars tested at Daytona last week. The full field will test Jan. 20-22 in the Roar Before the Rolex 24 at Daytona. The Rolex 24 at Daytona field will be set Jan. 22 in a traditional qualifying session (after a qualifying race had been used the past two years).

Click here to view the preliminary entry list for the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Mick Schumacher will join Mercedes as reserve driver, ending Ferrari association

Associated PressDec 15, 2022, 7:00 AM EST
Mick Schumacher Mercedes
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images
0 Comments

MARANELLO, Italy — Mick Schumacher is leaving Ferrari for another of the teams his father raced for — Mercedes.

Schumacher will become a reserve driver for 2023 at Mercedes behind Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

He had been racing in Formula One with Ferrari-powered Haas F1.

“I take this as a new start, and I am just excited and grateful to Toto (Wolff, Mercedes team principal) and everybody involved for putting their trust in me,” Schumacher said. “F1 is such a fascinating world, and you never stop learning, so I look forward to absorbing more knowledge and putting in all my efforts for the benefit of the Mercedes team.”

The move ends Schumacher’s four-year association with Ferrari, the team for which his father, Michael Schumacher, won five Formula One titles.

Michael also drove for Mercedes from 2010-12.

“Mick is a talented young driver and we’re delighted to have him join the team,” Wolff said. “We also know that with two years of experience racing in Formula One under his belt, he will be ready to step into the car at short notice to replace either Lewis or George, should that need arise.”

The move came two days after Ferrari announced Frederic Vasseur as its new team principal, replacing Mattia Binotto.

“Scuderia Ferrari and Mick Schumacher have mutually decided not to extend their collaboration,” Ferrari said.

Schumacher, 23, joined Ferrari’s young driver program in 2019 and competed in Formula Two for two seasons with the Prema Racing team. He won three races and secured the 2020 title.

Mick Schumacher then made his Formula One debut with Haas and started 43 races but scored just 12 points. His top finishes came this year with sixth in the Austrian Grand Prix and eighth in the British GP. He was also Ferrari’s reserve driver.

“Scuderia Ferrari thanks Mick for these four years and the many kilometers covered together, and wishes him all the best for the future,” Ferrari said.