The 2023 combined Late Model schedule, featuring the World of Outlaws, Lucas Oil Late Model Series and XR Super Series (XRSS), will feature 76 events comprised of 134 race nights.

Beginning with the four-day Outlaws Sunshine Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla. on January 18 and ending with a three-night stand by the XRSS at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on November 9-11, the three combined series will visit 24 states in 2023.

Lucas Oil Late Models will host the most events with 37 and most races at 64. The Outlaws are not far behind with 32 events and 53 races, while the XRSS hosts seven events and 15 races.

Lucas Oil hosts 18 races with payouts greater than $25,000 including the $100,000-to-win Dirt Track World Championship finale at Eldora Speedway in October.

Nine of the Outlaws races will pay $25,000 or more to the winner. Four of those pay $50,000, including their inaugural race at the Talladega Short Track in Estaboga, Ala.

XRSS has two events paying that well: the finale of a three-night show at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tenn. and another three-nighter at Off-Road Speedway in Norfolk, Neb. that each pay $100,000.

In 2023, the Lucas Oil Series debuts a playoff-style format that includes four rounds beginning with the May 27 weekend at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo.

Illinois will play host to the most events in 2023 with nine, followed closely by Iowa with eight and Pennsylvania with seven. Florida and Ohio host six events during the season.

Combined Schedule by Month

Date Venue City State Series 1/18 1/21 Volusia Speedway Park Barberville Fla. Outlaws 1/25 1/28 Golden Isles Speedway Waynesville Ga. Lucas 1/29 1/30 Bubba Raceway Park Ocala Fla. Lucas 2/2 2/4 All-Tech Raceway Lake City Fla. Lucas 2/5 2/11 East Bay Raceway Park Tampa Fla. Lucas 2/16 2/18 Volusia Speedway Park Barberville Fla. Outlaws 2/20 All-Tech Raceway Lake City Fla. XRSS 3/3 3/4 Smokey Mountain Speedway Maryville Tenn. Outlaws 3/17 3/18 Boyd’s Speedway Ringgold Ga. Outlaws 3/17 Atomic Speedway Waverly Ohio Lucas 3/18 Brownstown Speedway Brownstown Ind. Lucas 3/24 3/25 Volunteer Speedway Bulls Gap Tenn. XRSS 3/30 4/1 Farmer City Raceway Farmer City Ill. Outlaws 4/13 4/14 Off Road Speedway Norfolk Neb. XRSS 4/20 411 Motor Showdown Seymour Tenn. Outlaws 4/21 4/22 Talladega Short Track Eastaboga Ala. Outlaws 4/21 Tri-City Speedway Granite City Ill. Lucas 4/22 Macon Speedway Macon Ill. Lucas 4/28 Georgetown Speedway Georgetown Del. Lucas 4/29 Hagerstown Speedway Hagerstown Md. Lucas 4/30 Port Royal Speedway Port Royal Pa. Lucas 5/4 5/6 Mississippi Thunder Speedway Fountain City Wis. Outlaws 5/5 Ponderosa Speedway Junction City Ky. Lucas 5/6 Florence Speedway Walton Ky. Lucas 5/8 Kokomo Speedway Kokomo Ind. XRSS 5/12 Farmer City Raceway Farmer City Ill. Lucas 5/13 Fairbury Speedway Fairbury Ill. Lucas 5/19 Marion Center Raceway Marrion Center Pa. Outlaws 5/19 300 Raceway Farley Iowa Lucas 5/20 34 Raceway West Burlington Iowa Lucas 5/20 Port Royal Speedway Port Royal Pa. Outlaws 5/23 Stateline Speedway Busti N.Y. Outlaws 5/25 5/27 Sharon Speedway Hartford Ohio Outlaws 5/25 5/27 Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland Mo. Lucas 6/2 6/3 West Virginia Motor Speedway Mineral Wells W.Va. Lucas 6/2 Tri City Speedway Granite City Ill. Outlaws 6/3 Paducah Intl Raceway Paducah Ky. Outlaws 6/12 Kokomo Speedway Kokomo Ind. XRSS 6/16 6/17 Smoky Mountain Speedway Maryville Tenn. Lucas 6/22 6/24 Lernerville Speedway Sarver Pa. Lucas 6/23 6/24 81 Speedway Wichita Kans. Outlaws 6/25 Off Road Speedway Norfolk Neb. Outlaws 6/27 Mason City Motor Speedway Mason City Iowa Outlaws 6/28 Red River Valley Speedway West Fargo N.D. Outlaws 6/30 7/1 Muskingum County Speedway Dresden Ohio Lucas 6/30 River Cities Speedway Grand Forks N.D. Outlaws 7/1 I-94 Sure Step Speedway Fergus Falls Minn. Outlaws 7/6 7/8 Deer Creek Speedway Spring Valley Minn. Lucas 7/11 Davenport Speedway Davenport Iowa Lucas 7/14 Ponderosa Speedway Junction City Ky. Outlaws 7/14 Tri City Speedway Granite City Ill. Lucas 7/15 Brownstown Speedway Brownstown Ind. Outlaws 7/15 Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland Mo. Lucas 7/20 7/22 Huset’s Speedway Brandon S.D. Lucas 7/26 Fairbury Speedway Fairbury Ill. Outlaws 8/1 Boone Speedway Boone Iowa Outlaws 8/3 8/5 Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond Wis. Outlaws 8/7 Gondik Law Speedway Superior Wis. XRSS 8/10 8/12 Florence Speedway Walton Ky. Lucas 8/18 8/19 Batesville Speedway Batesville Ark. Lucas 8/24 8/26 Davenport Speedway Davenport Iowa Outlaws 8/25 8/26 Port Royal Speedway Port Royal Pa. Lucas 9/2 Portsmouth Raceway Park Portsmouth Ohio Lucas 9/3 Tyler County Speedway Middlebourne W.Va. Lucas 9/14 9/16 Knoxville Raceway Knoxville Iowa Lucas 9/22 9/23 Brownstown Speedway Brownstown Ind. Lucas 9/29 9/30 Atomic Speedway Waverly Ohio Outlaws 9/29 Raceway 7 Conneaut Ohio Lucas 9/30 Pennsylvania Motor Speedway Imperial Pa. Lucas 10/6 34 Raceway West Burlington Iowa Outlaws 10/7 Fairbury Speedway Fairbury Ill. Outlaws 10/13 I-75 Raceway Niota Tenn. Outlaws 10/14 Senoia Raceway Senoia Ga. Outlaws 10/20 10/21 Eldora Speedway Rossburg Pa. Lucas 11/1 11/4 Dirt Track at Charlotte Concord N.C. Outlaws 11/9 11/11 Dirt Track at LVMS Las Vegas Nev. XRSS

Combined Schedule by State