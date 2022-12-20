2023 Combined Late Model Schedule of the Outlaws, Lucas Oil and XRSS

By Dec 20, 2022, 4:29 PM EST
2023 Late Model Schedule
Jacy Norgaard / World of Outlaws
The 2023 combined Late Model schedule, featuring the World of Outlaws, Lucas Oil Late Model Series and XR Super Series (XRSS), will feature 76 events comprised of 134 race nights.

Beginning with the four-day Outlaws Sunshine Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla. on January 18 and ending with a three-night stand by the XRSS at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on November 9-11, the three combined series will visit 24 states in 2023.

Lucas Oil Late Models will host the most events with 37 and most races at 64. The Outlaws are not far behind with 32 events and 53 races, while the XRSS hosts seven events and 15 races.

Lucas Oil hosts 18 races with payouts greater than $25,000 including the $100,000-to-win Dirt Track World Championship finale at Eldora Speedway in October.

Nine of the Outlaws races will pay $25,000 or more to the winner. Four of those pay $50,000, including their inaugural race at the Talladega Short Track in Estaboga, Ala.

XRSS has two events paying that well: the finale of a three-night show at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tenn. and another three-nighter at Off-Road Speedway in Norfolk, Neb. that each pay $100,000.

In 2023, the Lucas Oil Series debuts a playoff-style format that includes four rounds beginning with the May 27 weekend at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo.

Illinois will play host to the most events in 2023 with nine, followed closely by Iowa with eight and Pennsylvania with seven. Florida and Ohio host six events during the season.

Combined Schedule by Month

Date Venue City State Series
1/18 1/21 Volusia Speedway Park Barberville Fla. Outlaws
1/25 1/28 Golden Isles Speedway Waynesville Ga. Lucas
1/29 1/30 Bubba Raceway Park Ocala Fla. Lucas
2/2 2/4 All-Tech Raceway Lake City Fla. Lucas
2/5 2/11 East Bay Raceway Park Tampa Fla. Lucas
2/16 2/18 Volusia Speedway Park Barberville Fla. Outlaws
2/20 All-Tech Raceway Lake City Fla. XRSS
3/3 3/4 Smokey Mountain Speedway Maryville Tenn. Outlaws
3/17 3/18 Boyd’s Speedway Ringgold Ga. Outlaws
3/17 Atomic Speedway Waverly Ohio Lucas
3/18 Brownstown Speedway Brownstown Ind. Lucas
3/24 3/25 Volunteer Speedway Bulls Gap Tenn. XRSS
3/30 4/1 Farmer City Raceway Farmer City Ill. Outlaws
4/13 4/14 Off Road Speedway Norfolk Neb. XRSS
4/20 411 Motor Showdown Seymour Tenn. Outlaws
4/21 4/22 Talladega Short Track Eastaboga Ala. Outlaws
4/21 Tri-City Speedway Granite City Ill. Lucas
4/22 Macon Speedway Macon Ill. Lucas
4/28 Georgetown Speedway Georgetown Del. Lucas
4/29 Hagerstown Speedway Hagerstown Md. Lucas
4/30 Port Royal Speedway Port Royal Pa. Lucas
5/4 5/6 Mississippi Thunder Speedway Fountain City Wis. Outlaws
5/5 Ponderosa Speedway Junction City Ky. Lucas
5/6 Florence Speedway Walton Ky. Lucas
5/8 Kokomo Speedway Kokomo Ind. XRSS
5/12 Farmer City Raceway Farmer City Ill. Lucas
5/13 Fairbury Speedway Fairbury Ill. Lucas
5/19 Marion Center Raceway Marrion Center Pa. Outlaws
5/19 300 Raceway Farley Iowa Lucas
5/20 34 Raceway West Burlington Iowa Lucas
5/20 Port Royal Speedway Port Royal Pa. Outlaws
5/23 Stateline Speedway Busti N.Y. Outlaws
5/25 5/27 Sharon Speedway Hartford Ohio Outlaws
5/25 5/27 Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland Mo. Lucas
6/2 6/3 West Virginia Motor Speedway Mineral Wells W.Va. Lucas
6/2 Tri City Speedway Granite City Ill. Outlaws
6/3 Paducah Intl Raceway Paducah Ky. Outlaws
6/12 Kokomo Speedway Kokomo Ind. XRSS
6/16 6/17 Smoky Mountain Speedway Maryville Tenn. Lucas
6/22 6/24 Lernerville Speedway Sarver Pa. Lucas
6/23 6/24 81 Speedway Wichita Kans. Outlaws
6/25 Off Road Speedway Norfolk Neb. Outlaws
6/27 Mason City Motor Speedway Mason City Iowa Outlaws
6/28 Red River Valley Speedway West Fargo N.D. Outlaws
6/30 7/1 Muskingum County Speedway Dresden Ohio Lucas
6/30 River Cities Speedway Grand Forks N.D. Outlaws
7/1 I-94 Sure Step Speedway Fergus Falls Minn. Outlaws
7/6 7/8 Deer Creek Speedway Spring Valley Minn. Lucas
7/11 Davenport Speedway Davenport Iowa Lucas
7/14 Ponderosa Speedway Junction City Ky. Outlaws
7/14 Tri City Speedway Granite City Ill. Lucas
7/15 Brownstown Speedway Brownstown Ind. Outlaws
7/15 Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland Mo. Lucas
7/20 7/22 Huset’s Speedway Brandon S.D. Lucas
7/26 Fairbury Speedway Fairbury Ill. Outlaws
8/1 Boone Speedway Boone Iowa Outlaws
8/3 8/5 Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond Wis. Outlaws
8/7 Gondik Law Speedway Superior Wis. XRSS
8/10 8/12 Florence Speedway Walton Ky. Lucas
8/18 8/19 Batesville Speedway Batesville Ark. Lucas
8/24 8/26 Davenport Speedway Davenport Iowa Outlaws
8/25 8/26 Port Royal Speedway Port Royal Pa. Lucas
9/2 Portsmouth Raceway Park Portsmouth Ohio Lucas
9/3 Tyler County Speedway Middlebourne W.Va. Lucas
9/14 9/16 Knoxville Raceway Knoxville Iowa Lucas
9/22 9/23 Brownstown Speedway Brownstown Ind. Lucas
9/29 9/30 Atomic Speedway Waverly Ohio Outlaws
9/29 Raceway 7 Conneaut Ohio Lucas
9/30 Pennsylvania Motor Speedway Imperial Pa. Lucas
10/6 34 Raceway West Burlington Iowa Outlaws
10/7 Fairbury Speedway Fairbury Ill. Outlaws
10/13 I-75 Raceway Niota Tenn. Outlaws
10/14 Senoia Raceway Senoia Ga. Outlaws
10/20 10/21 Eldora Speedway Rossburg Pa. Lucas
11/1 11/4 Dirt Track at Charlotte Concord N.C. Outlaws
11/9 11/11 Dirt Track at LVMS Las Vegas Nev. XRSS

Combined Schedule by State

Date Venue City State Series
4/21 4/22 Talladega Short Track Eastaboga Ala. Outlaws
8/18 8/19 Batesville Speedway Batesville Ark. Lucas
4/28 Georgetown Speedway Georgetown Del. Lucas
1/18 1/21 Volusia Speedway Park Barberville Fla. Outlaws
1/29 1/30 Bubba Raceway Park Ocala Fla. Lucas
2/2 2/4 All-Tech Raceway Lake City Fla. Lucas
2/5 2/11 East Bay Raceway Park Tampa Fla. Lucas
2/16 2/18 Volusia Speedway Park Barberville Fla. Outlaws
2/20 All-Tech Raceway Lake City Fla. XRSS
1/25 1/28 Golden Isles Speedway Waynesville Ga. Lucas
3/17 3/18 Boyd’s Speedway Ringgold Ga. Outlaws
10/14 Senoia Raceway Senoia Ga. Outlaws
3/30 4/1 Farmer City Raceway Farmer City Ill. Outlaws
4/21 Tri-City Speedway Granite City Ill. Lucas
4/22 Macon Speedway Macon Ill. Lucas
5/12 Farmer City Raceway Farmer City Ill. Lucas
5/13 Fairbury Speedway Fairbury Ill. Lucas
6/2 Tri City Speedway Granite City Ill. Outlaws
7/14 Tri City Speedway Granite City Ill. Lucas
7/26 Fairbury Speedway Fairbury Ill. Outlaws
10/7 Fairbury Speedway Fairbury Ill. Outlaws
3/18 Brownstown Speedway Brownstown Ind. Lucas
5/8 Kokomo Speedway Kokomo Ind. XRSS
6/12 Kokomo Speedway Kokomo Ind. XRSS
7/15 Brownstown Speedway Brownstown Ind. Outlaws
9/22 9/23 Brownstown Speedway Brownstown Ind. Lucas
5/19 300 Raceway Farley Iowa Lucas
5/20 34 Raceway West Burlington Iowa Lucas
6/27 Mason City Motor Speedway Mason City Iowa Outlaws
7/11 Davenport Speedway Davenport Iowa Lucas
8/1 Boone Speedway Boone Iowa Outlaws
8/24 8/26 Davenport Speedway Davenport Iowa Outlaws
9/14 9/16 Knoxville Raceway Knoxville Iowa Lucas
10/6 34 Raceway West Burlington Iowa Outlaws
6/23 6/24 81 Speedway Wichita Kans. Outlaws
5/5 Ponderosa Speedway Junction City Ky. Lucas
5/6 Florence Speedway Walton Ky. Lucas
6/3 Paducah Intl Raceway Paducah Ky. Outlaws
7/14 Ponderosa Speedway Junction City Ky. Outlaws
8/10 8/12 Florence Speedway Walton Ky. Lucas
4/29 Hagerstown Speedway Hagerstown Md. Lucas
7/1 I-94 Sure Step Speedway Fergus Falls Minn. Outlaws
7/6 7/8 Deer Creek Speedway Spring Valley Minn. Lucas
5/25 5/27 Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland Mo. Lucas
7/15 Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland Mo. Lucas
11/1 11/4 Dirt Track at Charlotte Concord N.C. Outlaws
6/28 Red River Valley Speedway West Fargo N.D. Outlaws
6/30 River Cities Speedway Grand Forks N.D. Outlaws
5/23 Stateline Speedway Busti N.Y. Outlaws
4/13 4/14 Off Road Speedway Norfolk Neb. XRSS
6/25 Off Road Speedway Norfolk Neb. Outlaws
11/9 11/11 Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Las Vegas Nev. XRSS
3/17 Atomic Speedway Waverly Ohio Lucas
5/25 5/27 Sharon Speedway Hartford Ohio Outlaws
6/30 7/1 Muskingum County Speedway Dresden Ohio Lucas
9/2 Portsmouth Raceway Park Portsmouth Ohio Lucas
9/29 9/30 Atomic Speedway Waverly Ohio Outlaws
9/29 Raceway 7 Conneaut Ohio Lucas
4/30 Port Royal Speedway Port Royal Pa. Lucas
5/19 Marion Center Raceway Marrion Center Pa. Outlaws
5/20 Port Royal Speedway Port Royal Pa. Outlaws
6/22 6/24 Lernerville Speedway Sarver Pa. Lucas
8/25 8/26 Port Royal Speedway Port Royal Pa. Lucas
9/30 Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway Imperial Pa. Lucas
10/20 10/21 Eldora Speedway Rossburg Pa. Lucas
7/20 7/22 Huset’s Speedway Brandon S.D. Lucas
3/3 3/4 Somy Mountain Speedway Maryville Tenn. Outlaws
3/24 3/25 Volunteer Speedway Bulls Gap Tenn. XRSS
4/20 411 Motor Showdown Seymour Tenn. Outlaws
6/16 6/17 Smoky Mountain Speedway Maryville Tenn. Lucas
10/13 I-75 Raceway Niota Tenn. Outlaws
6/2 6/3 West Virginia Motor Speedway Mineral Wells W.Va. Lucas
9/3 Tyler County Speedway Middlebourne W.Va. Lucas
5/4 5/6 Mississippi Thunder Speedway Fountain City Wis. Outlaws
8/3 8/5 Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond Wis. Outlaws
8/7 Gondik Law Speedway Superior Wis. XRSS

How to watch the 2023 SuperMotocross season on NBC Sports and Peacock: schedule, streams and times

By Dec 20, 2022, 1:00 PM EST
2023 SuperMotocross broadcast schedule
Feld Entertainment, Inc./Align Media
The broadcast and streaming schedule has been announced for the new 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship on NBC Sports.

The series’ record 31 events (including a three-race playoff to decide the overall champion from the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and Pro Motocross Championship) will feature exclusive live coverage of Main Event races, qualifiers, and heats.

The events will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will become the home of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2023 with live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats from January to October. There will be 23 races livestreamed exclusively on Peacock, including a SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform also will provide on-demand replays of every race.

This will mark the first season of SuperMotocross, which unifies Supercross and Pro Motocross and presents the season-ending world championship that will meld the best of indoor stadium and outdoor motocross.

A SuperMotocross World Championship one-hour preview special will air Jan. 1, at 5 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

The Supercross season opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, will take place Jan. 7 at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA with a Jan. 8 encore presentation on NBC at 2 p.m. ET. There also will be an encore on CNBC, which will have next-day presentations for all 31 races.

The 2023 Pro Motocross season will begin May 27 at Fox Raceway National in Pala, California, with coverage at 4 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

The inaugural playoffs will begin with the first round Sept. 9 at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network and the second event held Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock.

The first SuperMotocross World Championship finale will be held Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Los Angeles Coliseum with coverage on USA Network and Peacock starting at 10 p.m. ET.

The broadcast team across 31 events will include play-by-play announcers Leigh Diffey, Todd Harris, Daniel Blair, and Jason Weigandt. Legendary Supercross and motocross champions Ricky Carmichael and James Stewart will serve as analysts with Blair, Will Christien and Jason Thomas providing on-track reports.

The “Race Day Live” prerace show will expand to cover all 31 events exclusively on Peacock. Dan Hubbard and Daniel Blair will be hosts of the program.

All SuperMotocross events on NBC, USA Network and CNBC also will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Below is the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship broadcast and streaming schedule:

Date Race Location Platform/Network Time (ET)
Sat., Jan. 7 Angel Stadium Peacock, USA Network 10 p.m.
Sun., Jan. 8 Angel Stadium NBC* 2 p.m.
Sat., Jan. 14 RingCentral Coliseum Peacock 8 p.m.
Sat., Jan. 21 Snapdragon Stadium Peacock 10 p.m.
Sat., Jan. 28 Angel Stadium Peacock 10 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 4 NRG Stadium Peacock 8 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 11 Raymond James Stadium Peacock 7 p.m.
Sun., Feb. 12 Raymond James Stadium NBC* 4 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 25 AT&T Stadium Peacock 8 p.m.
Sat., March 4 Daytona International Speedway Peacock 7 p.m.
Sat., March 11 Lucas Oil Stadium Peacock 7 p.m.
Sat., March 18 Ford Field Peacock 7 p.m.
Sat., March 25 Lumen Field Peacock 10 p.m.
Sat., April 8 State Farm Stadium Peacock 10 p.m.
Sat., April 15 Atlanta Motor Speedway Peacock, NBC 3 p.m.
Sat., April 22 MetLife Stadium Peacock 7 p.m.
Sat., April 29 Nissan Stadium Peacock, NBC 3 p.m.
Sat., May 6 Empower Field at Mile High Peacock 9 p.m.
Sat., May 13 Rice-Eccles Stadium Peacock, USA Network 10 p.m.

*Encore presentation

The 2023 Pro Motocross Championship broadcast and streaming schedule:

Date Race Location Platform/Network Time (ET)
Sat., May 27 Fox Raceway National Peacock 4 p.m.
Sat., June 3 Hangtown Classic Peacock 4 p.m.
Sat., June 10 Thunder Valley National Peacock 3 p.m.
Sat., June 17 High Point National Peacock 1 p.m.
Sat., July 1 RedBud National Peacock 1 p.m.
Sat., July 8 Southwick National Peacock, NBC 1 p.m.
Sat., July 15 Spring Creek National Peacock 2 p.m.
Sun., July 16 Spring Creek National USA Network* Noon
Sat., July 22 Washougal National Peacock 4 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 12 Unadilla National Peacock 1 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 12 Unadilla National Peacock, NBC 3 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 19 Budds Creek National Peacock 1 p.m.
Sun., Aug. 20 Budds Creek National USA Network* Noon
Sat., Aug. 26 Ironman National Peacock 1 p.m.

*Encore presentation

The inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs and Final broadcast and streaming schedule:

Date Event Race Location Platform/Network Time (ET)
Sat., Sept. 9 SMX Playoff 1 TBA Peacock, USA Network 3 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 23 SMX Playoff 2 TBA Peacock 8 p.m.
Sun., Sept. 24 SMX Playoff 2 TBA NBC* 4 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 14 SMX Final Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Peacock, USA Network 10 p.m.

*Encore presentation