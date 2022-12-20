The 2023 combined Late Model schedule, featuring the World of Outlaws, Lucas Oil Late Model Series and XR Super Series (XRSS), will feature 76 events comprised of 134 race nights.
Beginning with the four-day Outlaws Sunshine Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla. on January 18 and ending with a three-night stand by the XRSS at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on November 9-11, the three combined series will visit 24 states in 2023.
Lucas Oil Late Models will host the most events with 37 and most races at 64. The Outlaws are not far behind with 32 events and 53 races, while the XRSS hosts seven events and 15 races.
Lucas Oil hosts 18 races with payouts greater than $25,000 including the $100,000-to-win Dirt Track World Championship finale at Eldora Speedway in October.
Nine of the Outlaws races will pay $25,000 or more to the winner. Four of those pay $50,000, including their inaugural race at the Talladega Short Track in Estaboga, Ala.
XRSS has two events paying that well: the finale of a three-night show at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tenn. and another three-nighter at Off-Road Speedway in Norfolk, Neb. that each pay $100,000.
In 2023, the Lucas Oil Series debuts a playoff-style format that includes four rounds beginning with the May 27 weekend at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo.
Illinois will play host to the most events in 2023 with nine, followed closely by Iowa with eight and Pennsylvania with seven. Florida and Ohio host six events during the season.
Combined Schedule by Month
|Date
|Venue
|City
|State
|Series
|1/18
|1/21
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville
|Fla.
|Outlaws
|1/25
|1/28
|Golden Isles Speedway
|Waynesville
|Ga.
|Lucas
|1/29
|1/30
|Bubba Raceway Park
|Ocala
|Fla.
|Lucas
|2/2
|2/4
|All-Tech Raceway
|Lake City
|Fla.
|Lucas
|2/5
|2/11
|East Bay Raceway Park
|Tampa
|Fla.
|Lucas
|2/16
|2/18
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville
|Fla.
|Outlaws
|2/20
|All-Tech Raceway
|Lake City
|Fla.
|XRSS
|3/3
|3/4
|Smokey Mountain Speedway
|Maryville
|Tenn.
|Outlaws
|3/17
|3/18
|Boyd’s Speedway
|Ringgold
|Ga.
|Outlaws
|3/17
|Atomic Speedway
|Waverly
|Ohio
|Lucas
|3/18
|Brownstown Speedway
|Brownstown
|Ind.
|Lucas
|3/24
|3/25
|Volunteer Speedway
|Bulls Gap
|Tenn.
|XRSS
|3/30
|4/1
|Farmer City Raceway
|Farmer City
|Ill.
|Outlaws
|4/13
|4/14
|Off Road Speedway
|Norfolk
|Neb.
|XRSS
|4/20
|411 Motor Showdown
|Seymour
|Tenn.
|Outlaws
|4/21
|4/22
|Talladega Short Track
|Eastaboga
|Ala.
|Outlaws
|4/21
|Tri-City Speedway
|Granite City
|Ill.
|Lucas
|4/22
|Macon Speedway
|Macon
|Ill.
|Lucas
|4/28
|Georgetown Speedway
|Georgetown
|Del.
|Lucas
|4/29
|Hagerstown Speedway
|Hagerstown
|Md.
|Lucas
|4/30
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal
|Pa.
|Lucas
|5/4
|5/6
|Mississippi Thunder Speedway
|Fountain City
|Wis.
|Outlaws
|5/5
|Ponderosa Speedway
|Junction City
|Ky.
|Lucas
|5/6
|Florence Speedway
|Walton
|Ky.
|Lucas
|5/8
|Kokomo Speedway
|Kokomo
|Ind.
|XRSS
|5/12
|Farmer City Raceway
|Farmer City
|Ill.
|Lucas
|5/13
|Fairbury Speedway
|Fairbury
|Ill.
|Lucas
|5/19
|Marion Center Raceway
|Marrion Center
|Pa.
|Outlaws
|5/19
|300 Raceway
|Farley
|Iowa
|Lucas
|5/20
|34 Raceway
|West Burlington
|Iowa
|Lucas
|5/20
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal
|Pa.
|Outlaws
|5/23
|Stateline Speedway
|Busti
|N.Y.
|Outlaws
|5/25
|5/27
|Sharon Speedway
|Hartford
|Ohio
|Outlaws
|5/25
|5/27
|Lucas Oil Speedway
|Wheatland
|Mo.
|Lucas
|6/2
|6/3
|West Virginia Motor Speedway
|Mineral Wells
|W.Va.
|Lucas
|6/2
|Tri City Speedway
|Granite City
|Ill.
|Outlaws
|6/3
|Paducah Intl Raceway
|Paducah
|Ky.
|Outlaws
|6/12
|Kokomo Speedway
|Kokomo
|Ind.
|XRSS
|6/16
|6/17
|Smoky Mountain Speedway
|Maryville
|Tenn.
|Lucas
|6/22
|6/24
|Lernerville Speedway
|Sarver
|Pa.
|Lucas
|6/23
|6/24
|81 Speedway
|Wichita
|Kans.
|Outlaws
|6/25
|Off Road Speedway
|Norfolk
|Neb.
|Outlaws
|6/27
|Mason City Motor Speedway
|Mason City
|Iowa
|Outlaws
|6/28
|Red River Valley Speedway
|West Fargo
|N.D.
|Outlaws
|6/30
|7/1
|Muskingum County Speedway
|Dresden
|Ohio
|Lucas
|6/30
|River Cities Speedway
|Grand Forks
|N.D.
|Outlaws
|7/1
|I-94 Sure Step Speedway
|Fergus Falls
|Minn.
|Outlaws
|7/6
|7/8
|Deer Creek Speedway
|Spring Valley
|Minn.
|Lucas
|7/11
|Davenport Speedway
|Davenport
|Iowa
|Lucas
|7/14
|Ponderosa Speedway
|Junction City
|Ky.
|Outlaws
|7/14
|Tri City Speedway
|Granite City
|Ill.
|Lucas
|7/15
|Brownstown Speedway
|Brownstown
|Ind.
|Outlaws
|7/15
|Lucas Oil Speedway
|Wheatland
|Mo.
|Lucas
|7/20
|7/22
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon
|S.D.
|Lucas
|7/26
|Fairbury Speedway
|Fairbury
|Ill.
|Outlaws
|8/1
|Boone Speedway
|Boone
|Iowa
|Outlaws
|8/3
|8/5
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond
|Wis.
|Outlaws
|8/7
|Gondik Law Speedway
|Superior
|Wis.
|XRSS
|8/10
|8/12
|Florence Speedway
|Walton
|Ky.
|Lucas
|8/18
|8/19
|Batesville Speedway
|Batesville
|Ark.
|Lucas
|8/24
|8/26
|Davenport Speedway
|Davenport
|Iowa
|Outlaws
|8/25
|8/26
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal
|Pa.
|Lucas
|9/2
|Portsmouth Raceway Park
|Portsmouth
|Ohio
|Lucas
|9/3
|Tyler County Speedway
|Middlebourne
|W.Va.
|Lucas
|9/14
|9/16
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville
|Iowa
|Lucas
|9/22
|9/23
|Brownstown Speedway
|Brownstown
|Ind.
|Lucas
|9/29
|9/30
|Atomic Speedway
|Waverly
|Ohio
|Outlaws
|9/29
|Raceway 7
|Conneaut
|Ohio
|Lucas
|9/30
|Pennsylvania Motor Speedway
|Imperial
|Pa.
|Lucas
|10/6
|34 Raceway
|West Burlington
|Iowa
|Outlaws
|10/7
|Fairbury Speedway
|Fairbury
|Ill.
|Outlaws
|10/13
|I-75 Raceway
|Niota
|Tenn.
|Outlaws
|10/14
|Senoia Raceway
|Senoia
|Ga.
|Outlaws
|10/20
|10/21
|Eldora Speedway
|Rossburg
|Pa.
|Lucas
|11/1
|11/4
|Dirt Track at Charlotte
|Concord
|N.C.
|Outlaws
|11/9
|11/11
|Dirt Track at LVMS
|Las Vegas
|Nev.
|XRSS
Combined Schedule by State
|Date
|Venue
|City
|State
|Series
|4/21
|4/22
|Talladega Short Track
|Eastaboga
|Ala.
|Outlaws
|8/18
|8/19
|Batesville Speedway
|Batesville
|Ark.
|Lucas
|4/28
|Georgetown Speedway
|Georgetown
|Del.
|Lucas
|1/18
|1/21
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville
|Fla.
|Outlaws
|1/29
|1/30
|Bubba Raceway Park
|Ocala
|Fla.
|Lucas
|2/2
|2/4
|All-Tech Raceway
|Lake City
|Fla.
|Lucas
|2/5
|2/11
|East Bay Raceway Park
|Tampa
|Fla.
|Lucas
|2/16
|2/18
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville
|Fla.
|Outlaws
|2/20
|All-Tech Raceway
|Lake City
|Fla.
|XRSS
|1/25
|1/28
|Golden Isles Speedway
|Waynesville
|Ga.
|Lucas
|3/17
|3/18
|Boyd’s Speedway
|Ringgold
|Ga.
|Outlaws
|10/14
|Senoia Raceway
|Senoia
|Ga.
|Outlaws
|3/30
|4/1
|Farmer City Raceway
|Farmer City
|Ill.
|Outlaws
|4/21
|Tri-City Speedway
|Granite City
|Ill.
|Lucas
|4/22
|Macon Speedway
|Macon
|Ill.
|Lucas
|5/12
|Farmer City Raceway
|Farmer City
|Ill.
|Lucas
|5/13
|Fairbury Speedway
|Fairbury
|Ill.
|Lucas
|6/2
|Tri City Speedway
|Granite City
|Ill.
|Outlaws
|7/14
|Tri City Speedway
|Granite City
|Ill.
|Lucas
|7/26
|Fairbury Speedway
|Fairbury
|Ill.
|Outlaws
|10/7
|Fairbury Speedway
|Fairbury
|Ill.
|Outlaws
|3/18
|Brownstown Speedway
|Brownstown
|Ind.
|Lucas
|5/8
|Kokomo Speedway
|Kokomo
|Ind.
|XRSS
|6/12
|Kokomo Speedway
|Kokomo
|Ind.
|XRSS
|7/15
|Brownstown Speedway
|Brownstown
|Ind.
|Outlaws
|9/22
|9/23
|Brownstown Speedway
|Brownstown
|Ind.
|Lucas
|5/19
|300 Raceway
|Farley
|Iowa
|Lucas
|5/20
|34 Raceway
|West Burlington
|Iowa
|Lucas
|6/27
|Mason City Motor Speedway
|Mason City
|Iowa
|Outlaws
|7/11
|Davenport Speedway
|Davenport
|Iowa
|Lucas
|8/1
|Boone Speedway
|Boone
|Iowa
|Outlaws
|8/24
|8/26
|Davenport Speedway
|Davenport
|Iowa
|Outlaws
|9/14
|9/16
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville
|Iowa
|Lucas
|10/6
|34 Raceway
|West Burlington
|Iowa
|Outlaws
|6/23
|6/24
|81 Speedway
|Wichita
|Kans.
|Outlaws
|5/5
|Ponderosa Speedway
|Junction City
|Ky.
|Lucas
|5/6
|Florence Speedway
|Walton
|Ky.
|Lucas
|6/3
|Paducah Intl Raceway
|Paducah
|Ky.
|Outlaws
|7/14
|Ponderosa Speedway
|Junction City
|Ky.
|Outlaws
|8/10
|8/12
|Florence Speedway
|Walton
|Ky.
|Lucas
|4/29
|Hagerstown Speedway
|Hagerstown
|Md.
|Lucas
|7/1
|I-94 Sure Step Speedway
|Fergus Falls
|Minn.
|Outlaws
|7/6
|7/8
|Deer Creek Speedway
|Spring Valley
|Minn.
|Lucas
|5/25
|5/27
|Lucas Oil Speedway
|Wheatland
|Mo.
|Lucas
|7/15
|Lucas Oil Speedway
|Wheatland
|Mo.
|Lucas
|11/1
|11/4
|Dirt Track at Charlotte
|Concord
|N.C.
|Outlaws
|6/28
|Red River Valley Speedway
|West Fargo
|N.D.
|Outlaws
|6/30
|River Cities Speedway
|Grand Forks
|N.D.
|Outlaws
|5/23
|Stateline Speedway
|Busti
|N.Y.
|Outlaws
|4/13
|4/14
|Off Road Speedway
|Norfolk
|Neb.
|XRSS
|6/25
|Off Road Speedway
|Norfolk
|Neb.
|Outlaws
|11/9
|11/11
|Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|Las Vegas
|Nev.
|XRSS
|3/17
|Atomic Speedway
|Waverly
|Ohio
|Lucas
|5/25
|5/27
|Sharon Speedway
|Hartford
|Ohio
|Outlaws
|6/30
|7/1
|Muskingum County Speedway
|Dresden
|Ohio
|Lucas
|9/2
|Portsmouth Raceway Park
|Portsmouth
|Ohio
|Lucas
|9/29
|9/30
|Atomic Speedway
|Waverly
|Ohio
|Outlaws
|9/29
|Raceway 7
|Conneaut
|Ohio
|Lucas
|4/30
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal
|Pa.
|Lucas
|5/19
|Marion Center Raceway
|Marrion Center
|Pa.
|Outlaws
|5/20
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal
|Pa.
|Outlaws
|6/22
|6/24
|Lernerville Speedway
|Sarver
|Pa.
|Lucas
|8/25
|8/26
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal
|Pa.
|Lucas
|9/30
|Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway
|Imperial
|Pa.
|Lucas
|10/20
|10/21
|Eldora Speedway
|Rossburg
|Pa.
|Lucas
|7/20
|7/22
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon
|S.D.
|Lucas
|3/3
|3/4
|Somy Mountain Speedway
|Maryville
|Tenn.
|Outlaws
|3/24
|3/25
|Volunteer Speedway
|Bulls Gap
|Tenn.
|XRSS
|4/20
|411 Motor Showdown
|Seymour
|Tenn.
|Outlaws
|6/16
|6/17
|Smoky Mountain Speedway
|Maryville
|Tenn.
|Lucas
|10/13
|I-75 Raceway
|Niota
|Tenn.
|Outlaws
|6/2
|6/3
|West Virginia Motor Speedway
|Mineral Wells
|W.Va.
|Lucas
|9/3
|Tyler County Speedway
|Middlebourne
|W.Va.
|Lucas
|5/4
|5/6
|Mississippi Thunder Speedway
|Fountain City
|Wis.
|Outlaws
|8/3
|8/5
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond
|Wis.
|Outlaws
|8/7
|Gondik Law Speedway
|Superior
|Wis.
|XRSS