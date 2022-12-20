IMSA on NBC Sports, Peacock and USA: Full broadcast schedule for the 2023 season

By Dec 20, 2022, 6:00 AM EST
IMSA 2023 broadcast schedule
IMSA
NBC Sports will present more than 80 hours of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2023 across NBC, Peacock and USA Network, kicking off the broadcast schedule with live comprehensive coverage of the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona on Jan. 28-29.

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar championship season opener at Daytona International Speedway will mark the beginning of 12 hours of NBC broadcast coverage over the season, matching the 2022 total that was the most since NBC Sports took over rights to the sports car series in 2018.

In addition to the Rolex 24 at Daytona, races at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (May 14), Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (July 9) and Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Sep. 17) also will be featured on NBC.

PRELIMINARY ENTRY LIST: Who will be racing in the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona

Peacock will feature live flag-to-flag streaming broadcasts of all IMSA races, including exclusive coverage for parts of the Rolex 24 at Daytona, Twelve Hours of Sebring, Six Hours of The Glen and Petit Le Mans endurance races.

Peacock also will have exclusive live coverage of IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, VP Racing SportsCar Challenge and Lamborghini Super Trofeo races in 2023.

USA Network will present more than 35 hours of live WeatherTech Championship coverage throughout the year. CNBC will air encore presentations of all Michelin Pilot Challenge, VP Racing SportsCar Challenge and Lamborghini Super Trofeo races.

“We’re looking forward to showcasing the exciting, competitive racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2023 and starting the engines in just a few short weeks with the iconic Rolex 24 At Daytona,” Matthew Grassie, director, programming and rights management, NBC Sports, said in a release. “IMSA fans won’t miss a minute of the action throughout the season with the return of comprehensive live race coverage on Peacock and extensive coverage on NBC and USA Network.”

“IMSA is embarking on a new era in 2023 with the introduction of our flagship Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class, featuring the highest-technology and most sustainable race cars competing in North America,” IMSA president John Doonan said. “With NBC network coverage for the launch of this new platform combined with flag-to-flag availability on Peacock and many hours of programming on USA Network and CNBC, IMSA is poised to experience a substantial boost in interest and popularity beginning next season.”

Here is NBC Sports’ 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship schedule:

Date Race Circuit Platform Time (ET)
Sun., Jan. 22 Roar Before the Rolex 24 (qualifying) Daytona International Speedway Peacock 1:25 p.m.
Sat., Jan. 28- Sun., Jan. 29 Rolex 24 At Daytona Daytona International Speedway NBC, Peacock, USA Network 1:30 p.m.
Sat., March 18 Twelve Hours of Sebring Sebring International Raceway Peacock, USA Network 10 a.m.
Sat., April 15 Grand Prix of Long Beach Long Beach Street Circuit Peacock, USA Network 5 p.m.
Sun., May 14 Laguna Seca WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca NBC, Peacock 3 p.m.
Sun., June 25 Six Hours of The Glen Watkins Glen International Peacock, USA Network 10:30 a.m.
Sun., July 9 SportsCar Grand Prix Canadian Tire Motorsport Park NBC, Peacock Noon
Sat., July 22 Northeast Grand Prix Lime Rock Park Peacock, USA Network Noon
Sun., Aug. 6 SportsCar Weekend Road America Peacock, USA Network 11 a.m.
Sun., Aug. 27 GT Challenge at VIR VIRginia International Raceway Peacock, USA Network 2 p.m.
Sun., Sept. 17 Battle on the Bricks Indianapolis Motor Speedway NBC, Peacock 1 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 14 Petit Le Mans Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta Peacock, USA Network Noon

 

2023 Combined Late Model Schedule of the Outlaws, Lucas Oil and XRSS

By Dec 20, 2022, 4:29 PM EST
2023 Late Model Schedule
Jacy Norgaard / World of Outlaws
The 2023 combined Late Model schedule, featuring the World of Outlaws, Lucas Oil Late Model Series and XR Super Series (XRSS), will feature 76 events comprised of 134 race nights.

Beginning with the four-day Outlaws Sunshine Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla. on January 18 and ending with a three-night stand by the XRSS at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on November 9-11, the three combined series will visit 24 states in 2023.

Lucas Oil Late Models will host the most events with 37 and most races at 64. The Outlaws are not far behind with 32 events and 53 races, while the XRSS hosts seven events and 15 races.

Lucas Oil hosts 18 races with payouts greater than $25,000 including the $100,000-to-win Dirt Track World Championship finale at Eldora Speedway in October.

More: Combined Sprint Car Schedule for 2023

Nine of the Outlaws races will pay $25,000 or more to the winner. Four of those pay $50,000, including their inaugural race at the Talladega Short Track in Estaboga, Ala.

XRSS has two events paying that well: the finale of a three-night show at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tenn. and another three-nighter at Off-Road Speedway in Norfolk, Neb. that each pay $100,000.

In 2023, the Lucas Oil Series debuts a playoff-style format that includes four rounds beginning with the May 27 weekend at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo.

Illinois will play host to the most events in 2023 with nine, followed closely by Iowa with eight and Pennsylvania with seven. Florida and Ohio host six events during the season.

Combined Schedule by Month

Date Venue City State Series
1/18 1/21 Volusia Speedway Park Barberville Fla. Outlaws
1/25 1/28 Golden Isles Speedway Waynesville Ga. Lucas
1/29 1/30 Bubba Raceway Park Ocala Fla. Lucas
2/2 2/4 All-Tech Raceway Lake City Fla. Lucas
2/5 2/11 East Bay Raceway Park Tampa Fla. Lucas
2/16 2/18 Volusia Speedway Park Barberville Fla. Outlaws
2/20 All-Tech Raceway Lake City Fla. XRSS
3/3 3/4 Smokey Mountain Speedway Maryville Tenn. Outlaws
3/17 3/18 Boyd’s Speedway Ringgold Ga. Outlaws
3/17 Atomic Speedway Waverly Ohio Lucas
3/18 Brownstown Speedway Brownstown Ind. Lucas
3/24 3/25 Volunteer Speedway Bulls Gap Tenn. XRSS
3/30 4/1 Farmer City Raceway Farmer City Ill. Outlaws
4/13 4/14 Off Road Speedway Norfolk Neb. XRSS
4/20 411 Motor Showdown Seymour Tenn. Outlaws
4/21 4/22 Talladega Short Track Eastaboga Ala. Outlaws
4/21 Tri-City Speedway Granite City Ill. Lucas
4/22 Macon Speedway Macon Ill. Lucas
4/28 Georgetown Speedway Georgetown Del. Lucas
4/29 Hagerstown Speedway Hagerstown Md. Lucas
4/30 Port Royal Speedway Port Royal Pa. Lucas
5/4 5/6 Mississippi Thunder Speedway Fountain City Wis. Outlaws
5/5 Ponderosa Speedway Junction City Ky. Lucas
5/6 Florence Speedway Walton Ky. Lucas
5/8 Kokomo Speedway Kokomo Ind. XRSS
5/12 Farmer City Raceway Farmer City Ill. Lucas
5/13 Fairbury Speedway Fairbury Ill. Lucas
5/19 Marion Center Raceway Marrion Center Pa. Outlaws
5/19 300 Raceway Farley Iowa Lucas
5/20 34 Raceway West Burlington Iowa Lucas
5/20 Port Royal Speedway Port Royal Pa. Outlaws
5/23 Stateline Speedway Busti N.Y. Outlaws
5/25 5/27 Sharon Speedway Hartford Ohio Outlaws
5/25 5/27 Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland Mo. Lucas
6/2 6/3 West Virginia Motor Speedway Mineral Wells W.Va. Lucas
6/2 Tri City Speedway Granite City Ill. Outlaws
6/3 Paducah Intl Raceway Paducah Ky. Outlaws
6/12 Kokomo Speedway Kokomo Ind. XRSS
6/16 6/17 Smoky Mountain Speedway Maryville Tenn. Lucas
6/22 6/24 Lernerville Speedway Sarver Pa. Lucas
6/23 6/24 81 Speedway Wichita Kans. Outlaws
6/25 Off Road Speedway Norfolk Neb. Outlaws
6/27 Mason City Motor Speedway Mason City Iowa Outlaws
6/28 Red River Valley Speedway West Fargo N.D. Outlaws
6/30 7/1 Muskingum County Speedway Dresden Ohio Lucas
6/30 River Cities Speedway Grand Forks N.D. Outlaws
7/1 I-94 Sure Step Speedway Fergus Falls Minn. Outlaws
7/6 7/8 Deer Creek Speedway Spring Valley Minn. Lucas
7/11 Davenport Speedway Davenport Iowa Lucas
7/14 Ponderosa Speedway Junction City Ky. Outlaws
7/14 Tri City Speedway Granite City Ill. Lucas
7/15 Brownstown Speedway Brownstown Ind. Outlaws
7/15 Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland Mo. Lucas
7/20 7/22 Huset’s Speedway Brandon S.D. Lucas
7/26 Fairbury Speedway Fairbury Ill. Outlaws
8/1 Boone Speedway Boone Iowa Outlaws
8/3 8/5 Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond Wis. Outlaws
8/7 Gondik Law Speedway Superior Wis. XRSS
8/10 8/12 Florence Speedway Walton Ky. Lucas
8/18 8/19 Batesville Speedway Batesville Ark. Lucas
8/24 8/26 Davenport Speedway Davenport Iowa Outlaws
8/25 8/26 Port Royal Speedway Port Royal Pa. Lucas
9/2 Portsmouth Raceway Park Portsmouth Ohio Lucas
9/3 Tyler County Speedway Middlebourne W.Va. Lucas
9/14 9/16 Knoxville Raceway Knoxville Iowa Lucas
9/22 9/23 Brownstown Speedway Brownstown Ind. Lucas
9/29 9/30 Atomic Speedway Waverly Ohio Outlaws
9/29 Raceway 7 Conneaut Ohio Lucas
9/30 Pennsylvania Motor Speedway Imperial Pa. Lucas
10/6 34 Raceway West Burlington Iowa Outlaws
10/7 Fairbury Speedway Fairbury Ill. Outlaws
10/13 I-75 Raceway Niota Tenn. Outlaws
10/14 Senoia Raceway Senoia Ga. Outlaws
10/20 10/21 Eldora Speedway Rossburg Pa. Lucas
11/1 11/4 Dirt Track at Charlotte Concord N.C. Outlaws
11/9 11/11 Dirt Track at LVMS Las Vegas Nev. XRSS

Combined Schedule by State

Date Venue City State Series
4/21 4/22 Talladega Short Track Eastaboga Ala. Outlaws
8/18 8/19 Batesville Speedway Batesville Ark. Lucas
4/28 Georgetown Speedway Georgetown Del. Lucas
1/18 1/21 Volusia Speedway Park Barberville Fla. Outlaws
1/29 1/30 Bubba Raceway Park Ocala Fla. Lucas
2/2 2/4 All-Tech Raceway Lake City Fla. Lucas
2/5 2/11 East Bay Raceway Park Tampa Fla. Lucas
2/16 2/18 Volusia Speedway Park Barberville Fla. Outlaws
2/20 All-Tech Raceway Lake City Fla. XRSS
1/25 1/28 Golden Isles Speedway Waynesville Ga. Lucas
3/17 3/18 Boyd’s Speedway Ringgold Ga. Outlaws
10/14 Senoia Raceway Senoia Ga. Outlaws
3/30 4/1 Farmer City Raceway Farmer City Ill. Outlaws
4/21 Tri-City Speedway Granite City Ill. Lucas
4/22 Macon Speedway Macon Ill. Lucas
5/12 Farmer City Raceway Farmer City Ill. Lucas
5/13 Fairbury Speedway Fairbury Ill. Lucas
6/2 Tri City Speedway Granite City Ill. Outlaws
7/14 Tri City Speedway Granite City Ill. Lucas
7/26 Fairbury Speedway Fairbury Ill. Outlaws
10/7 Fairbury Speedway Fairbury Ill. Outlaws
3/18 Brownstown Speedway Brownstown Ind. Lucas
5/8 Kokomo Speedway Kokomo Ind. XRSS
6/12 Kokomo Speedway Kokomo Ind. XRSS
7/15 Brownstown Speedway Brownstown Ind. Outlaws
9/22 9/23 Brownstown Speedway Brownstown Ind. Lucas
5/19 300 Raceway Farley Iowa Lucas
5/20 34 Raceway West Burlington Iowa Lucas
6/27 Mason City Motor Speedway Mason City Iowa Outlaws
7/11 Davenport Speedway Davenport Iowa Lucas
8/1 Boone Speedway Boone Iowa Outlaws
8/24 8/26 Davenport Speedway Davenport Iowa Outlaws
9/14 9/16 Knoxville Raceway Knoxville Iowa Lucas
10/6 34 Raceway West Burlington Iowa Outlaws
6/23 6/24 81 Speedway Wichita Kans. Outlaws
5/5 Ponderosa Speedway Junction City Ky. Lucas
5/6 Florence Speedway Walton Ky. Lucas
6/3 Paducah Intl Raceway Paducah Ky. Outlaws
7/14 Ponderosa Speedway Junction City Ky. Outlaws
8/10 8/12 Florence Speedway Walton Ky. Lucas
4/29 Hagerstown Speedway Hagerstown Md. Lucas
7/1 I-94 Sure Step Speedway Fergus Falls Minn. Outlaws
7/6 7/8 Deer Creek Speedway Spring Valley Minn. Lucas
5/25 5/27 Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland Mo. Lucas
7/15 Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland Mo. Lucas
11/1 11/4 Dirt Track at Charlotte Concord N.C. Outlaws
6/28 Red River Valley Speedway West Fargo N.D. Outlaws
6/30 River Cities Speedway Grand Forks N.D. Outlaws
5/23 Stateline Speedway Busti N.Y. Outlaws
4/13 4/14 Off Road Speedway Norfolk Neb. XRSS
6/25 Off Road Speedway Norfolk Neb. Outlaws
11/9 11/11 Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Las Vegas Nev. XRSS
3/17 Atomic Speedway Waverly Ohio Lucas
5/25 5/27 Sharon Speedway Hartford Ohio Outlaws
6/30 7/1 Muskingum County Speedway Dresden Ohio Lucas
9/2 Portsmouth Raceway Park Portsmouth Ohio Lucas
9/29 9/30 Atomic Speedway Waverly Ohio Outlaws
9/29 Raceway 7 Conneaut Ohio Lucas
4/30 Port Royal Speedway Port Royal Pa. Lucas
5/19 Marion Center Raceway Marrion Center Pa. Outlaws
5/20 Port Royal Speedway Port Royal Pa. Outlaws
6/22 6/24 Lernerville Speedway Sarver Pa. Lucas
8/25 8/26 Port Royal Speedway Port Royal Pa. Lucas
9/30 Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway Imperial Pa. Lucas
10/20 10/21 Eldora Speedway Rossburg Pa. Lucas
7/20 7/22 Huset’s Speedway Brandon S.D. Lucas
3/3 3/4 Somy Mountain Speedway Maryville Tenn. Outlaws
3/24 3/25 Volunteer Speedway Bulls Gap Tenn. XRSS
4/20 411 Motor Showdown Seymour Tenn. Outlaws
6/16 6/17 Smoky Mountain Speedway Maryville Tenn. Lucas
10/13 I-75 Raceway Niota Tenn. Outlaws
6/2 6/3 West Virginia Motor Speedway Mineral Wells W.Va. Lucas
9/3 Tyler County Speedway Middlebourne W.Va. Lucas
5/4 5/6 Mississippi Thunder Speedway Fountain City Wis. Outlaws
8/3 8/5 Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond Wis. Outlaws
8/7 Gondik Law Speedway Superior Wis. XRSS

