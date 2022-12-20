NBC Sports will present more than 80 hours of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2023 across NBC, Peacock and USA Network, kicking off the broadcast schedule with live comprehensive coverage of the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona on Jan. 28-29.

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar championship season opener at Daytona International Speedway will mark the beginning of 12 hours of NBC broadcast coverage over the season, matching the 2022 total that was the most since NBC Sports took over rights to the sports car series in 2018.

In addition to the Rolex 24 at Daytona, races at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (May 14), Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (July 9) and Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Sep. 17) also will be featured on NBC.

PRELIMINARY ENTRY LIST: Who will be racing in the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona

Peacock will feature live flag-to-flag streaming broadcasts of all IMSA races, including exclusive coverage for parts of the Rolex 24 at Daytona, Twelve Hours of Sebring, Six Hours of The Glen and Petit Le Mans endurance races.

Peacock also will have exclusive live coverage of IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, VP Racing SportsCar Challenge and Lamborghini Super Trofeo races in 2023.

USA Network will present more than 35 hours of live WeatherTech Championship coverage throughout the year. CNBC will air encore presentations of all Michelin Pilot Challenge, VP Racing SportsCar Challenge and Lamborghini Super Trofeo races.

“We’re looking forward to showcasing the exciting, competitive racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2023 and starting the engines in just a few short weeks with the iconic Rolex 24 At Daytona,” Matthew Grassie, director, programming and rights management, NBC Sports, said in a release. “IMSA fans won’t miss a minute of the action throughout the season with the return of comprehensive live race coverage on Peacock and extensive coverage on NBC and USA Network.”

“IMSA is embarking on a new era in 2023 with the introduction of our flagship Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class, featuring the highest-technology and most sustainable race cars competing in North America,” IMSA president John Doonan said. “With NBC network coverage for the launch of this new platform combined with flag-to-flag availability on Peacock and many hours of programming on USA Network and CNBC, IMSA is poised to experience a substantial boost in interest and popularity beginning next season.”

Here is NBC Sports’ 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship schedule: