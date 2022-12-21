Introducing the 2023 Red Bull Scramble Series, a new side-by-side championship

Red Bull Scramble
The Red Bull Scramble Series will embark on its first Championship run in 2023, allowing drivers from across the nation to fight for a season-long title. The championship will include eight races across various terrain types including ice, beach, desert and woodlands. Pro and amateur racers compete to see who comes out on top in the side-by-side (SXS) series.

After three years of organized specialty races consisting of more than 125 UTVs (Utility Task Vehicles) and their pilots, a championship structure sponsored by Red Bull now gives riders incentive to compete on a weekly basis and an extra incentive to attend all of the races.

UTV star racers such as Andrew Carlson, Mia Chapman and Mitch Guthrie, Jr. are schedule to race for the 2023 campaign.

The SXS 0ff-road season will crown three championships in the Pro Class, Sportsman Class and one driver will be named Iron Man Championship. That title follows its own point system and celebrates the top driver across both classes who competes and finishes in the most races during the season.

The 2022 unofficial series ended December 11 with Corbin Leaverton winning the Pro Class and Billy Slade winning the Sportsman Class. NBC analyst Parker Kligerman made a guest appearance.

The Pro and Sportsman Classes will follow the same points structure. A riders’ best four finishes in the Pro class and best three in Sportsman award points, allowing for some flexibility during the season. With 100 pts being awarded to the winner of each event, the maximum number of points for the Pro class is 400.

To reward consistently strong runs, there is a five-point separation between positions from first to fifth, a four-point separation from sixth to 10th, a 3-point position from 11th to 15th, a two-point separation from 16th to 20th. Points are not awarded to drivers finishing 21st or lower in the feature.

The Iron Man Championship points are tied to the endurance of the drivers, each driver receives 10 points for each event they enter and finish, with the maximum for eight events at 80.

Although this is the first year for the series, the Red Bull Scramble consists of three new events that have not been part of the specialty calendar: the Red Bull Ranch Scramble in Decatur, Texas, the Red Bull Beach Scramble in Wildwood, N.J. and the Red Bull Solstice Scramble in Anchorage, Ala.

The series begins January 28, 2023 in Okoboji, Iowa, (a short course that will be constructed on the frozen ice of East Okoboji Lake), and is scheduled to end December 9 in Glamis, Calif. for the Red Bull Sand Scramble.

2023 Combined Late Model Schedule of the Outlaws, Lucas Oil and XRSS

2023 Late Model Schedule
The 2023 combined Late Model schedule, featuring the World of Outlaws, Lucas Oil Late Model Series and XR Super Series (XRSS), will feature 76 events comprised of 134 race nights.

Beginning with the four-day Outlaws Sunshine Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla. on January 18 and ending with a three-night stand by the XRSS at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on November 9-11, the three combined series will visit 24 states in 2023.

Lucas Oil Late Models will host the most events with 37 and most races at 64. The Outlaws are not far behind with 32 events and 53 races, while the XRSS hosts seven events and 15 races.

Lucas Oil hosts 18 races with payouts greater than $25,000 including the $100,000-to-win Dirt Track World Championship finale at Eldora Speedway in October.

More: Combined Sprint Car Schedule for 2023

Nine of the Outlaws races will pay $25,000 or more to the winner. Four of those pay $50,000, including their inaugural race at the Talladega Short Track in Estaboga, Ala.

XRSS has two events paying that well: the finale of a three-night show at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tenn. and another three-nighter at Off-Road Speedway in Norfolk, Neb. that each pay $100,000.

In 2023, the Lucas Oil Series debuts a playoff-style format that includes four rounds beginning with the May 27 weekend at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo.

Illinois will play host to the most events in 2023 with nine, followed closely by Iowa with eight and Pennsylvania with seven. Florida and Ohio host six events during the season.

Combined Schedule by Month

Date Venue City State Series
1/18 1/21 Volusia Speedway Park Barberville Fla. Outlaws
1/25 1/28 Golden Isles Speedway Waynesville Ga. Lucas
1/29 1/30 Bubba Raceway Park Ocala Fla. Lucas
2/2 2/4 All-Tech Raceway Lake City Fla. Lucas
2/5 2/11 East Bay Raceway Park Tampa Fla. Lucas
2/16 2/18 Volusia Speedway Park Barberville Fla. Outlaws
2/20 All-Tech Raceway Lake City Fla. XRSS
3/3 3/4 Smokey Mountain Speedway Maryville Tenn. Outlaws
3/17 3/18 Boyd’s Speedway Ringgold Ga. Outlaws
3/17 Atomic Speedway Waverly Ohio Lucas
3/18 Brownstown Speedway Brownstown Ind. Lucas
3/24 3/25 Volunteer Speedway Bulls Gap Tenn. XRSS
3/30 4/1 Farmer City Raceway Farmer City Ill. Outlaws
4/13 4/14 Off Road Speedway Norfolk Neb. XRSS
4/20 411 Motor Showdown Seymour Tenn. Outlaws
4/21 4/22 Talladega Short Track Eastaboga Ala. Outlaws
4/21 Tri-City Speedway Granite City Ill. Lucas
4/22 Macon Speedway Macon Ill. Lucas
4/28 Georgetown Speedway Georgetown Del. Lucas
4/29 Hagerstown Speedway Hagerstown Md. Lucas
4/30 Port Royal Speedway Port Royal Pa. Lucas
5/4 5/6 Mississippi Thunder Speedway Fountain City Wis. Outlaws
5/5 Ponderosa Speedway Junction City Ky. Lucas
5/6 Florence Speedway Walton Ky. Lucas
5/8 Kokomo Speedway Kokomo Ind. XRSS
5/12 Farmer City Raceway Farmer City Ill. Lucas
5/13 Fairbury Speedway Fairbury Ill. Lucas
5/19 Marion Center Raceway Marrion Center Pa. Outlaws
5/19 300 Raceway Farley Iowa Lucas
5/20 34 Raceway West Burlington Iowa Lucas
5/20 Port Royal Speedway Port Royal Pa. Outlaws
5/23 Stateline Speedway Busti N.Y. Outlaws
5/25 5/27 Sharon Speedway Hartford Ohio Outlaws
5/25 5/27 Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland Mo. Lucas
6/2 6/3 West Virginia Motor Speedway Mineral Wells W.Va. Lucas
6/2 Tri City Speedway Granite City Ill. Outlaws
6/3 Paducah Intl Raceway Paducah Ky. Outlaws
6/12 Kokomo Speedway Kokomo Ind. XRSS
6/16 6/17 Smoky Mountain Speedway Maryville Tenn. Lucas
6/22 6/24 Lernerville Speedway Sarver Pa. Lucas
6/23 6/24 81 Speedway Wichita Kans. Outlaws
6/25 Off Road Speedway Norfolk Neb. Outlaws
6/27 Mason City Motor Speedway Mason City Iowa Outlaws
6/28 Red River Valley Speedway West Fargo N.D. Outlaws
6/30 7/1 Muskingum County Speedway Dresden Ohio Lucas
6/30 River Cities Speedway Grand Forks N.D. Outlaws
7/1 I-94 Sure Step Speedway Fergus Falls Minn. Outlaws
7/6 7/8 Deer Creek Speedway Spring Valley Minn. Lucas
7/11 Davenport Speedway Davenport Iowa Lucas
7/14 Ponderosa Speedway Junction City Ky. Outlaws
7/14 Tri City Speedway Granite City Ill. Lucas
7/15 Brownstown Speedway Brownstown Ind. Outlaws
7/15 Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland Mo. Lucas
7/20 7/22 Huset’s Speedway Brandon S.D. Lucas
7/26 Fairbury Speedway Fairbury Ill. Outlaws
8/1 Boone Speedway Boone Iowa Outlaws
8/3 8/5 Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond Wis. Outlaws
8/7 Gondik Law Speedway Superior Wis. XRSS
8/10 8/12 Florence Speedway Walton Ky. Lucas
8/18 8/19 Batesville Speedway Batesville Ark. Lucas
8/24 8/26 Davenport Speedway Davenport Iowa Outlaws
8/25 8/26 Port Royal Speedway Port Royal Pa. Lucas
9/2 Portsmouth Raceway Park Portsmouth Ohio Lucas
9/3 Tyler County Speedway Middlebourne W.Va. Lucas
9/14 9/16 Knoxville Raceway Knoxville Iowa Lucas
9/22 9/23 Brownstown Speedway Brownstown Ind. Lucas
9/29 9/30 Atomic Speedway Waverly Ohio Outlaws
9/29 Raceway 7 Conneaut Ohio Lucas
9/30 Pennsylvania Motor Speedway Imperial Pa. Lucas
10/6 34 Raceway West Burlington Iowa Outlaws
10/7 Fairbury Speedway Fairbury Ill. Outlaws
10/13 I-75 Raceway Niota Tenn. Outlaws
10/14 Senoia Raceway Senoia Ga. Outlaws
10/20 10/21 Eldora Speedway Rossburg Pa. Lucas
11/1 11/4 Dirt Track at Charlotte Concord N.C. Outlaws
11/9 11/11 Dirt Track at LVMS Las Vegas Nev. XRSS

Combined Schedule by State

Date Venue City State Series
4/21 4/22 Talladega Short Track Eastaboga Ala. Outlaws
8/18 8/19 Batesville Speedway Batesville Ark. Lucas
4/28 Georgetown Speedway Georgetown Del. Lucas
1/18 1/21 Volusia Speedway Park Barberville Fla. Outlaws
1/29 1/30 Bubba Raceway Park Ocala Fla. Lucas
2/2 2/4 All-Tech Raceway Lake City Fla. Lucas
2/5 2/11 East Bay Raceway Park Tampa Fla. Lucas
2/16 2/18 Volusia Speedway Park Barberville Fla. Outlaws
2/20 All-Tech Raceway Lake City Fla. XRSS
1/25 1/28 Golden Isles Speedway Waynesville Ga. Lucas
3/17 3/18 Boyd’s Speedway Ringgold Ga. Outlaws
10/14 Senoia Raceway Senoia Ga. Outlaws
3/30 4/1 Farmer City Raceway Farmer City Ill. Outlaws
4/21 Tri-City Speedway Granite City Ill. Lucas
4/22 Macon Speedway Macon Ill. Lucas
5/12 Farmer City Raceway Farmer City Ill. Lucas
5/13 Fairbury Speedway Fairbury Ill. Lucas
6/2 Tri City Speedway Granite City Ill. Outlaws
7/14 Tri City Speedway Granite City Ill. Lucas
7/26 Fairbury Speedway Fairbury Ill. Outlaws
10/7 Fairbury Speedway Fairbury Ill. Outlaws
3/18 Brownstown Speedway Brownstown Ind. Lucas
5/8 Kokomo Speedway Kokomo Ind. XRSS
6/12 Kokomo Speedway Kokomo Ind. XRSS
7/15 Brownstown Speedway Brownstown Ind. Outlaws
9/22 9/23 Brownstown Speedway Brownstown Ind. Lucas
5/19 300 Raceway Farley Iowa Lucas
5/20 34 Raceway West Burlington Iowa Lucas
6/27 Mason City Motor Speedway Mason City Iowa Outlaws
7/11 Davenport Speedway Davenport Iowa Lucas
8/1 Boone Speedway Boone Iowa Outlaws
8/24 8/26 Davenport Speedway Davenport Iowa Outlaws
9/14 9/16 Knoxville Raceway Knoxville Iowa Lucas
10/6 34 Raceway West Burlington Iowa Outlaws
6/23 6/24 81 Speedway Wichita Kans. Outlaws
5/5 Ponderosa Speedway Junction City Ky. Lucas
5/6 Florence Speedway Walton Ky. Lucas
6/3 Paducah Intl Raceway Paducah Ky. Outlaws
7/14 Ponderosa Speedway Junction City Ky. Outlaws
8/10 8/12 Florence Speedway Walton Ky. Lucas
4/29 Hagerstown Speedway Hagerstown Md. Lucas
7/1 I-94 Sure Step Speedway Fergus Falls Minn. Outlaws
7/6 7/8 Deer Creek Speedway Spring Valley Minn. Lucas
5/25 5/27 Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland Mo. Lucas
7/15 Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland Mo. Lucas
11/1 11/4 Dirt Track at Charlotte Concord N.C. Outlaws
6/28 Red River Valley Speedway West Fargo N.D. Outlaws
6/30 River Cities Speedway Grand Forks N.D. Outlaws
5/23 Stateline Speedway Busti N.Y. Outlaws
4/13 4/14 Off Road Speedway Norfolk Neb. XRSS
6/25 Off Road Speedway Norfolk Neb. Outlaws
11/9 11/11 Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Las Vegas Nev. XRSS
3/17 Atomic Speedway Waverly Ohio Lucas
5/25 5/27 Sharon Speedway Hartford Ohio Outlaws
6/30 7/1 Muskingum County Speedway Dresden Ohio Lucas
9/2 Portsmouth Raceway Park Portsmouth Ohio Lucas
9/29 9/30 Atomic Speedway Waverly Ohio Outlaws
9/29 Raceway 7 Conneaut Ohio Lucas
4/30 Port Royal Speedway Port Royal Pa. Lucas
5/19 Marion Center Raceway Marrion Center Pa. Outlaws
5/20 Port Royal Speedway Port Royal Pa. Outlaws
6/22 6/24 Lernerville Speedway Sarver Pa. Lucas
8/25 8/26 Port Royal Speedway Port Royal Pa. Lucas
9/30 Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway Imperial Pa. Lucas
10/20 10/21 Eldora Speedway Rossburg Pa. Lucas
7/20 7/22 Huset’s Speedway Brandon S.D. Lucas
3/3 3/4 Somy Mountain Speedway Maryville Tenn. Outlaws
3/24 3/25 Volunteer Speedway Bulls Gap Tenn. XRSS
4/20 411 Motor Showdown Seymour Tenn. Outlaws
6/16 6/17 Smoky Mountain Speedway Maryville Tenn. Lucas
10/13 I-75 Raceway Niota Tenn. Outlaws
6/2 6/3 West Virginia Motor Speedway Mineral Wells W.Va. Lucas
9/3 Tyler County Speedway Middlebourne W.Va. Lucas
5/4 5/6 Mississippi Thunder Speedway Fountain City Wis. Outlaws
8/3 8/5 Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond Wis. Outlaws
8/7 Gondik Law Speedway Superior Wis. XRSS

