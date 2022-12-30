2023 Combined Midget Schedule of the Outlaws Xtreme, USAC and POWRi

By Dec 30, 2022, 6:03 PM EST
2023 Midget Schedule
Xtreme Outlaws Series
The 2023 combined Midget schedule, featuring the Outlaws Xtreme Midgets, USAC National Series and POWRi National Midget League, will feature 59 events comprised of 80 race nights.

Beginning with a two-day Xtreme Outlaws show at Southern Illinois Speedway in Du Quion, Ill and ending with the USAC Series at Ventura (Calif.) Raceway, the three series will visit 14 states in 2023.

The Xtreme Outlaws and USAC will each host 23 events. USAC will host 32 races and the Xtreme Series has 30 venues announced with another four to-be-determined.

The POWRi National Midgets will cover 18 events and 23 races. Thirteen of the POWRi races will be held in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaws, allowing midget racers to maximize points in both series.

Illinois hosts the most Midget races in 2023 with 15 followed closely by Indiana at 11. Oklahoma will have five events across the three series with the remainder of the states hosting four or fewer.

2023 Midget Schedule by Month

Date Venue City State Series
3/10 3/11 Southern Illinois Center DuQuion Ill. Xtreme
3/23 Creek County Speedway Sapulpa Okla. Powri
3/24 3/25 Port City Raceway Tulsa Okla. Powri
3/30 3/31 Farmers City Raceway Farmers City Ill. Xtreme / Powri
4/14 4/15 Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Pevely Mo. Xtreme / Powri
4/21 4/22 Kokomo Speedway Kokomo Ind. USAC
5/5 Humboldt Speedway Humboldt Kans. Xtreme
5/5 Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex Sweet Springs Mo. Powri
5/6 81 Speedway Wichita Kans. Xtreme
5/6 Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland Mo. Powri
5/13 Macon Speedway Macon Ill. Powri
5/19 5/20 Belleville Short Track Belleville Kans. USAC
5/21 Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex Sweet Springs Mo. USAC
5/23 5/24 Millbridge Speedway Millbridge N.C. Xtreme
6/1 Tri-City Speedway Granite City Ill. Xtreme
6/2 6/3 Wayne County Speedway Wayne City Ill. Xtreme
6/4 Tri-State Speedway Haubstadt Ind. USAC
6/5 Circle City Raceway Indianapolis Ind. USAC
6/7 Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City Ind. USAC
6/8 Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville Ind. USAC
6/9 Bloomington Speedway Bloomington Ind. USAC
6/10 Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg Ind. USAC
6/11 Kokomo Speedway Kokomo Ind. USAC
6/21 Charleston Speedway Charleston Ill. Powri
6/22 Lincoln Speedway Lincoln Ill. Powri
6/23 Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville Ill. Powri
6/24 Macon Speedway Macon Ill. Powri
7/11 Red Dirt Raceway Meeker Okla. USAC
7/12 Solomon Valley Raceway Beloit Kans. USAC
7/14 7/15 Jefferson County Speedway Fairbury Neb. USAC
7/22 Southern Illinois Center Marion Ill. Xtreme / Powri
7/28 Ohio Valley Speedway Washington W.V. Xtreme
7/29 Atomic Speedway Waverly Ohio Xtreme
7/30 Brushcreek Motorsports Complex Peebles Ohio Xtreme
8/4 8/5 Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Pevely Mo. Xtreme / Powri
8/8 Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway Newmanstown Pa. Xtreme
8/9 Action Track USA Kutstown Pa. Xtreme
8/10 Linda’s Speedway Jonestown Pa. Xtreme
8/11 Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run Pa. Xtreme
8/12 Bridgeport Motorsports Park Swedesboro N.J. Xtreme
8/18 Wayne County Speedway Wayne City Ill. USAC
8/19 Macon Speedway Macon Ill. USAC
8/24 8/26 Davenport Speedway Davenport Iowa Powri
9/1 9/2 Paragon Speedway Paragon Ind. Xtreme
9/3 9/4 Angell Park Speedway Sun Prairie Wis. USAC
9/15 Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville Ill. Xtreme
9/16 Highland Speedway Highland Ill. Xtreme
9/17 Red Hill Raceway Sumner Ill. Xtreme
9/21 Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City Ind. USAC
9/22 9/23 Eldora Speedway Rossburg Ohio USAC
9/27 9/30 The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Speedway Ind. USAC
10/11 Creek County Speedway Sapulpa Okla. Powri
10/12 Port City Raceway Tulsa Okla. Xtreme / Powri
10/13 10/14 I-44 Riverside Speedway Oklahoma City Okla. Xtreme / Powri
11/14 Bakersfield Speedway Bakersfield Calif. USAC
11/16 11/18 Placerville Speedway Placerville Calif. USAC
11/21 11/22 Merced Speedway Merced Calif. USAC
11/25 Ventura Raceway Ventura Calif. USAC

2023 Midget Schedule by State

Date Venue City State Series
11/14 Bakersfield Speedway Bakersfield Calif. USAC
11/16 11/18 Placerville Speedway Placerville Calif. USAC
11/21 11/22 Merced Speedway Merced Calif. USAC
11/25 Ventura Raceway Ventura Calif. USAC
3/10 3/11 Southern Illinois Center DuQuion Ill. Xtreme
3/30 3/31 Farmers City Raceway Farmers City Ill. Xtreme / Powri
5/13 Macon Speedway Macon Ill. Powri
6/1 Tri-City Speedway Granite City Ill. Xtreme
6/2 6/3 Wayne County Speedway Wayne City Ill. Xtreme
6/21 Charleston Speedway Charleston Ill. Powri
6/22 Lincoln Speedway Lincoln Ill. Powri
6/23 Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville Ill. Powri
6/24 Macon Speedway Macon Ill. Powri
7/22 Southern Illinois Center Marion Ill. Xtreme / Powri
8/18 Wayne County Speedway Wayne City Ill. USAC
8/19 Macon Speedway Macon Ill. USAC
9/15 Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville Ill. Xtreme
9/16 Highland Speedway Highland Ill. Xtreme
9/17 Red Hill Raceway Sumner Ill. Xtreme
4/21 4/22 Kokomo Speedway Kokomo Ind. USAC
6/4 Tri-State Speedway Haubstadt Ind. USAC
6/5 Circle City Raceway Indianapolis Ind. USAC
6/7 Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City Ind. USAC
6/8 Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville Ind. USAC
6/9 Bloomington Speedway Bloomington Ind. USAC
6/10 Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg Ind. USAC
6/11 Kokomo Speedway Kokomo Ind. USAC
9/1 9/2 Paragon Speedway Paragon Ind. Xtreme
9/21 Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City Ind. USAC
9/27 9/30 The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Speedway Ind. USAC
8/24 8/26 Davenport Speedway Davenport Iowa Powri
5/5 Humboldt Speedway Humboldt Kans. Xtreme
5/6 81 Speedway Wichita Kans. Xtreme
5/19 5/20 Belleville Short Track Belleville Kans. USAC
7/12 Solomon Valley Raceway Beloit Kans. USAC
4/14 4/15 Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Pevely Mo. Xtreme / Powri
5/5 Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex Sweet Springs Mo. Powri
5/6 Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland Mo. Powri
5/21 Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex Sweet Springs Mo. USAC
8/4 8/5 Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Pevely Mo. Xtreme / Powri
5/23 5/24 Millbridge Speedway Millbridge N.C. Xtreme
8/12 Bridgeport Motorsports Park Swedesboro N.J. Xtreme
7/14 7/15 Jefferson County Speedway Fairbury Neb. USAC
7/29 Atomic Speedway Waverly Ohio Xtreme
7/30 Brushcreek Motorsports Complex Peebles Ohio Xtreme
9/22 9/23 Eldora Speedway Rossburg Ohio USAC
3/23 Creek County Speedway Sapulpa Okla. Powri
3/24 3/25 Port City Raceway Tulsa Okla. Powri
7/11 Red Dirt Raceway Meeker Okla. USAC
10/11 Creek County Speedway Sapulpa Okla. Powri
10/12 Port City Raceway Tulsa Okla. Xtreme / Powri
10/13 10/14 I-44 Riverside Speedway Oklahoma City Okla. Xtreme / Powri
8/8 Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway Newmanstown Pa. Xtreme
8/9 Action Track USA Kutstown Pa. Xtreme
8/10 Linda’s Speedway Jonestown Pa. Xtreme
8/11 Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run Pa. Xtreme
7/28 Ohio Valley Speedway Washington W.V. Xtreme
9/3 9/4 Angell Park Speedway Sun Prairie Wis. USAC

IndyCar drivers in 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona

By Dec 30, 2022, 1:00 PM EST
IndyCar Rolex 24 Daytona
Mike Levitt/LAT Images/IMSA
The NTT IndyCar Series still is more than two months away from dropping the green flag, but the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona again will provide a season preview.

There are at least eight active IndyCar drivers entered in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season opener Jan. 28-29 at Daytona International Speedway, including four in the rebranded premier GTP category that will feature the debut of the LMDh prototypes.

Meyer Shank Racing teammates Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud will return to the No. 60 Acura that won last year’s Rolex 24. The former Indy 500 winners will be teamed with MSR full-time sports car drivers Tom Blomqvist (who also was in last year’s winning car) and Colin Braun.

They will be joined in the top class by six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon and seven-time winner Colton Herta.

Entering his 23rd season at Chip Ganassi Racing, Dixon will be making his 20th Rolex 24 start and his third consecutive in Ganassi’s No. 01 Cadillac. Dixon is a three-time overall winner, most recently in 2020 with Wayne Taylor Racing.

Herta will be making his debut in the premier prototype division as BMW moves up with its team at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. This will mark the fifth Rolex 24 start for Herta, who was part of BMW’s winning GTLM entry in 2019 and the LMP2 winner last year.

Other IndyCar drivers entered in the 2023 Rolex 24:

–Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin will make their Daytona debuts together on the No. 8 LMP2 entry of Tower Motorsports.

–Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay will make his third consecutive Rolex 24 start in LMP2, returning to the No. 11 of TDS Racing.

–Romain Grosjean will make his Rolex 24 debut in his new role as a factory driver for Lamborghini Squadra Corse. Grosjean will run endurance events in GTD with the No. 63 of Iron Lynx this season while also testing the team’s new Lamborghini LMDh that will make its 2024 debut in IMSA and the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Though he has yet to be confirmed, Andretti Autosport’s Kyle Kirkwood is a candidate to return to the No. 14 Lexus of Vasser Sullivan in GTD Pro. A team spokesman said the endurance racing teammate of Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat for Daytona will be announced next month.

Though IndyCar will be well represented at the 61st Rolex 24, the series is slightly down from the 12 drivers in last year’s race at Daytona.

New McLaren teammates in IndyCar, Alexander Rossi (a 2021 Rolex 24 winner with Wayne Taylor Racing) and Pato O’Ward (who won last year with Herta) aren’t entered in the 2023 Rolex 24.

Because Chip Ganassi Racing elected for three-driver lineups on its Cadillacs to prepare for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Alex Palou and Marcus Ericsson also didn’t return after making their Rolex 24 debuts last year.

With the LMDh, entering the Rolex 24 at Daytona has become a more coveted and exclusive process. Because the new cars require larger pit stalls, IMSA capped the entry list at 60. And with increased manufacturer involvement from BMW and Porsche, drivers with factory contracts have gotten priority on earning slots in IMSA’s new premier GTP division.