The 2023 combined Midget schedule, featuring the Outlaws Xtreme Midgets, USAC National Series and POWRi National Midget League, will feature 59 events comprised of 80 race nights.
Beginning with a two-day Xtreme Outlaws show at Southern Illinois Speedway in Du Quion, Ill and ending with the USAC Series at Ventura (Calif.) Raceway, the three series will visit 14 states in 2023.
The Xtreme Outlaws and USAC will each host 23 events. USAC will host 32 races and the Xtreme Series has 30 venues announced with another four to-be-determined.
The POWRi National Midgets will cover 18 events and 23 races. Thirteen of the POWRi races will be held in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaws, allowing midget racers to maximize points in both series.
Illinois hosts the most Midget races in 2023 with 15 followed closely by Indiana at 11. Oklahoma will have five events across the three series with the remainder of the states hosting four or fewer.
2023 Midget Schedule by Month
|Date
|Venue
|City
|State
|Series
|3/10
|3/11
|Southern Illinois Center
|DuQuion
|Ill.
|Xtreme
|3/23
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa
|Okla.
|Powri
|3/24
|3/25
|Port City Raceway
|Tulsa
|Okla.
|Powri
|3/30
|3/31
|Farmers City Raceway
|Farmers City
|Ill.
|Xtreme / Powri
|4/14
|4/15
|Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55
|Pevely
|Mo.
|Xtreme / Powri
|4/21
|4/22
|Kokomo Speedway
|Kokomo
|Ind.
|USAC
|5/5
|Humboldt Speedway
|Humboldt
|Kans.
|Xtreme
|5/5
|Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex
|Sweet Springs
|Mo.
|Powri
|5/6
|81 Speedway
|Wichita
|Kans.
|Xtreme
|5/6
|Lucas Oil Speedway
|Wheatland
|Mo.
|Powri
|5/13
|Macon Speedway
|Macon
|Ill.
|Powri
|5/19
|5/20
|Belleville Short Track
|Belleville
|Kans.
|USAC
|5/21
|Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex
|Sweet Springs
|Mo.
|USAC
|5/23
|5/24
|Millbridge Speedway
|Millbridge
|N.C.
|Xtreme
|6/1
|Tri-City Speedway
|Granite City
|Ill.
|Xtreme
|6/2
|6/3
|Wayne County Speedway
|Wayne City
|Ill.
|Xtreme
|6/4
|Tri-State Speedway
|Haubstadt
|Ind.
|USAC
|6/5
|Circle City Raceway
|Indianapolis
|Ind.
|USAC
|6/7
|Gas City I-69 Speedway
|Gas City
|Ind.
|USAC
|6/8
|Lincoln Park Speedway
|Putnamville
|Ind.
|USAC
|6/9
|Bloomington Speedway
|Bloomington
|Ind.
|USAC
|6/10
|Lawrenceburg Speedway
|Lawrenceburg
|Ind.
|USAC
|6/11
|Kokomo Speedway
|Kokomo
|Ind.
|USAC
|6/21
|Charleston Speedway
|Charleston
|Ill.
|Powri
|6/22
|Lincoln Speedway
|Lincoln
|Ill.
|Powri
|6/23
|Jacksonville Speedway
|Jacksonville
|Ill.
|Powri
|6/24
|Macon Speedway
|Macon
|Ill.
|Powri
|7/11
|Red Dirt Raceway
|Meeker
|Okla.
|USAC
|7/12
|Solomon Valley Raceway
|Beloit
|Kans.
|USAC
|7/14
|7/15
|Jefferson County Speedway
|Fairbury
|Neb.
|USAC
|7/22
|Southern Illinois Center
|Marion
|Ill.
|Xtreme / Powri
|7/28
|Ohio Valley Speedway
|Washington
|W.V.
|Xtreme
|7/29
|Atomic Speedway
|Waverly
|Ohio
|Xtreme
|7/30
|Brushcreek Motorsports Complex
|Peebles
|Ohio
|Xtreme
|8/4
|8/5
|Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55
|Pevely
|Mo.
|Xtreme / Powri
|8/8
|Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway
|Newmanstown
|Pa.
|Xtreme
|8/9
|Action Track USA
|Kutstown
|Pa.
|Xtreme
|8/10
|Linda’s Speedway
|Jonestown
|Pa.
|Xtreme
|8/11
|Path Valley Speedway Park
|Spring Run
|Pa.
|Xtreme
|8/12
|Bridgeport Motorsports Park
|Swedesboro
|N.J.
|Xtreme
|8/18
|Wayne County Speedway
|Wayne City
|Ill.
|USAC
|8/19
|Macon Speedway
|Macon
|Ill.
|USAC
|8/24
|8/26
|Davenport Speedway
|Davenport
|Iowa
|Powri
|9/1
|9/2
|Paragon Speedway
|Paragon
|Ind.
|Xtreme
|9/3
|9/4
|Angell Park Speedway
|Sun Prairie
|Wis.
|USAC
|9/15
|Jacksonville Speedway
|Jacksonville
|Ill.
|Xtreme
|9/16
|Highland Speedway
|Highland
|Ill.
|Xtreme
|9/17
|Red Hill Raceway
|Sumner
|Ill.
|Xtreme
|9/21
|Gas City I-69 Speedway
|Gas City
|Ind.
|USAC
|9/22
|9/23
|Eldora Speedway
|Rossburg
|Ohio
|USAC
|9/27
|9/30
|The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|Speedway
|Ind.
|USAC
|10/11
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa
|Okla.
|Powri
|10/12
|Port City Raceway
|Tulsa
|Okla.
|Xtreme / Powri
|10/12
|Port City Raceway
|Tulsa
|Okla.
|Powri
|10/13
|10/14
|I-44 Riverside Speedway
|Oklahoma City
|Okla.
|Xtreme / Powri
|11/14
|Bakersfield Speedway
|Bakersfield
|Calif.
|USAC
|11/16
|11/18
|Placerville Speedway
|Placerville
|Calif.
|USAC
|11/21
|11/22
|Merced Speedway
|Merced
|Calif.
|USAC
|11/25
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura
|Calif.
|USAC
