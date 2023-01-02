Motorsports mourning the death of Ken Block, pioneering star of action sports and rally

By Jan 2, 2023, 11:00 PM EST
Ken Block reaction
Paulo Oliveira / DPI / NurPhoto via Getty Images
0 Comments

Ken Block made his fame as an action sports star and viral video sensation, but the reaction to his shocking death Monday showed how wide his impact was across motorsports.

Hoonigan Industries confirmed in an Instagram post and on its website that Block, 55, was killed in a snowmobile accident: “He was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband.”

According to reports from local and national media outlets, Block died in a remote part of Wasatch County, Utah. Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office officials told reporters that Block, a resident of Park City, Utah, was pronounced dead at the scene after a snowmobile ridden by Block turned over and landed on top of him.

Hoonigan Industries is an automotive apparel and lifestyle brand co-founded by Block as “an entire subculture fueled on the shared passion of going fast and breaking things” — an apt description for what made him such an appealing and popular touchstone in the racing world, which was heavily influenced by his cultural sway.

Riders and drivers around the globe mourned the loss of Block, who was a winning rally driver in Rally America and Global Rallycross but became renowned through his immensely successful “Gymkhana” that helped him build a subscriber and follower base of millions on YouTube and Instagram.

Since its inception nearly 15 years ago, there have been more than a half-billion total views of the 10-part video series that featured Block performing inconceivable stunts with a wide range of vehicles.

Former Formula One champion Jenson Button said Block was “such a talent that did so much for our sport. He was a true visionary with his own unique style & infectious smile.”

MotoGP winner Alex Rins called Block “an idol for a whole generation.” Two-time NASCAR Xfinity champion and Cup winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. tweeted, “Ken Block, such a legend! Showed the world how to make awesome content, and just a wheelman!!” Kurt Busch poured out a Monster Energy for Block with a friend during his Australian vacation.

Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi posted that Block was a legend, and Conor Daly called him a hero. Santino Ferrucci (“an absolute badass revolutionary for our sport”), Scott McLaughlin and Graham Rahal also paid respects on social media.

Cup Series champions Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski reflected on Block’s impact and skill.

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe recalled doing a video shoot with Block, who was a longtime Ford driver (Ford CEO Jim Farley also released a statement on Block’s death).

Briscoe said he “was absolutely blown away at how nice he was and the car control” that Block had. NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ryan Vargas said that watching Block’s videos while growing up “shaped my personality and interest in cars.”

News of Block’s death began to spread Monday night just as the NFL game between Buffalo and Cincinnati was suspended because Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a first-quarter tackle. After being administered CPR, Hamlin was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, and the NFL said he was in critical condition.

In paying respects to Block, many motorsports figures also referenced their concern for Damar Hamlin.

There likely will be many more Ken Block tributes and reaction Tuesday at the 2023 Dakar Rally, which will begin its third stage in Saudi Arabia. Block made a demonstration run with an Extreme E SUV during the 2020 Dakar Rally.

Here’s a roundup of some social media reaction to Block’s death from the motorsports community:

Garrett Marchbanks signs two-year extension with Muc-Off / Club MX Yamaha

By Jan 2, 2023, 2:00 PM EST
0 Comments

Despite an injury that makes him questionable for the start of the 2023 Supercross season, Garrett Marchbanks and the Muc-Off / Club MX Yamaha team announced a two-year extension.

“ClubMX was founded on the principle of giving riders a chance in the sport,” said team owner Brandon Haas in a press release. “Garrett has a long history training at ClubMX from when he was a boy on minis. I know what he is capable of, and it is up to us to get the results out of him. There was never a question about extending his contract for two reasons: 1. I know he can win and 2. We don’t cast off our riders just because they didn’t have a great season.

“We are in this for the long haul and we are going to do it together. I knew extending his contract would be one less distraction. Think about it from our position as a privateer team, who’s better than Garrett Marchbanks? This will make more sense to everyone when we start racing again.”

In 2022, Marchbanks competed in the 250 West Series, finishing eighth in the standings. During the off-season, he injured his wrist in a practice session and will compete in the East in 2023 to give him additional time to recover before that division kicks off in Houston in early February. The 250 East runs their first race this weekend on January 8 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.

Marchbanks scored four top-fives in the 2022 250 West division, but has not stood on the podium since finishing second at Orlando in February, 2021.

His best season came in 2020 with a win at Daytona, but Marchbanks would have to wait two months to get his next podium finish in his next race in Salt Lake City as the season was momentarily paused for the COVID-19 pandemic. “I just need to put my head down and ride every race like it was my last one,” Marchbanks told NBC Sports soon after winning Daytona.

Marchbanks finished fourth in the standings that year, only three behind Jo Shimoda in third.

“I have a lot to prove still,” Marchbanks said while announcing the extension. “ClubMX has given me every opportunity on and off the track and it is time for me to show what I can do. Sure, there are ups and downs but that is the nature of this sport – it’s brutal.

“I want to be here and the team supports me through thick and thin so extending my contract made the most sense. As a racer, not having to worry about contact stuff eliminates that distraction. Now I can just focus on training and racing so I can get back on the box. I am super motivated this season; I know what I need to do and I’m going to get it done.”

In addition to running the 250 West division in 2022, Marchbanks made his 450SX debut at Daytona during an off weekend for the 250s. He made the Main finished 15th. Marchbanks also gained experience on the bigger bike during the outdoor season with 12 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross races. His best finish there was ninth at High Point in June.

Read more about Motorsports

Ken Block reaction
Motorsports mourning the death of Ken Block, pioneering star of action sports...
Dakar Rally 2023, Stage 2: Mason Klein’s bikes victory fuels American...
Supercross Anaheim Round 1
Saturday’s Supercross Round 1 in Anaheim: How to watch, start times, TV,...