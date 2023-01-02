Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ken Block made his fame as an action sports star and viral video sensation, but the reaction to his shocking death Monday showed how wide his impact was across motorsports.

Hoonigan Industries confirmed in an Instagram post and on its website that Block, 55, was killed in a snowmobile accident: “He was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband.”

According to reports from local and national media outlets, Block died in a remote part of Wasatch County, Utah. Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office officials told reporters that Block, a resident of Park City, Utah, was pronounced dead at the scene after a snowmobile ridden by Block turned over and landed on top of him.

Hoonigan Industries is an automotive apparel and lifestyle brand co-founded by Block as “an entire subculture fueled on the shared passion of going fast and breaking things” — an apt description for what made him such an appealing and popular touchstone in the racing world, which was heavily influenced by his cultural sway.

Ken Block, Pro Rally driver and Hoonigan founder, has died at the age of 55. pic.twitter.com/fWgp6FI6UZ — Motorsports on NBC (@MotorsportsNBC) January 3, 2023

Riders and drivers around the globe mourned the loss of Block, who was a winning rally driver in Rally America and Global Rallycross but became renowned through his immensely successful “Gymkhana” that helped him build a subscriber and follower base of millions on YouTube and Instagram.

Since its inception nearly 15 years ago, there have been more than a half-billion total views of the 10-part video series that featured Block performing inconceivable stunts with a wide range of vehicles.

Former Formula One champion Jenson Button said Block was “such a talent that did so much for our sport. He was a true visionary with his own unique style & infectious smile.”

MotoGP winner Alex Rins called Block “an idol for a whole generation.” Two-time NASCAR Xfinity champion and Cup winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. tweeted, “Ken Block, such a legend! Showed the world how to make awesome content, and just a wheelman!!” Kurt Busch poured out a Monster Energy for Block with a friend during his Australian vacation.

Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi posted that Block was a legend, and Conor Daly called him a hero. Santino Ferrucci (“an absolute badass revolutionary for our sport”), Scott McLaughlin and Graham Rahal also paid respects on social media.

Cup Series champions Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski reflected on Block’s impact and skill.

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe recalled doing a video shoot with Block, who was a longtime Ford driver (Ford CEO Jim Farley also released a statement on Block’s death).

Briscoe said he “was absolutely blown away at how nice he was and the car control” that Block had. NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ryan Vargas said that watching Block’s videos while growing up “shaped my personality and interest in cars.”

News of Block’s death began to spread Monday night just as the NFL game between Buffalo and Cincinnati was suspended because Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a first-quarter tackle. After being administered CPR, Hamlin was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, and the NFL said he was in critical condition.

In paying respects to Block, many motorsports figures also referenced their concern for Damar Hamlin.

There likely will be many more Ken Block tributes and reaction Tuesday at the 2023 Dakar Rally, which will begin its third stage in Saudi Arabia. Block made a demonstration run with an Extreme E SUV during the 2020 Dakar Rally.

Here’s a roundup of some social media reaction to Block’s death from the motorsports community:

In shock at the passing of Ken Block. Such a talent that did so much for our sport. He was a true visionary with his own unique style & infectious smile. Our sport lost one of the best today but more importantly a great man. Sending love & hugs to the Block family 💙 #ripKen. pic.twitter.com/6HNhfSfc3R — Jenson Button (@JensonButton) January 3, 2023

Very sad to hear that 💔 He was an idol for a whole generation. RIP Ken Block 😢 https://t.co/f6NfghmV10 — Alex Rins (@Rins42) January 3, 2023

Prayers for @kblock43’s family. He was a pioneer in motorsports and brought a vision to do things behind the wheel that no one else had ever accomplished of even thought of before. — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) January 3, 2023

I can’t believe this 😭 Ken was my hero. The reason a Subaru was my first car. I waited in line many times just to have a chance to interact and get a picture with him. One of the coolest dudes of all time. So sad, RIP KB43 🙏 https://t.co/J2eZsQMkvy — Conor Daly (@ConorDaly22) January 3, 2023

So sad. Watched all his videos. RIP Ken https://t.co/PnZU3JVcci — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin93) January 3, 2023

Absolutely in shock by this news… Ken was a true legend and absolute badass, what he’s achieved in racing & business was revolutionary for our sport. https://t.co/mYP1MifZfE — Santino Ferrucci (@SantinoFerrucci) January 3, 2023

Prayers up to Damar Hamlin and man, to add to the sadness RIP Ken Block. Never met Ken, but admired his vision and excellence in what he did in all phases of life. — Graham Rahal (@GrahamRahal) January 3, 2023

Such a legend. Saw him drive one time in Vegas and he had every drivers respect. #Godspeed https://t.co/KpQSr2PsOF — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) January 3, 2023

Met Ken Block one time and was able to do a video shoot with him and was absolutely blown away at how nice he was and the car control he had. RIP… pic.twitter.com/qjrqMzExO1 — Chase Briscoe (@ChaseBriscoe_14) January 3, 2023

This is heartbreaking. I was lucky enough to call @kblock43 a friend. He was truly a legend and inspiration to all of us at @Ford. pic.twitter.com/nVqZBM7mlX — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) January 3, 2023

Praying and hoping for Damar Hamlin. Thinking about Ken Block and his family too. 🙏 — Tyler Reddick (@TylerReddick) January 3, 2023

Ken Block, such a legend! Showed the world how to make awesome content, and just a wheelman!! RIP #gymkhana — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (@StenhouseJr) January 3, 2023

Horrible night in sports. Thinking of Damar Hamlin and his family. Also, I grew up watching Ken Block, he and the @TheHoonigans shaped my personality and interests in cars. The automotive community and world of Motorsports are hurting tonight. Horrible… — Ryan Vargas (@RyanVargas_23) January 3, 2023

So shook to hear about Ken Block. Just awful. — James Hinchcliffe (@Hinchtown) January 3, 2023

Thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Ken Block. The world lost a true motorsports visionary 🙏 https://t.co/hQ85mUyfm9 — Las Vegas Motor Speedway (@LVMotorSpeedway) January 3, 2023

Tonight, we offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Ken Block. May he rest in peace. In addition, our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Damar Hamlin and the @BuffaloBills. A heartbreaking time in the world of sports. — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) January 3, 2023

We’re sending our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Ken Block, as well as the entire team that has worked with him. 💔 pic.twitter.com/YdKcYrR44F — Formula DRIFT (@FormulaDrift) January 3, 2023