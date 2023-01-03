MotoGP: Joan Mir expects rejuvenation at Repsol Honda with teammate Marc Marquez

In 2023, Joan Mir joins Marc Marquez in the Repsol Honda team and with the MotoGP season a little more than 11 weeks away, he gave his first interview as a rider competing with his new manufacturer, saying “every rider has imagined himself with these colors.”

In only his second campaign in the senior series, Mir had his greatest success. He finished second in his fourth start in the Austrian GP and then slowly built an advantage by following his first career podium with five more in the next seven races. His first victory came in the European Grand Prix and with that momentum built a sizable lead in the points over the Fabio Quartararo, who would go on to win the championship the following year.

Mir finished third in 2021 on the strength of six podium finishes. None of these were a victory.

After finishing outside of the top five in the first two rounds of 2022 and learning in May that his current Team Ecstar Suzuki would leave the series, he never got up to full speed, missing the podium in 16 starts and four races altogether to injury.

SOPHOMORE SUCCESS: Joan Mir captures his first MotoGP championship

Mir’s elevation to the top series came quickly. Two seasons in Moto3 resulted in a championship in 2017 and fifth place in the standings in 2016. He spent only one year in Moto2 and finished sixth in the points.

Now, just four years into his MotoGP career, he has top-three points’ results in half his campaigns. But last year was his worst season; he finished 15th overall with a career-low 77 points.

Mir believes his move to Honda will reinvigorate his career.

“My feelings when I joined a team like this one were unbelievable,” Mir said at MotoGP.com. “I think that every rider has imagined himself with these colors, so being a part of this makes me really proud to arrive in such a sweet moment in my career. I think that I am in a sweet moment and I’m also young to try to repeat again what we’ve done in the past. So, let’s see what we can do.

“Of course, to be a part of this team means more pressure, because only winning is a good result here. We know that we arrive at a difficult moment, but the approach to racing has to be the same one: Try to be as fast as we can to bring these colors to where they deserve.”

Pressure in 2023 will also come in the form of comparison to Marquez, who gave Honda six championships in seven seasons from his rookie year of 2013 through 2019. Injuries began plaguing the champion in 2020 and it remains to be seen if that has taken anything from the 59-time winner, whose last victories came in back-to-back races in the 2021 United States and Romagna Grands Prix.

“To share the box with Marc is a true challenge because he’s the best rider on the grid and the one with the most titles,” Mir said. “This is something that can be really good in one way and probably more difficult in another. You can share some data with him and you can learn a lot from the inside, but if you don’t perform in the way that you want, you always have a tough rider on the other side of the garage.

“He knows how this bike works perfectly. He’s able to ride in a way that the bike asks for: going really fast into the corner, which is probably faster than the bikes that I have tried in the past.”

For more of the interview with Mir, click here.

Jett Lawrence wants to race 450 in new SMX playoffs: ‘Once I move up, I’m staying there’

Though he is back to attempt a third consecutive 250 Supercross championship, Jett Lawrence is hoping to be racing in the premier 450 class when the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship playoffs begin.

In an interview with NBC Sports announcer Leigh Diffey (watch the video above or by clicking here), Lawrence indicated that when he moves to the 450 category for the Pro Motocross Outdoors season this year, he intends to stay there for the three-race championship.

Based on combined points in the Supercross and Pro Motocross series, the top 22 riders in the 250 and 450 categories will advance to the SuperMotocross playoffs. The world champion in 450 will receive a larger payday ($1 million) than 250 ($500,000).

SUPERCROSS 2023 OPENER: How to watch Anaheim I on USA, Peacock

BROTHERLY BIKERS: Hunter and Jett Lawrence balance competition with fan demands

The new championship playoff has triggered some intriguing speculation. Eli Tomac, the reigning premier class champion in both Supercross and Pro Motocross, told Diffey last month he has yet to commit to running the full SuperMotocross schedule after running the Supercross 450 season to defend his crown.

Asked this week whether he intends to run the 450 division of the SMX, Lawrence said, “I kind of briefly thought of it. To be honest, I’m more hoping that if I do my job right. I should get enough points with 450 in the Outdoors, and I most likely would ride 450 again setting myself up for the future with going 450 Supercross.

“Get those first three (playoff) races on and kind of get that feeling of being a little bit in a stadium with the 450 lads. I’m hoping more so 450 (for the playoffs). I think once I go to 450, it’s very rare I’m actually going to go back to 250. Once I move up, I’m kind of staying there.”

Lawrence, who also won the Pro Motocross 250 championship with nine victories last year, is competing in the Supercross 250 West this season after winning the 250 East title last year when a rib injury sidelined the Team Honda HRC rider from the West opener in Anaheim, California.

That provides some extra motivation for kicking off the campaign for a second consecutive Supercross 250 championship in Saturday’s season opener.

“There’s definitely some unfinished business at Anaheim so we’re hoping to go back because obviously last year, I was going to go West and ended up getting injured and couldn’t race it,” Lawrence told Diffey. “It’s kind of like we’ll sort some stuff out with Anaheim I and make sure we’re all good. So once we go 450, we can go there with no problems.

“Going back, I’m excited to be back under the lights at Anaheim. It’s going to be fun. Yeah, I just really can’t wait to get going with East and West Coast tracks again and how hard and slippery they are. It’s going to be exciting. Hopefully, it ends a lot better than last time.”

Lawrence, 19, told Diffey that he took some big steps in maturity last season, learning from his battle with 2021 champion Colt Nichols (now his teammate).

“My biggest thing last year was my mental side of things,” Lawrence said. “I learned from Colt Nichols, it’s like a chess game, being smart with stuff. One of the biggest things I took away was just staying out of drama. He did that perfectly in 2021. I stayed in the drama being a teenager just being an idiot. He stayed away from it, no one was enemies with him.

“I took that going into Supercross and outdoors and tried making sure I keep the drama away as much as I can. The biggest thing I’ve improved on is maturity on a bike, the way I ride and the way I act off the bike is completely opposite.”