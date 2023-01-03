Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Robbie Wageman and Ty Masterpool have been announced as teammates to Derek Drake and Carson Mumford in the BarX Suzuki team to compete in the 250 class of the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross season. Former rider Buddy Antunez, who competed in dirt motorcycles from 1989 through 2003, assumes the role of team manager.

Drake and Mumford return to the team after scoring top-12 points’ finishes in 2022. Wageman and Masterpool join them this season.

Drake was a consistent finisher last season in the 250 East division with seven of nine finishes landing between 11th and 14th. His best finish of 11th was earned three times at Detroit, Indianapolis, and St, Louis.

Drake finished 10th in the 250 East division. In 2020, he showed both consistency and strength with eight top-10 finishes in nine races.

More: How to Watch Anaheim 1 Supercross

Mumford competed in the 250 West division and scored three top-10s and a 12th in seven Features. He was 12th in the standings at the end of 2022. That matched his previous best points’ run when he finished 12th in the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

Wageman moves over from Team Solitaire where he finished ninth in the 250 West division in 2021 on the strength of seven top-10s in eight Features. For Wageman, this will mark his sixth 250 campaign.

More: Garrett Marchbanks signs two-year contract extension

Masterpool skipped the 2022 SX season and ran only four races in Motocross with a best finish of sixth in the RedBud Nationals in June 2022. Masterpool embarks on his second 250 SX campaign after finishing 19th in 2021with a best race result of 13th on two occasions.

Antunez guides the team after earning four top-five points finishes at the pro level. His best finish of second came in 1992 when he was beaten by Jeremy McGrath.

“I’m excited to be a part of the BarX Suzuki program,” Antunez said in a press release from Suzuki. “I believe with our team and rider lineup, we will be battling for top spots this coming season.”