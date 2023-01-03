Robbie Wageman, Ty Masterpool join Derek Drake, Carson Mumford at BarX Suzuki for 2023

By Jan 3, 2023, 6:00 AM EST
0 Comments

Robbie Wageman and Ty Masterpool have been announced as teammates to Derek Drake and Carson Mumford in the BarX Suzuki team to compete in the 250 class of the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross season. Former rider Buddy Antunez, who competed in dirt motorcycles from 1989 through 2003, assumes the role of team manager.

Drake and Mumford return to the team after scoring top-12 points’ finishes in 2022. Wageman and Masterpool join them this season.

Drake was a consistent finisher last season in the 250 East division with seven of nine finishes landing between 11th and 14th. His best finish of 11th was earned three times at Detroit, Indianapolis, and St, Louis.

Drake finished 10th in the 250 East division. In 2020, he showed both consistency and strength with eight top-10 finishes in nine races.

More: How to Watch Anaheim 1 Supercross

Mumford competed in the 250 West division and scored three top-10s and a 12th in seven Features. He was 12th in the standings at the end of 2022. That matched his previous best points’ run when he finished 12th in the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

Wageman moves over from Team Solitaire where he finished ninth in the 250 West division in 2021 on the strength of seven top-10s in eight Features. For Wageman, this will mark his sixth 250 campaign.

More: Garrett Marchbanks signs two-year contract extension

Masterpool skipped the 2022 SX season and ran only four races in Motocross with a best finish of sixth in the RedBud Nationals in June 2022. Masterpool embarks on his second 250 SX campaign after finishing 19th in 2021with a best race result of 13th on two occasions.

Antunez guides the team after earning four top-five points finishes at the pro level. His best finish of second came in 1992 when he was beaten by Jeremy McGrath.

“I’m excited to be a part of the BarX Suzuki program,” Antunez said in a press release from Suzuki. “I believe with our team and rider lineup, we will be battling for top spots this coming season.”

Dakar Rally 2023, Stage 3: Ricky Brabec withdraws after being injured in crash

By Jan 3, 2023, 7:00 AM EST
0 Comments

Stage 3 of the 2023 Dakar Rally took an early toll on championship contenders in the premier cars and bikes categories.

Ricky Brabec, the first American to win the Dakar Rally in 2020, withdrew from the event after crashing at the 274th of 447 kilometers in the special. After being attended to by the event medical team, Dakar Rally officials reported that Brabec was transported to the hospital because of neck pain.

It was a disappointing ending for the Monster Energy Honda CRF 450 Rally rider, who had led after winning Stage 1 and had solid showings in the prologue and Stage 2.

The Southern California native, who also finished second in the 2021 event, became the second past Dakar Rally bikes champion to withdraw because of a crash. Defending champion Sam Sunderland, a two-time Dakar winner, withdrew in Stage 1 after crashing 52 kilometers into the special. Sunderland also was airlifted to a hospital and was diagnosed with a broken shoulder blade and concussion.

Brabec’s exit put a damper on a strong start for American riders, who held three of the top seven overall positions through the first three days.

Mason Klein, who had taken the overall lead with a Stage 2 win, and Skyler Howes remained in contention but both lost time to Daniel Sanders, who took the overall lead by winning Stage 3.

The top two contenders in cars entering Stage 3 also faced challenges Tuesday. Three-time Dakar champion Carlos Sainz endured a setback that sidelined his Audi for 30 minutes, and Stage 2 winner (and defending Dakar Rally champion) Nasser Al-Attiyah also struggled and lost major time on a treacherous course

Dakar Rally officials halted bike riders at Checkpoint 2 (after 335 km) and Checkpoint 3 (after 377 km) because “the degradation in weather conditions has made it no longer possible for the organizers to guarantee the best safety conditions for the competitors.” According to the Dakar Rally website, times will be maintained for the riders who have reached the finishing line. For those yet to finish, calculations would be made “in accordance with the average accomplished on the first part of the stage in order to attribute a finishing time.”

Teams in the car and track categories also were halted at Checkpoint 3. Dakar Rally officials said rankings for the day would be established from the times at this point.

NBC Sports’ daily 6:30 p.m. ET coverage on Peacock of the 2023 Dakar Rally continues tonight.

NEXT: Stage 4 of the  2023 Dakar Rally will cover 573 kilometers (including 425 km against the clock in the special) in a loop stage around Ha’il that will feature huge sand dunes and tricky navigation.

This story will be updated with full results from Stage 3 when available.

PAST RECAPS

STAGE 1: Ricky Brabec opens with victory; Carlos Sainz keeps Audi on top

STAGE 2: Mason Klein continues U.S. surge in bikes

PROLOGUE: Mattias Ekstrom leads Audi charge

CARRYING THE FLAGU.S. drivers and riders in the 2023 Dakar Rally