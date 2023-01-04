MotoGP: Joan Mir expects rejuvenation at Repsol Honda with teammate Marc Marquez

By Jan 4, 2023, 8:00 PM EST
MotoGP Joan Mir
Steve Wobser / Getty Images
0 Comments

In 2023, Joan Mir joins Marc Marquez in the Repsol Honda team and with the MotoGP season a little more than 11 weeks away, he gave his first interview as a rider competing with his new manufacturer, saying “every rider has imagined himself with these colors.”

In only his second campaign in the senior series, Mir had his greatest success. He finished second in his fourth start in the Austrian GP and then slowly built an advantage by following his first career podium with five more in the next seven races. His first victory came in the European Grand Prix and with that momentum built a sizable lead in the points over the Fabio Quartararo, who would go on to win the championship the following year.

Mir finished third in 2021 on the strength of six podium finishes. None of these were a victory.

After finishing outside of the top five in the first two rounds of 2022 and learning in May that his current Team Ecstar Suzuki would leave the series, he never got up to full speed, missing the podium in 16 starts and four races altogether to injury.

SOPHOMORE SUCCESS: Joan Mir captures his first MotoGP championship

Mir’s elevation to the top series came quickly. Two seasons in Moto3 resulted in a championship in 2017 and fifth place in the standings in 2016. He spent only one year in Moto2 and finished sixth in the points.

Now, just four years into his MotoGP career, he has top-three points’ results in half his campaigns. But last year was his worst season; he finished 15th overall with a career-low 77 points.

Mir believes his move to Honda will reinvigorate his career.

“My feelings when I joined a team like this one were unbelievable,” Mir said at MotoGP.com. “I think that every rider has imagined himself with these colors, so being a part of this makes me really proud to arrive in such a sweet moment in my career. I think that I am in a sweet moment and I’m also young to try to repeat again what we’ve done in the past. So, let’s see what we can do.

“Of course, to be a part of this team means more pressure, because only winning is a good result here. We know that we arrive at a difficult moment, but the approach to racing has to be the same one: Try to be as fast as we can to bring these colors to where they deserve.”

Pressure in 2023 will also come in the form of comparison to Marquez, who gave Honda six championships in seven seasons from his rookie year of 2013 through 2019. Injuries began plaguing the champion in 2020 and it remains to be seen if that has taken anything from the 59-time winner, whose last victories came in back-to-back races in the 2021 United States and Romagna Grands Prix.

“To share the box with Marc is a true challenge because he’s the best rider on the grid and the one with the most titles,” Mir said. “This is something that can be really good in one way and probably more difficult in another. You can share some data with him and you can learn a lot from the inside, but if you don’t perform in the way that you want, you always have a tough rider on the other side of the garage.

“He knows how this bike works perfectly. He’s able to ride in a way that the bike asks for: going really fast into the corner, which is probably faster than the bikes that I have tried in the past.”

For more of the interview with Mir, click here.

SuperMotocross puts Chicagoland Speedway in its new playoffs; zMax Dragway will open

By Jan 6, 2023, 3:30 PM EST
Chicagoland Speedway SuperMotocross
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
0 Comments

The new SuperMotocross World Championship announced the venue lineup for its inaugural playoff, which will feature the reopening of Chicagoland Speedway and the dirt bike debut of zMax Dragway.

The three-round playoff to determine the first SuperMotocross world champion will open Saturday, Sept. 9 at zMax Dragway (which is adjacent to Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina) and then will move Saturday, Sept. 23 to Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Illinois. The final will occur Oct. 14 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The announcement of the SuperMotocross World Championship was made Friday during a news conference ahead of Supercross’ season opener Saturday night in Anaheim, California.

SUPERCROSS 2023 OPENERHow to watch Anaheim I on USA, Peacock

“The design from the get-go was to make sure that each part of the country was represented so fans would have an opportunity to experience SuperMotocross firsthand,” Dave Prater, vice president of Supercross, Feld Motor Sports, said in a release. “It was important to have one playoff in the East, a second in the Midwest, and then the final on the West Coast making each round easily accessible to each region. zMAX Dragway, Chicagoland Speedway and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum all provide the perfect footprint to create world-class SuperMotocross tracks and a one-of-a-kind fan experience that will blend elements from both Supercross and Pro Motocross.”

It’ll be the first major racing event at Chicagoland Speedway, which opened in 2001 has sat dormant since its most recent NASCAR Cup Series race June 30, 2019 (which marked the first career victory for Alex Bowman).

Chicagoland’s 2020 race was moved elsewhere because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the 1.5-mile speedway has sat unused since then while questions loomed about its future. NASCAR will race on the streets of Chicago this year but has given no indication of returning to the Joliet track that also played host to IndyCar from 2001-10.

SuperMotocross World Championship officials were intrigued by Chicagoland’s 900 acres (a larger footprint because the track isn’t holding NASCAR races) that will allow creative track layouts. With the addition of Atlanta Motor Speedway to the Supercross schedule two years ago joining longtime prestigious venue Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR-oriented tracks have proved suited to dirt-bike racing.

“As a proud partner of Supercross at Daytona International Speedway for over 50 years, we look forward to welcoming the first-ever SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs to the Midwest at Chicagoland Speedway,” NASCAR senior vice president and chief track properties officer Chip Wile said in a release. “With a thrilling season of motorsports ahead, we are excited to see riders return to Daytona and Chicagoland for intense two-wheel action this season.”

The zMax Dragway event will be designed to have a Pro Motocross vibe, situating fans to “line the fence” because of the venue’s grandstand and suite layout.

“Innovation and entertainment are at the core of everything we do, so adding a SuperMotocross event to our portfolio at zMAX Dragway just makes sense,” Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive vice president and general manager Greg Walter said in a release. “Fans who visit us expect big action and big fun, and that’s exactly what SuperMotocross provides. We couldn’t be more excited to make some playoff history in September.”

Over 19 seasons of playing host to NASCAR, Chicagoland Speedway delivered some memorable moments — namely the famous “Slide Job” that Kyle Larson tried to pull on Kyle Busch to win the 2018 race. There also were memorable skirmishes between Tony Stewart and Kasey Kahne and Jeff Gordon and Matt Kenseth.

The SuperMotocross World Championship will begin its inaugural 31-event season Saturday night in Anaheim, California.