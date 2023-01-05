Dakar controversy over Audi power gain: ‘It’s not the right moment to change something’

By Jan 5, 2023, 7:00 PM EST
Audi horsepower Dakar
Franck Fife /AFP via Getty Images)
Though his Audi rivals had some extra horsepower Thursday, Nasser Al-Attiyah took the victory in Stage 5 and widened his overall lead in the 2023 Dakar Rally.

The Toyota Gazoo Racing driver still couldn’t help poking at this year’s biggest controversy in the world’s most prestigious rally raid event (which is being held in Saudi Arabia for the fourth consecutive year).

“We tried to really push like crazy and take a lot of risks,” said Al-Attiyah, the defending champion of the T1 cars category who also won Dakar in 2019 and ’15 (when the event was held in South America). “After the decision yesterday, the other teams have more horsepower, but I’m happy to finish without any problems.”

The FIA’s W2RC Committee announced an unusual rules change Wednesday, granting an extra 8 kilowatts for electric powertrain cars. That essentially benefits the trio of RS Q e-tron E2 drivers — all of whom are championship contenders. Team Audi’s Carlos Sainz and Stephane Peterhansel and Sebastien Loeb of Bahrain Raid Extreme.

The change equates to roughly 11 extra horsepower for Audi, whose electric hybrid prototype made its debut last year. Teams had been warned by FIA that balance of performance adjustments were possible after evaluating the straight-line speeds of electric vs. internal combustion engines over the first few stages.

But the news still angered the normally mild-mannered Al-Attiyah — perhaps because Audis already had won two stages and the prologue.

In an Instagram post that since has been deleted, the Qatari native fumed, “What a surprise to give our main rival 11 HP more!!! Thank you for killing the race early.” The caption was written underneath the FIA statement.

AUTO-MOTO-RALLY-DAKAR-STAGE3
Toyota driver Nasser Al-Attiyah (Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images).

Al-Attiyah took a more measured tone Thursday after opening a lead of more than 22 minutes over Stephane Peterhansel with his second stage victory this year in his No. 200 GR DKR Hilux.

“It’s not the right moment to change something,” he said. “To give to the other teams more horsepower. But this is my opinion. This is a motorsport. Everything gets fixed before Dakar, and everybody stays in the same level. I’m not against Audi. I’m not against BRX. But you need to keep the spirit of Dakar.”

There already had been some sniping between Al-Attiyah and his rivals about competitive advantages. Before Audi took two of the top three spots in the prologue, Sainz had grumbled about weight restrictions, and he has implied a lack of power kept Audi from winning until the second week of last year’s Dakar Rally. Al-Nattiyah responded that “Carlos always tries to complain about a lot of things.”

Tensions seemed to have simmered after Stage 5. Peterhansel said the horsepower gain helped in driving the car but hardly added speed.

“How it translates into speed, look at yesterday, we had to attack and take risks,” Peterhansel said. “That hurts your neck, hurts your head. I don’t think 11 extra horsepower would have helped us gain much more time. It’s a question of physical effort, motivation, risk-taking. That will make more difference than 11 horsepower.”

After winning Stage 5, Loeb suffered a major setback Thursday with a crash that dropped him to 11th overall. He seemed nonplussed about the rule change.

“There’s 11 days rallying left, so a lot could happen,” Loeb said. “There could be problems for everyone. The stages and navigation still will be complicated. Everything is possible. I try not to think about it and concentrate on my own race and we’ll see where we end up.”

AUTO-MOTO-RALLY-DAKAR
Toyota Gazoo Racing driver Nasser Al-Attiyah said he and co-driver Mathieu Baumel pushed to win Stage 5 of the 2023 Dakar Rally (Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images).

Preliminary 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list: 61 cars in capacity field (UPDATED)

By Jan 5, 2023, 11:00 AM EST
Rolex 24 preliminary entry
IMSA
The Rolex 24 at Daytona will usher in a new era of sports car racing with a preliminary entry list at the maximum size for the new Grand Touring Prototype division.

There are 61 cars entered in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season opener Jan. 28-29 at Daytona International Speedway. IMSA officials said more than 70 entries were received for the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona, but the field is being capped at 61 because the LMDh cars of the premier GTP class will require larger pit boxes than the previous DPi category.

There are nine entries in GTP across four manufacturers: three from Cadillac (two for Chip Ganassi Racing; one for Action Express Racing; two from Acura (Meyer Shank Racing and Wayne Taylor Racing); two from Porsche (Team Penske) and two from BMW (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing).

61ST ROLEX 24 AT DAYTONA: Click here for the preliminary entry list

IMSA originally released a 60-car entry list Dec. 15. But on Jan. 5, IMSA announced the addition of a 61st entry for the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona. The No. 75 SunEnergy1 Racing Mercedes-AMG was added to the entry list in the GTD class. The No. 75 also is expected to run the full Michelin Endurance Cup.

“Having 61 cars for the 61st running of the Rolex 24 At Daytona seems only natural,” IMSA President John Doonan said in a release. “After we previously announced a 60-car capacity for the field last month – and knowing that we received more than 70 entries – our IMSA team regrouped and eventually determined that we could accommodate one more entry to match our field size from last year. This is shaping up to be a Rolex 24 and a 2023 IMSA season for the ages.”

The green flag will fly on the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona shortly after 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 28 with live NBC network television coverage carrying the start as well as the thrilling conclusion of the race beginning at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 29. Additional portions of the race will be televised live on USA network, with full, flag-to-flag streaming available in the U.S. on Peacock.

The preliminary entry list contains team, car number, manufacturer, tire, engine and fuel designations. A finalized entry list with driver lineups is expected in early January. Teams that submitted entries without being selected for the race have been placed on a reserve list and could be entered in the event of withdrawals.

According to IMSA, 57 of the 61 entries will be competing in the four-race Michelin Endurance Cup, and 45 cars will run the full season.

Here is the entry breakdown for the other four classes: LMP2 (10), LMP3 (nine), GTD Pro (eight) and GTD (25 across nine manufacturers).

GTP cars tested at Daytona in mid-December. The full field will test Jan. 20-22 in the Roar Before the Rolex 24 at Daytona. The Rolex 24 at Daytona field will be set Jan. 22 in a traditional qualifying session (after a qualifying race had been used the past two years).

Click here to view the preliminary entry list for the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona.