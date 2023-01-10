Crash injury sidelines Austin Forkner for the remainder of 2023 Supercross season

By Jan 10, 2023, 10:30 PM EST
Forkner 2023 Supercross injury
Feld Motor Sports/MX Sports Pro Racing/Align Media
0 Comments

Austin Forkner is out for the remainder of the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross season after suffering an injury in a crash at Angel Stadium in the first round of the 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship.

Forkner was involved in the accident at the start of the race immediately after the gate dropped. He collided with two other riders as the line narrowed to take the first turn.

Forkner was pitched from his bike and landed hard, suffering an injury to his right knee: a full thickness ACL tear, lateral meniscus tear and a fracture to the top of his tibia and fibula, among other knee-related injuries.

Forkner also broke a bone in his hand during the crash.

After evaluation, Forkner and the Monster Energy / Pro Circuit Kawasaki team decided to end his 2023 title bid to allow time to heal.

On Saturday night, Forkner was one of three factory riders, along with Malcolm Stewart on a Husqvarna and Pierce Brown on a GasGas, who crashed heavily during the event, which was plagued by deep ruts caused by wet conditions throughout the week.

“Hey guys, I thought I’d give you an update,” Forkner said on his Instagram page. “I didn’t feel like typing anything, so I figured I’d just make a video. First off, I want to say thank you to everybody who has reached out, sent prayers and everything.

“I haven’t been responding to very many people, even like friends and family. I just don’t really know what to say. I’m still in shock and still so upset. It’s still so fresh and I just got news yesterday of what the actual damage is. It’s just one of those things.

“I felt great going into this year and was ready to challenge for the championship,” Forkner said in a press release. “I think my qualifying and heat race speed proved that the preparation from the whole team was on par to win races. Unfortunately, I was involved in a racing incident during the start of the Main Event and injured my knee. This is definitely a frustrating situation, but I’m extremely motivated to focus on my recovery and I will get back to work with the team.”

Forkner has been plagued with injury throughout his pro career. He missed most of the 2022 Supercross season due to a hard crash at Arlington as he raced Jett Lawrence for the lead. In that incident, he reinjured a broken clavicle from an earlier accident.

In 2019, an accident at East Rutherford, New Jersey put an end to that season also.

When he returned to action after the 2022 Arlington crash, he told NBC Sports that “injury isn’t the hardest part of an accident.”

“As we’ve seen from Austin throughout his career, he has the speed and mindset to compete at the highest level,” said Monster Energy / Pro Circuit Team Owner, Mitch Payton. “Austin came into the season with the ultimate goal of winning a championship and we feel he had done the right work to make that a reality. This injury will delay that goal until Austin is healed up and ready to return to competition, but he has our continued support through this time and we look forward to going racing with him in the future.”

When healthy, Forkner finished fourth in the 2018 250 East division, was third in 2019 in that same division and third again in 2020 in the 250 West division.

Read more about SuperMotocross

Ferrandis reset 2023 SuperMotocross
Dylan Ferrandis reset expectations with solid fourth-place finish in 2023...
2023 SuperMotocross Rankings Anaheim
2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Anaheim 1: Eli Tomac, Jett Lawrence...
Stewart Forkner Brown crash
Malcolm Stewart has win slip away in 450; Brown, Forkner crash out of 250...

Dylan Ferrandis reset expectations with solid fourth-place finish in 2023 SuperMotocross opener

By Jan 10, 2023, 7:30 PM EST
Ferrandis reset 2023 SuperMotocross
Feld Motor Sports/MX Sports Pro Racing/Align Media
0 Comments

After a disappointing 2022 season in both the Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross seasons, Dylan Ferrandis is ready to reset expectations with a bid to be the first 450 champion in the 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship.

Leaving the 250 ranks behind in 2020, Ferrandis was riding as high as possible. He won the 2019 250 West division in Supercross and finished second in the outdoor series. The following year, he swept both championships, and had the SuperMotocross World Championship existed then, he would have been to top seed to walk away with the guaranteed $500,000 dollar prize.

What he earned was arguably more valuable as he secured a ride in the 450 class. That first season at the top level, Ferrandis showed a lot of consistency. Without a win to his credit, he scored four top-fives and 11 top-10s. He finished second to Eli Tomac in the second Houston race to land seventh in the points’ standings. That galvanized the rider and when the outdoor season began, he was on a mission.

In 2021, Ferrandis stood on the podium in 12 rounds and won the overall in half of those attempts on his way to the championship.

Last year was not nearly as successful. Ferrandis missed races in both series and finished outside the top 10.

But now it’s time for Ferrandis to reset for the 2023 SuperMotocross season.

“Every season is a reset,” Ferrandis told NBC Sports the day before the opening round of the 31-race combined season. “You start the first race with everybody at the same point, nobody has a point in the championship so everybody’s on the same page. So, for sure it’s a reset, but you also learn from the past season. I plan on not doing the same mistake and I want be better and the new Yamaha bike is a big step up for me and I’m sure it’s going to help me a lot to be better this season.”

On the opening lap of Anaheim 1, Ferrandis was not thinking about that reset. He completed Lap 1 in the middle of the pack, riding ninth among 22 competitors. He did not blaze his way to the lead. On a gnarly track that rutted quickly because of a week’s worth of rain, he meticulously worked his way forward, moving into seventh on Lap 4 of 21 and fifth by Lap 10. With six laps remaining, he climbed to fourth.

One reason for his precise procession through the field was likely the two injuries he suffered in 2022.

MORE: Dylan Ferrandis lands fourth on NBC’s SuperMotocross Power Rankings

“It was two different injuries,” Ferrandis said. “In Supercross, it wasn’t too bad. It was a bone bruise. It didn’t need surgery whatsoever, but I couldn’t ride my bike. I was out for two weeks and then the championship was over.

“And then in Motocross I dislocated and broke at my left thumb. I couldn’t ride with that kind of injury and needed surgery. Two unfortunate injuries that cost me two championships. It’s the sport. It happened.”

Those missed races and poor showings in the points might have hurt his confidence, but racers have an uncanny knack for putting the past behind them. After finishing with a best result of seventh in two Motocross races in the middle of the season, Ferrandis gave himself a month to heal. He didn’t wait for the Supercross season to launch.

Ferrandis finished third in open competition at the Motocross of Nations, and was part of the French team that finished second in the Nations’ results by giving them a fourth- and sixth-place result.

“I raced in the Motocross of Nations,” Ferrandis said. “That was my last race and it wasn’t a long time ago, and I did good, so I still know I can do it.

“It’s not like I’ve been out for full year.”

A solid testing session in October added to his renewed confidence and now the reset is complete. Ferrandis has his eye set on the 2023 SuperMotocross title – and he has the memory of his 2021 Pro Motocross title to override any negative thoughts about last year.

Read more about SuperMotocross

Forkner 2023 Supercross injury
Crash injury sidelines Austin Forkner for the remainder of 2023 Supercross...
2023 SuperMotocross Rankings Anaheim
2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Anaheim 1: Eli Tomac, Jett Lawrence...
Stewart Forkner Brown crash
Malcolm Stewart has win slip away in 450; Brown, Forkner crash out of 250...