American drivers proudly carrying the flag for Red Bull at Dakar Rally, ‘Olympics of off-road’

By Jan 10, 2023, 5:00 AM EST
The Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team USA had Monday “off” at the Dakar Rally — spreading American gospel at breakneck speed instead of scorching Saudi Arabian sand at 135 mph.

“Rest day is press day,” Mitch Guthrie Jr. told NBC Sports during one of countless interviews Monday with teammates A.J. Jones and Seth Quintero. “There are a lot of cameras and things to do, but overall, we try to catch up on sleep.

“It’s the little things like doing our laundry, eating some good food and trying to rest as much as we can. It’s a long rally, so today is really nice for us.”

So what constitutes good food during a two-weeks odyssey that will cover nearly 8,000 kilometers through gaping canyons, massive dunes and rugged mountains?

“McDonald’s,” Guthrie laughed.

That sounds natural for a Dakar that has had a distinctly American flavor for its 45th running.

The world’s most famous rally raid event has featured another strong showing by the Stars and Stripes in Saudi Arabia. Ricky Brabec and Casey Currie became the first U.S. winners of the prestigious off-road endurance race when Dakar made its Middle East debut three years ago, and the Yanks are threatening another double U.S. crown this year.

In the bikes category, overall leader Skyler Howes and upstart Mason Klein have been delivering championship-level consistency. And partnered with Can-Am in the T3 lightweight prototype class, the Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team USA has pulled its podium weight with multiple threats for the title in Maverick X3s built by South Racing.

Through eight of 14 stages, Jones (the Stage 2 winner) is only 3 minutes and 19 seconds behind overall leader Guillaume De Mevius. Quintero is a little more than hour behind but still within striking distance in third place.

Dakar Rally American
Red Bull Off-Road Junior team USA teammates Seth Quintero (left) and A.J. Jones converse during Monday’s rest day of the 2023 Dakar Rally DPPI / Red Bull Content Pool).

And though mechanical problems knocked Guthrie from running for the overall title, he has a team-leading two stage victories and led the overall standings through Stage 4.

With local enthusiasm growing for the Dakar Rally’s fourth consecutive trip to Saudi Arabia, Jones (who became the latest U.S. champion with a T4 SSV win last year) senses U.S. inroads, too.

Dakar Rally American
Mitch Guthrie Jr. of the Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team USA (Marcelo Maragni / Red Bull Content).

“We’ve made more awareness of Dakar and rally raid racing in the United States and hopefully more guys and girls start coming over and trying it out because it’s fun,” Jones, 26, told NBC Sports. “I think our American success really inspires a lot of Americans to come over here. For a long time, it was pretty European-based and kind of dominated by Europeans. I think with the more success the bike guys have, that we have, people will start getting inspired over there in America and think we should come over and try this as well.”

There are more than two dozen Americans entered in the 2023 Dakar Rally, and the hometown hero connections should help build its following.

Jones and Guthrie both grew up in families that embraced off-road racing.

“That’s the kind of cool part about doing this rally stuff now is we have so much support at home,” said Guthrie, who’s from Glendora in Southern California. “We know so many people in the off-road community, and now that we’re here racing it, all of those people that support us are always following it and know so much more about it.

“I just think it’s cool kind of teaching everyone what it’s like here. I think until you actually come experience it for yourself, you don’t really know what it’s like, but it’s cool to slowly teach my parents and family and everyone what it’s all about and how it works.”

It also helps to have success. Last year, the U.S. banner prominently was carried by Jones and Quintero, who set a Dakar record by winning 12 stages (including 10 consecutive). The 20-year-old from San Marcos, California, has seen the Dakar appeal grow.

“I think just with all three of us and Ricky and Skyler and Mason all being here, it’s given Dakar a bigger presence in the United States,” said Quintero, who won Stage 5. “A lot more people are wanting to come out and race, which we can all be very proud of that to help put Dakar to the map in the United States. Before Ricky and Casey and whoever else was racing before our time, you didn’t really hear too much about Dakar. It’s been awesome to see the United States come back and be really present in Dakar, and obviously, we’ve got a lot of the bike guys that are very, very fast. Mason is absolutely killing it for being privateer basically and racing the big boys. So major props to him but also hoping to see more Americans year after year. It’s awesome to see the support.”

Dakar Rally American
With a T3 car bearing the U.S. flag, Seth Quintero attacks the sand during Stage 3 of the 2023 Dakar Rally (Flavien Duhamel / Red Bull Content Pool). 

Quintero has ambitions of reaching the premier T1-plus category “within the next year, two years max.” If he can race in the high-profile division against Dakar Rally legends such as Carlos Sainz, Stephane Peterhansel and Nasser Al-Attiyah, Quintero believes it would be a next-level breakthrough.

“People watch the Olympics and they root for their country, and this is basically the Olympics of off-road,” Quintero said. “It kind of gives America someone to follow during the race to support their country and be excited about it.

“All of us are on the Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team to take the next step into T1-plus and battle against the greats. This is the learning curve to be ready for that, and I’m really, really pushing for it. I think it’s time for one of us to step up and be in the premier class.”

That likely would mean joining a racing powerhouse (such as Team Audi or Toyota Gazoo Racing), but Quintero also won’t rule out making the jump with his team. “Red Bull is a pretty powerful company,” he said. “I’d love to join one of the major manufacturers of course, but Red Bull’s always got some crazy ideas, and we’ll see what’s up their sleeve.”

Quintero was in good spirits Monday after a rough Stage 8 that “threw a bunch of little curveballs at us.”

With 100 kilometers remaining, his windshield was smashed when a passing T1 got sideways and kicked up some rocks in its wake. That eventually resulted in a flat tire (a virtually daily annoyance for Dakar drivers).

Early in the stage, Quintero was slowed by some brutal impacts.

“We run a halo on the seats that we have according to FIA rules, and a couple of times I ended up hitting my head pretty hard on it and saw some stars for a while,” he said. “Yesterday, one of them was pretty bad to the point that I basically had to stop the car and kind of went a little black and blue for a second, but we’re all good. We’ve got helmets on and all the safety gear on. It was just a little knock to the head. We’re all good and ready for the next couple of days.”

They were the worst of several hard hits through the first week that Quintero chalked up just being part of Dakar – which competitors enter knowing they almost certainly will crash and possibly get injured at some point.

“Exactly; for rally raid, it’s really not an ‘if,’ it’s ‘when,’ ” Quintero said. “All of us can always have a bad day or a bad crash. You kind of expect the worst and hope for the best, but it’s a fun time.”

Guthrie’s 2023 Dakar Rally has reaffirmed the event’s ups and downs. Entering Stage 5 with the overall lead, Guthrie lost a few hours waiting on a repair truck when his steering rack seized up. After replacing the part, a clutch failure in the dunes forced Guthrie to exit the stage – incurring a major penalty that left him 25 hours off the lead.

A Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team USA mechanic works underneath Mitch Guthrie Jr.’s car during the rest day (Marcelo Maragni / Red Bull Content Pool).

He finished a fifth, first and third in the next three stages – a rebound reminiscent of Quintero losing 17 hours in the second stage of the 2022 event.

“It’s definitely unfortunate, but we’re stilling having a lot of fun, too,” Guthrie, 26, said. “It’s gone well so far. If we can put Stage 5 behind us and look at everything else, we’re definitely happy.

“I think all of us have been through it at some point. This rally is crazy. So even when you have a good rally, there’s still bad things that happen throughout the whole time. In past years I’ve raced it, I’ve had plenty of issues, so I’ve kind of gotten used to it at this point, unfortunately.

“It’s just racing. You never know what’s going to happen out there. We travel thousands and thousands and thousands of miles through the desert where most cars would never go. So things are bound to happen.”

After missing last year’s Dakar because of a positive COVID-19 test just before departing for Jeddah, Guthrie is just happy to be back for his third Dakar start.

He has shown flashes since his 2020 debut, winning a few stages, but has been unable to reach the finish line of the grueling event.

“I just think we’re really lucky being a part of this team,” Guthrie said. “The first year I showed up and did Dakar, I knew absolutely nothing. And there’s so much to learn.

Dakar Rally American
Mitch Guthrie is making his third start in the Dakar Rally (Kin Marcin / Red Bull Content Pool).

“You have to have some years with ups and downs of learning and struggling. Just for Red Bull to give us the chance to do that is awesome because if we were just to try to come here by ourselves to figure it out, we probably wouldn’t have enough money, time and support. We’re all comfortable now, but it’s been a big stepping stone, and just thankful for the opportunity from Red Bull.”

Jones entered the Red Bull team this year through his deal with Can-Am. Though the Phoenix, Arizona, native plans to stay with the category in the short-term, he shares Quintero’s T1 ambitions and believes he is turning heads with the move from T4 to T3 (viewed as more prestigious because of its faster race production cars rather than the customer-type vehicles of SSV).

“Though they’re different classes, and there are some technical differences, but I’ve got a lot of time in these Can-Ams, so it wasn’t really that different,” Jones said. “It was a little bit tough the first couple of days to figure out some things, but my navigator Gustavo has figured out everything new on it. So the transition was easy.

“Right now I’m super happy with Can-Am; they’ve been treating me well the last couple of years. So I’ll do whatever they want the next couple of years at least. For sure one day, it would be awesome to get behind the wheel of a T1-plus and fight with (Seth) in a different class and probably (Mitch), too.”

For now, though, the focus is on winning T3 this year. In Stage 8, Jones put the heat on leader Guillaume De Meviers, gaining several minutes after noticing during a refueling that the Belgian driver was down to his last spare (the UTV drivers generally carry two extra tires per stage).

The Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team USA (which also is aligned with Spaniard Cristina Gutierrez Herrero of the Red Bull Can-Am Factory Team) held a team meeting Monday about how to deploy teamwork over the second week of the rally.

Dakar Rally American
A.J. Jones and navigator Gugelmin Gustavo share a laugh during the 2023 Dakar Rally (Flavien Duhamel / Red Bull Content Pool).

“We’ve got a couple of tricks up our sleeve that we’re going to start implementing,” Jones said. “Rally raid is more of a team sport than people think. So having us three in three separate cars starting all over the grid like how we are for the next couple of days, there’s a couple of things that we can do here and there to try to put some pressure on the leader and try to push ourselves a little bit further. I can’t say it, though, it’s top secret.”

Quintero plans “to do everything I can to help A.J., and I’m sure it’ll be vice-versa.

“It’s nice to be halfway through and still be in the hunt for the overall,” Quintero said. “An hour in rally raid is not a lot of time at all. I’m excited to continue to have the rest of this week and hopefully make up a few more positions.”

Seth Quintero is hoping a T3 overall victory will help him realize his goal of reaching the T1-plus category of the Dakar Rally within the next two years (Marcelo Maragni / Red Bull Content Pool).

Dakar Rally 2023, Stage 9: Carlos Sainz declines hospital ride after another hard crash

By Jan 10, 2023, 8:00 AM EST
Dakar 2023 Stage 9
Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images
A star-crossed 2023 Dakar Rally continued for Carlos Sainz as the three-time champion suffered another crash early in Stage 9.

Sainz was only 6 kilometers into the special when his RS Q e-tron E2 went end over end after landing from a dune jump. Sainz and navigator Lucas Cruz were able to scramble from underneath the vehicle and turned the car over with the help of some track workers.

But Sainz, 60, was in obvious discomfort with torso pain while waiting for further help. The Spaniard already had taken some major hits during this year’s Dakar Rally, including a hard crash with Audi teammate Stephane Peterhansel in Stage 6.

After initially being airlifted to a Riyadh hospital (which would have eliminated him from the rally), the Dakar Rally website reported that Sainz requested the medical helicopter turn around and return to the crash scene so he could wait with Cruz for an assistance vehicle.

Despite complaining earlier of the pain and being out of contention for the overall, Sainz had soldiered on through the desert. In Stage 7, he helped teammate Mattias Ekstrom by lending his suspension, and Sainz (whose son is a Formula One race winner for Ferrari) then finished third in Stage 8.

Carlos Sainz Jr. had been on hand to watch his father during this year’s rally.

Though Carlos Sainz’s shot at a fourth Dakar Rally championship essentially has ended, Nasser Al-Attiyah continued his push toward a fifth title with an eighth-place finish in Stage 9. The Toyota Gazoo Racing driver leads the overall standings by 1 hour, 21 minutes, 57 seconds over Lucas Mores of Overdrive Racing.

Having won the past two stages, Sebastien Loeb has charged to third overall, but the nine-time World Rally champion still trails Al-Attiyah by 1:43:08.

AUTO-MOTO-RALLY-DAKAR-STAGE9
Carlos Sainz is assisted by medical staff after a crash during Stage 9 of the 2023 Dakar Rally. Sainz turned around an airlift to the hospital to remain in the event (Franck Fife /AFP via Getty Images).

“We are working day by day, and today we did a really good job without any mistakes, without any problems,” Al-Attiyah said. “There was a lot of water. We need to take it day by day like this without any problems.

“We have a big gap now, and I hope to finish and to win this Dakar.”

Said Loeb: “It was a good drive. We got a bit lost in some places, some very complicated waypoints. The lines of the motorbikes were wrong so we had to turn around and to search for them. We had a good stage. We lost five to seven minutes with the navigation, but we could have lost much more.”

In the bike category, American Skyler Howes finished third Tuesday but is clinging to only a 3-second lead in the overall over Toby Price (who was second in a Stage 9 won by Luciano Benavides).

“I’ve been feeling really, really good; to win again is something amazing,” Benavides said after his second stage victory. “To be honest, today was really, really dangerous. You had to take care all the time. I was behind Skyler after about 100 km and from then on I rode with him. He did a really good job and I stayed on his wheel. It was really dangerous with many rocks. It was really, really tricky.”

Howes, Benavides’ Husqvarna Factory Racing teammate, said he was cautious after seeing veteran Joan Barreda Bort injured in a crash (Barreda, a Dakar great with 28 career stage victories, was airlifted because of back pain).

AUTO-MOTO-RALLY-DAKAR-STAGE9
Spanish rider Joan Barreda Bort is assisted by medical staff after a fall during Stage 9 of the Dakar Rally. Bort was airlifted with back pain (Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images).

“The stage today was pretty tricky,” Howes said. “It was really full of lots of stones and deep with mud, so it was really tricky to navigate through there. Once we got out of the dunes and stones and onto the faster tracks, me and Luciano just put the charge on, because I know we’d lost some minutes in there. I was thinking that I’d lost a lot more time than I did, but we did a really good job from the refueling all the way into the finish of the special. It was a demanding stage for sure with lots of water. It was super crazy. We were going through giant rivers in the middle of the desert.”

Said Price: “It’s been a good day. The boys looked like they got lost just before refueling. I navigated through that really well. There’s still plenty of racing to go. Everything felt great today. We just charged all day and always hoped for the best. All in all, it’s come out pretty good.”

Mason Klein fell to sixth overall (18:42 behind) after the American rider lost his roadbook during a fall early in the special.

“I think I crashed somewhere near 300 kilometers,” Klein said. “I just kind of don’t remember what happened. I remember that I ran into someone. It’s just my arm that kind of hurts, so we’ve wrapped it up. My roadbook fell out of my vest at the beginning of the race. For the second half, I felt like for the whole time we were going slowly because I wasn’t doing any navigating. I feel OK, but I think I lost my helmet visor. It was frustrating.”

In T3 light prototypes, Guillaume De Mevius finished second and widened his overall lead over American drivers Austin Jones (12 minutes, 43 seconds behind) and Seth Quintero (1:13:12) of the Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team USA.

“It was a good day for us,” De Mevius said. “We lost a little bit of time on the navigation point but not too much. I think we took nine minutes out of Jones today, so it’s a good day. It’s still a long race, and there are still five days. We are starting to count the days until the end.”

Said Jones: “Today was all right but not our best day. We had a couple of technical issues with the car setup and stuff like that, so it was a little bit frustrating, but we’re here, we made it and we didn’t have any major problems other than that, so we’re happy at least. We just struggled with our top speed and stuff like that. Some simple things that we can switch so it’s no problem.”

After losing about 10 minutes to the lead in Stage 9, Quintero is optimistic heading into the dunes of the Empty Quarter. “We’ve just had so much fun and I’m so blessed to be in this position that we’re in,” he said. “We’re just going to kind of manage and stay in our spot. We’re about an hour out from first place so we’re not really in contention to fight for the win right now, unless the guys in front of us make a mistake. We’re kind of just in a chilled mode, but we’re super blessed to be in this position and I’m just going to keep a smile on my face.”

NBC Sports’ daily 6:30 p.m. ET coverage of the 2023 Dakar Rally will continue tonight on Peacock’s NBC Sports channel.

NEXT: The 10th stage will be among the shortest, covering 623 kilometers (114 against the clock in the special) from Haradh to Shaybah as the rally enters the depths of Empty Quarter with a long liaison of road riding.

Here are the stage winners and the top three in the overall rankings for each category (along with U.S. notables) after Stage 9 of the 2023 Dakar Rally:

Car

Stage 9 winner: Sebastien Loeb (FRA), Bahrain Raid Xtreme, 3:07:24

General rankings: 1. Nasser Al-Attiyah (QAT), Toyota Gazoo Racing, 34:19:20; 2. Lucas Moraes (BRA), Overdrive Racing, 35:41:17; 3. Sebastien Loeb (FRA), Bahrain Raid Xtreme, 36:02:28.

Bike

Stage 9 winner: Luciano Benavides (ARG), Husqvarna Factory Racing, 3:18:44

General rankings: 1. Skyler Howes (USA), Husqvarna Factory Racing, 33:55:57; 2. Toby Price (AUS), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 33:56:00; 3. Kevin Benavides (ARG), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 34:01:06. U.S. notables: 6. Mason Klein (USA), BAS world KTM Racing Team, 34:14:39;  24. Jacob Argubright, Duust Co Rally Team, 37:37:48; 47. Pablo Copetti, Del Amo Motorsports, 44:06:14; 60. Petr Vlcek, Detyens Racing, 46:18:26; 90. Paul Neff, American Rally Originals, 61:36:48; 93. Morrison Hart, American Rally Originals, 63:36:23. Awaiting classification after Stage 9: 96. James Pearson, American Rally Originals, 58:06:21; 103. David Pearson, American Rally Originals, 145:36:08; 104. Lawrence Ace Nilson, Duust Rally Team, 150:06:53. Withdrawal (excluded): Kyle McCoy (USA), American Rally Originals. Withdrew: Ricky Brabec (USA), Monster Energy Honda, 9:42:49.

Quad

Stage 9 winner: Laisvydas Kancius (LTU), Story Racing S.R.O.,  4:20:14

General rankings: 1. Alexandre Giroud (FRA), Yamaha Racing, 42:25:05; 2. Francisco Moreno Flores (ARG), Dragon, 43:44:44; 3. Pablo Copetti (USA), Del Amo Motorsports, 44:06:14.

T3 light prototype

Stage 9 winner: David Zille (ARG), South Racing Can-Am, 3:38:00

General rankings: 1. Guillaume De Mevius (BEL), Grally Team, 39:41:11; 2. Austin “A.J.” Jones (USA), Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team, 39:53:54; 3. Seth Quintero (USA), Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team, 40:54:23. U.S. notable: 24. Mitch Guthrie, Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team, 64:16:24.

T4 SSV

Stage 9 winner: Eryk Goczal (POL), Energylandia Rally Team, 3:42:20

General rankings: 1. Rokas Baciuska (LTU), Red Bull Can-Am Factory Team, 41:16:37; 2. Eryk Goczal (POL), Energylandia Rally Team, 41:21:39; 3. Gerard Farres Guell (ESP), South Racing Can-Am, 41:25:54.

Truck 

Stage 9 winner: Janus Van Kasteren (NLD), Boss Machinery Team De Rooy Iveco, 3:40:52

General rankings: 1. Ales Loprais (CZE), Instaforex Loprais Praga, 40:22:59; 2. Janus Van Kastren (NLD), Boss Machinery Team De Rooy Iveco, 40:49:53; 3. Martin Van Den Brink (NLD), Eurol Team De Rooy Iveco, 41:09:07.

