Will Power enters Rolex 24 at Daytona as IndyCar champ makes IMSA sports car debut

By Jan 10, 2023, 2:01 PM EST
0 Comments

Fresh off conquering the NTT IndyCar Series yet again, Will Power will try a new series — entering the Rolex 24 at Daytona for his IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship debut.

The Team Penske driver, who won his second IndyCar championship four months ago, will be in the lineup of the No. 75 Mercedes-AMG in the GTD class. The SunEnergy1 Racing entry was the last addition to the 61-car field on the preliminary entry list for the 61st running of the prestigious season opener at the Daytona International Speedway road course.

Power is a longtime friend of SunEnergy1 Racing team owner and fellow Australian Kenny Habul, who also will be one of the car’s co-drivers.

“The Daytona 24 is an iconic event on the bucket list of most drivers, and I have to thank Kenny for the opportunity,” Power said in a release.

“I am looking forward to driving the heavier GT car and getting experience for, hopefully, a lot more drives like this in the future – including the Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst 12 Hours back in Australia. It is quite funny when you look back at how Kenny and I raced Formula Ford against each other all those years ago, and now we are going to be teammates.

“He chose a business route instead of chasing his racing dream and has obviously been incredibly successful. It has been great to watch him enjoy his racing later in life and actually improve as he gets older. Kenny obviously knows what it takes to be successful in business and is applying all those lessons to his racing. His win in the Bathurst 12 Hour last year is proof of that.”

Said Habul, a sports car veteran: “Will is a monster talent and genuine person, and we look forward to him being a valuable contributor to our 24-hour campaign at Daytona. He has a reputation of being fast in anything he drives and I am sure he will be up to speed in our gear in no time. Will and I have been friends since we raced Formula Ford in the late 90s, and it is quite ironic that we now have houses only a few miles apart from each other in North Carolina.

“We stood on the podium together as kids, in the 1999 Formula Ford race at the Gold Coast IndyCar event, dreaming of racing Indy cars someday, Will made that dream happen and then some. I’m so proud of him.”

Power will become the 11th IndyCar driver in the field of the 24-hour race Jan. 28-29. He will join his two Penske teammates in the race — Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin are teamed on the Tower Motorsports No. 8 Oreca in the LMP2 class.

Other IndyCar drivers in the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona: Meyer Shank Racing teammates Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud (on MSR’s No. 60 Acura ARX-06 in the premier GTP category); Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 1 Cadillac in GTP); Colton Herta (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing BMW in GTP); Devlin DeFrancesco (Rick Ware Racing’s LMP2, No. 51 Oreca); Romain Grosjean (Iron Lynx Racing’s GTD Pro, No. 63 Huracán GT3 EVO2); Kyle Kirkwood (Vasser Sullivan’s No. 12 Lexus RC F GT3 in GTD); Rinus VeeKay (TDS Racing’s No. 11 Oreca in LMP2).

Aside from a handful of starts in the Supercars Series (two in 2010 and two in 2012), Power hardly has dabbled outside of IndyCar since he began racing the series full time in 2008. The 2018 Indy 500 winner is active in go-karting (and owns a company that builds karts). Though Penske had an Acura DPi team in IMSA from 2018-20, Power, 41, didn’t get a shot at the premier category.

In addition to his second title, Power broke Mario Andretti’s IndyCar with his 68th career pole position by qualifying first in the 2022 season finale at Laguna Seca Raceway. Power has 41 wins, ranking fifth on the all-time win list for IndyCar.

IMSA is expected to unveil a finalized entry list soon with the full lineup of drivers in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, which will be broadcast across NBC, USA and Peacock.

Dylan Ferrandis reset expectations with solid fourth-place finish in 2023 SuperMotocross opener

By Jan 10, 2023, 7:30 PM EST
Ferrandis reset 2023 SuperMotocross
Feld Motor Sports/MX Sports Pro Racing/Align Media
0 Comments

After a disappointing 2022 season in both the Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross seasons, Dylan Ferrandis is ready to reset expectations with a bid to be the first 450 champion in the 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship.

Leaving the 250 ranks behind in 2020, Ferrandis was riding as high as possible. He won the 2019 250 West division in Supercross and finished second in the outdoor series. The following year, he swept both championships, and had the SuperMotocross World Championship existed then, he would have been to top seed to walk away with the guaranteed $500,000 dollar prize.

What he earned was arguably more valuable as he secured a ride in the 450 class. That first season at the top level, Ferrandis showed a lot of consistency. Without a win to his credit, he scored four top-fives and 11 top-10s. He finished second to Eli Tomac in the second Houston race to land seventh in the points’ standings. That galvanized the rider and when the outdoor season began, he was on a mission.

In 2021, Ferrandis stood on the podium in 12 rounds and won the overall in half of those attempts on his way to the championship.

Last year was not nearly as successful. Ferrandis missed races in both series and finished outside the top 10.

But now it’s time for Ferrandis to reset for the 2023 SuperMotocross season.

“Every season is a reset,” Ferrandis told NBC Sports the day before the opening round of the 31-race combined season. “You start the first race with everybody at the same point, nobody has a point in the championship so everybody’s on the same page. So, for sure it’s a reset, but you also learn from the past season. I plan on not doing the same mistake and I want be better and the new Yamaha bike is a big step up for me and I’m sure it’s going to help me a lot to be better this season.”

On the opening lap of Anaheim 1, Ferrandis was not thinking about that reset. He completed Lap 1 in the middle of the pack, riding ninth among 22 competitors. He did not blaze his way to the lead. On a gnarly track that rutted quickly because of a week’s worth of rain, he meticulously worked his way forward, moving into seventh on Lap 4 of 21 and fifth by Lap 10. With six laps remaining, he climbed to fourth.

One reason for his precise procession through the field was likely the two injuries he suffered in 2022.

MORE: Dylan Ferrandis lands fourth on NBC’s SuperMotocross Power Rankings

“It was two different injuries,” Ferrandis said. “In Supercross, it wasn’t too bad. It was a bone bruise. It didn’t need surgery whatsoever, but I couldn’t ride my bike. I was out for two weeks and then the championship was over.

“And then in Motocross I dislocated and broke at my left thumb. I couldn’t ride with that kind of injury and needed surgery. Two unfortunate injuries that cost me two championships. It’s the sport. It happened.”

Those missed races and poor showings in the points might have hurt his confidence, but racers have an uncanny knack for putting the past behind them. After finishing with a best result of seventh in two Motocross races in the middle of the season, Ferrandis gave himself a month to heal. He didn’t wait for the Supercross season to launch.

Ferrandis finished third in open competition at the Motocross of Nations, and was part of the French team that finished second in the Nations’ results by giving them a fourth- and sixth-place result.

“I raced in the Motocross of Nations,” Ferrandis said. “That was my last race and it wasn’t a long time ago, and I did good, so I still know I can do it.

“It’s not like I’ve been out for full year.”

A solid testing session in October added to his renewed confidence and now the reset is complete. Ferrandis has his eye set on the 2023 SuperMotocross title – and he has the memory of his 2021 Pro Motocross title to override any negative thoughts about last year.

Read more about SuperMotocross

2023 SuperMotocross Rankings Anaheim
2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Anaheim 1: Eli Tomac, Jett Lawrence...
Stewart Forkner Brown crash
Malcolm Stewart has win slip away in 450; Brown, Forkner crash out of 250...
Supercross 2023: Results and points after Round 1 in Anaheim