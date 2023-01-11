Austin Forkner takes to Instagram to describe accident, says this ‘is a tough one’

By Jan 11, 2023, 4:00 AM EST
Forkner accident
Feld Motor Sports/MX Sports Pro Racing/Align Media
Tuesday night, the Monster Energy Pro Circuit team announced Austin Forkner would be out for the remainder of the 2023 Supercross season as he heals from a knee injury that includes a torn ACL (anterior cruciate ligament).

Immediately following the press release, Forkner took to Instagram to thank his supporters and provide further updates on his mental and physical state.

“[The knee] is not completely destroyed, but it’s ACL and ACL is the long one; it’s six months.”

The damage to Forkner’s knee is not the primary damage, however. He admitted in his post that he is struggling to understand the injury.

“It’s so tough to deal with this right now, I had such a good offseason coming into this year,” Forkner said. “Super lowkey, super chill. Honestly, at this point I feel embarrassed. I’m obviously extremely disappointed in myself; I’m just disgusted. Unless you’ve been in this situation or something similar, it’s hard to explain, but I don’t even want to look people in the face.

“This is the third straight year that I’ve been out of the championship after two races, max. I didn’t even make the first race this year and now I’m out for a while. This one’s tough. It’s really tough because of the past couple of years.”

Forkner 2023 Supercross injury
Austin Forkner knew his knee was injured from the moment his bike ‘dabbed’ the ground. Feld Motor Sports / Align Media

After returning from a hard crash in Arlington last year, Forkner told NBC Sports that “injury isn’t the hardest part of an accident. It’s everything that’s around the injury – the not racing, everything you’re dealing with mentally, the negative thoughts that come along with it.

Forkner was not to blame in either last year’s accident in Texas.

At the time he said, “To be honest this (injury) was easier to take than past ones where it was my fault. I’m not the type of person that has to get yelled at to get a point across. I can walk the track and my trainer, my dad, or whoever, never had to get in my face and yell at me that I rode bad. I would come back and be pissed if I didn’t run well. I’m self-motivated.

“It was almost easier this time because it wasn’t my fault. When the crashes were my fault, I would be kicking myself. I’m destroyed after, ‘Like dude why am I making these mistakes? What do I have to do to quit making these mistakes’ and that would annihilate me and get into my dark places, thinking ‘why can’t I figure this out?’ “

But Forkner is equally blameless in the accident that forces him out of the 2023 season. He was hit from the side, which turned his Kawasaki sideways. As he struggled to get the Kawasaki straight, the momentum of the half-turn pitched him out of the seat.

With another injury, the negative thoughts return. The battle of would haves and should haves are not placated by the circumstances of the crash.

“I’m not blaming anybody. [People tell me] It wasn’t a hundred percent your fault,” Forkner said. “I don’t like having that outlook, I’m taking responsibility where I can.

“If I would have gotten a little bit of a better jump, I could have had a wheel on those guys and they couldn’t of came over and we wouldn’t have hit. Either way, me and RJ (Hampshire) got together at the gate a little bit and my front wheel was off the ground just a little bit and those guys started to come over from the outside. My front wheel was up so I couldn’t move around.”

“I dabbed my knee and right when I dabbed my knee, I knew it was done. The quarter of a second, or whatever it was, when I dabbed my knee to when I got ejected, I knew right then that my knee was done.”

Crash injury sidelines Austin Forkner for the remainder of 2023 Supercross season

By Jan 10, 2023, 10:30 PM EST
Forkner 2023 Supercross injury
Feld Motor Sports/MX Sports Pro Racing/Align Media
Austin Forkner is out for the remainder of the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross season after suffering an injury in a crash at Angel Stadium in the first round of the 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship.

Forkner was involved in the accident at the start of the race immediately after the gate dropped. He collided with two other riders as the line narrowed to take the first turn.

Forkner was pitched from his bike and landed hard, suffering an injury to his right knee: a full thickness ACL tear, lateral meniscus tear and a fracture to the top of his tibia and fibula, among other knee-related injuries.

Forkner also broke a bone in his hand during the crash.

After evaluation, Forkner and the Monster Energy / Pro Circuit Kawasaki team decided to end his 2023 title bid to allow time to heal.

On Saturday night, Forkner was one of three factory riders, along with Malcolm Stewart on a Husqvarna and Pierce Brown on a GasGas, who crashed heavily during the event, which was plagued by deep ruts caused by wet conditions throughout the week.

“Hey guys, I thought I’d give you an update,” Forkner said on his Instagram page. “I didn’t feel like typing anything, so I figured I’d just make a video. First off, I want to say thank you to everybody who has reached out, sent prayers and everything.

“I haven’t been responding to very many people, even like friends and family. I just don’t really know what to say. I’m still in shock and still so upset. It’s still so fresh and I just got news yesterday of what the actual damage is. It’s just one of those things.

“I felt great going into this year and was ready to challenge for the championship,” Forkner said in a press release. “I think my qualifying and heat race speed proved that the preparation from the whole team was on par to win races. Unfortunately, I was involved in a racing incident during the start of the Main Event and injured my knee. This is definitely a frustrating situation, but I’m extremely motivated to focus on my recovery and I will get back to work with the team.”

Forkner has been plagued with injury throughout his pro career. He missed most of the 2022 Supercross season due to a hard crash at Arlington as he raced Jett Lawrence for the lead. In that incident, he reinjured a broken clavicle from an earlier accident.

In 2019, an accident at East Rutherford, New Jersey put an end to that season also.

When he returned to action after the 2022 Arlington crash, he told NBC Sports that “injury isn’t the hardest part of an accident.”

“As we’ve seen from Austin throughout his career, he has the speed and mindset to compete at the highest level,” said Monster Energy / Pro Circuit Team Owner, Mitch Payton. “Austin came into the season with the ultimate goal of winning a championship and we feel he had done the right work to make that a reality. This injury will delay that goal until Austin is healed up and ready to return to competition, but he has our continued support through this time and we look forward to going racing with him in the future.”

When healthy, Forkner finished fourth in the 2018 250 East division, was third in 2019 in that same division and third again in 2020 in the 250 West division.

