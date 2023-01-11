Jimmie Johnson still mulling Indy 500 return with Ganassi; is allowed to race a Honda

Associated PressJan 11, 2023, 4:00 PM EST
Jimmie Johnson Indy 500
Logan Riely/Getty Images
0 Comments

Jimmie Johnson has yet to rule out returning to the Indy 500 for 2023, but he told the Associated Press that his NASCAR comeback could complicate a one-off for IndyCar.

The seven-time Cup Series champion revealed Wednesday that his new team (which he co-owns with Richard Petty and Maury Gallahger) will be rebranded Legacy Motor Club. Johnson will drive the No. 84 Chevrolet, the reverse of his longtime No. 48.

In addition to being co-owner, Johnson will drive part time in NASCAR, starting with the Daytona 500.

Johnson told The Associated Press in a Wednesday interview he’s still working on the rest of his 2023 schedule, including partnership announcements. Carvana, which sponsored Johnson’s two seasons in the NTT IndyCar Series, will be his sponsor for the Daytona 500.

Johnson said running the all-star exhibition race at North Wilkesboro Speedway is still high on his priority list, but he acknowledged that it conflicts with the Indianapolis 500 qualifying weekend. Johnson made his Indy 500 debut last season, turning laps at over 240 mph – before qualifying 12th and crashing late to finish 28th.

“The All-Star race is really high on my personal list, so I hope to do it, but there’s the Indy 500 piece that is out there on the IndyCar side, and that would be a conflict,” Johnson told the AP, adding that Chip Ganassi Racing is awaiting a decision from him on returning to make his second Indianapolis 500 start.

“I know that CGR needs a decision soon. They’re going to allocate engine sets and still trying to get the pieces to fall into place, and part of that is from sponsorship perspective.”

He said he does have permission to race a Honda for Ganassi at Indianapolis Motor Speedway even though he now owns a Chevrolet team in NASCAR and will drive Chevys in a handful of Cup races. Johnson is not planning to enter the exhibition Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum later this month but will attend as a team owner.

Johnson will test NASCAR’s second-year Next Gen car for the first time later this month at Phoenix. He also is expected to be announced later this month as one of the three drivers for NASCAR’s Garage 56 program at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

UPDATED: Supercross postpones Round 2 in Oakland for weather; reschedules to Feb. 18

By Jan 11, 2023, 2:10 PM EST
0 Comments

Round 2 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship in Oakland has been postponed from Saturday, Jan. 14 because of the continued severe weather threatening California.

Supercross officials announced that the event has been rescheduled to Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, which is an open date on the 2023 schedule between Tampa, Florida, (Feb. 11) and Arlington, Texas (Feb. 25). All original ticket purchases will be honored for the rescheduled date.

In a statement posted on its social media channels Wednesday afternoon, Supercross announced that “Due to the severe weather conditions afflicting Northern California, Round 2 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship scheduled on Saturday, January 14 at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland California, is being postponed. The safety of our athletes, teams, operational and television staff and fans is always our foremost concern.

“Feld Motor Sport is currently working with the RingCenteral Coliseum to find an alternate date that works within the already announced 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship schedule.

“Ticket purchasers can visit SupercrossLIVE for the most up to date information regarding this postponed event.

“Round 3 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will continue next Saturday, January 21 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California.”

Per a tweet by Racer X editor and NBC Sports announcer Jason Weigandt, it’s believed to be the first postponement of a Supercross event in the series’ 50-year history.

The 2023 Supercross season opened last Saturday in Anaheim, California, with defending series champion Eli Tomac winning the first race at Angel Stadium for the first time.

It marked the first race in the new era of the SuperMotocross World Championship, which will encompass Supercross and Pro Motocross and determine champions in 450 and 250 with a three-event playoff to end the season.

NBC Sports will cover the record 31 events with exclusive live coverage of races, qualifiers, and heats. The main events will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will have live coverage of all races, qualifying and heats in the SuperMotocross World Championship series from January to October. There will be 23 races livestreamed exclusively on Peacock, including a SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform also will provide on-demand replays of every race.

NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Austin Forkner out for 2023 Supercross season

Malcolm Stewart aims for 450 breakthrough

Five things to watch in the 2023 Supercross season

A new attitude for Adam Cianciarulo in 2023

Ken Roczen signs with Suzuki

Hunter and Jett Lawrence walk a fine line with competition and fans

Three talented rookies move up to 450

Jett Lawrence wants to run 450 division for SMX playoffs

Read more about Motorsports

Jimmie Johnson Indy 500
Jimmie Johnson still mulling Indy 500 return with Ganassi; is allowed to...
Dakar 2023 Stage 10
Dakar Rally 2023, Stage 10: Sebastien Loeb continues late push with third...
Forkner accident
Austin Forkner takes to Instagram to describe accident, says this ‘is...