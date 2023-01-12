Rico Abreu ties two drivers for most qualification night Chili Bowl wins as race almost turns tragic

By Jan 12, 2023, 1:21 AM EST
Abreu Chili Bowl
RicoAbreu.com
TULSA, Oklahoma – In a thrilling night at the Chili Bowl Nationals at SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Rico Abreu tied Sammy Swindell and Christopher Bell for the most qualification night victories at eight as tragedy nearly struck a third of the way into the race.

Abreu has made a career of racing in the Wednesday night prelims. With this victory, he has now won the last six consecutive.

They have not all been easy, but this year’s win may well have been one of his toughest. Starting sixth, he quickly cleared three drivers, but was mired in third as the 10th lap began. His position on the track almost became irrelevant, however.

Ten laps into the 30-lap race, Ashton Torgerson,16, crashed hard on the backstretch and was ejected from his car. Torgeson was making his first start in the Chili Bowl and his first start in a midget. The night started remarkably. He ran well enough in his preliminaries and earned enough passing points to lock onto the front row.

Starting second, Torgeson fell back in the field and was racing Kevin Thomas, Jr. for seventh when the two drivers ran out of room. Torgeson clipped the wall, his car turned sideways and flipped.

Remarkably, Torgeson was alert and communication with track officials and paramedics. An update from the family is promising, saying that “Ashton is awake and alert at the hospital. He has feeling in his hands and feet and has passed his tests so far.”

Abreu put on a clinic Wednesday night.

Running a middle line, he began to clip the inside berm when he could not get around second-place Brent Crews. That move drew Crews to the bottom. As Abreu went to the top, both drivers found additional speed and closed in on Mitchel Moles. The last two laps were contested side-by-side-by-side with Abreu narrowly beating Moles to the line.

Finishing first and second, Abreu and Moles are now locked into Saturday night’s Main event. Third-place Crews will have to make his way through one of the preliminary races.

As energizing as the final laps were, the drivers’ thoughts were elsewhere once the checkers waved. Fellow competitor Torgerson left the quarter-mile indoor dirt track in an ambulance for evaluation after his horrific crash.

“Those are tough moments as a racecar driver,” Abreu said in the postrace press conference. “I didn’t personally witness what happened, but you could just feel the energy shift in the building. It’s anxiousness and a little fearfulness that was being created. You could feel that. And to see a curtain coming across the track. I don’t want to say any more about that.

“We’re racecar drivers. We have to strap into these things once everything cools off and hat’s off to the Chili Bowl having an unbelievable safety crew on sight right away.

“You see the circumstances that have been going on across all sports recently and you just feel gutted. All I have been thinking about the last hour or so here is making sure that boy is okay.”

In Victory Lane, Abreu pledged his Chili Bowl qualification night winnings to the Torgeson family.

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch sponsored Torgerson in Micro Sprints in 2022 and joined the litany of voices wishing the family well.

MORE: Austin Forkner out for the remainder of the Supercross season with injury

Entry list for the Roar before 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona: Driver lineups for the 61 cars

By Jan 11, 2023, 7:00 PM EST
Rolex entry list 2023
Michael L. Levitt/LAT/USA/IMSA
The final 2023 entry list for the Roar before the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona was released with 61 cars slated on the Daytona International Speedway road course.

After a preliminary entry list last month that featured teams, numbers, and cars, the Jan. 11 entry list featured the full driver lineups for the cars that will be testing and qualifying Jan. 20-22 for the 24-hour endurance race classic, which will take place Jan. 28-29.

Though most of the team combinations already had been announced, the finalized entry list confirmed some diver pairings that had been hazy such as the lineups for BMW M Team Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s new LMDh cars.

Colton Herta was listed as the fourth driver for both BMW entries. The IndyCar star will be teamed with Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus and Marco Wittmann in the No. 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 and also will be in the No. 25 LMDh with Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly and Sheldon van der Linde.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for driver lineups in the Roar Before the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona

Some driver slots remain TBD on the newest entry list for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season opener, though the teams have confirmed their plans (such as the No. 51 of Rick Ware Racing in LMP2).

Qualifying for the Rolex 24 at Daytona will take place at 1:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 22 and be streamed live on Peacock.

TV COVERAGE: How to watch the Rolex 24 at Daytona and 2023 IMSA season

The green flag will fly on the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona shortly after 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 28 with live NBC network TV coverage carrying the start as well as the race’s conclusion beginning at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 29. Additional portions of the race will be televised live on USA Network with flag-to-flag streaming available on Peacock.

The field for the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona was capped at 61 cars because of the LMDh cars of the new premier Grand Touring Prototype class will require larger garage and pit stalls. IMSA officials have said at least 70 entry applications were submitted.

The class breakdown is nine cars in the new GTP; 10 in Le Mans Prototype (LMP2), nine in Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3), eight in GT Daytona Pro (GTD Pro) and 25 in GT Daytona (GTD).

There are 11 active full-time IndyCar drivers in the field, including defending series champion Will Power making his IMSA sports car debut. Penske teammates Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin will be making their first Rolex 24 starts, too.

Defending Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric returns as the lone active NASCAR Cup Series driver in the field.

There are four manufacturers (Acura ARX-06, BMW M Hybrid V8, Cadillac V-LMDh and Porsche 963) represented in GTP, and each automaker has at least one past Rolex 24 winner in the fold.

According to IMSA, more than 230 drivers are expected to be behind the wheel during the race. At least 62 have an overall or class win in the Rolex 24 (led by GTD’s Andy Lally with five).