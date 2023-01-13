Teenage driver improving but remains hospitalized Friday after Chili Bowl wreck

TULSA, Oklahoma – Wednesday night’s preliminary feature at the Chili Bowl Nationals was marred by a terrifying crash involving Ashton Torgerson, a teenager making his debut in the prestigious dirt race.

Torgerson, 16, crashed hard on the backstretch and was thrown from his car after the 10th of 30 laps. According to the official Twitter account for the Chili Bowl, Torgerson was alert and communicating with track officials before being transported to a Tulsa, Oklahoma, hospital.

In an update Thursday afternoon from his family that was posted on social media, Torgersen was out of the emergency room but remained hospitalized until Friday morning for another CT scan.

In a Friday update, Torgerson’s family said he was walking in his hospital room: “The blood on his brain has not worsened, and he continues to improve.”

In an earlier update, he was reported to have been sore and resting after a CT scan discovered some “blood in the brain” that was being monitored. But the update said doctors “are amazed that he is doing so well.”

Torgerson was making his first start in the Chili Bowl and his first start in a midget. He ran well in the earlier heat races, earning enough passing points to lock onto the front row for the start of the feature.

After starting second, Torgerson dropped in the field and was racing Kevin Thomas Jr. for seventh when the accident happened.

Torgerson clipped the wall, and his car turned sideways and flipped.

A tweet sent by Torgerson’s family after midnight ET reported that “Ashton is awake and alert at the hospital. He has feeling in his hands and feet and has passed his tests so far. He’s now going into scans. We will continue to keep you posted.” Torgerson’s team also tweeted a positive udpate.

The race resumed with Rico Abreu winning to tie a record with his eighth qualification night victory (tying Sammy Swindell and Christopher Bell, who is skipping this year’s event), but the crash cast a pall over the annual dirt racing event that draws hundreds of racers from across the country. During the red flag, drivers milled around the quarter-mile indoor dirt track after Torgerson left in an ambulance.

Torgerson’s wreck also drew an outpouring of reaction on social media.

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, who sponsored Torgerson in Micro Sprints in 2022, was among many who sent support to the driver and his family. “We’ve gotten to know them the last couple years and have loved to (see) the racer Ashton is and the friendships we have made!”

In victory lane, Abreu pledged his winnings Wednesday night to the Torgerson family.

“Those are tough moments as a race car driver,” Abreu said in the postrace news conference. “I didn’t personally witness what happened, but you could just feel the energy shift in the building. It’s anxiousness and a little fearfulness that was being created. You could feel that. And to see a curtain coming across the track. I don’t want to say any more about that.

“We’re race car drivers. We have to strap into these things once everything cools off and hat’s off to the Chili Bowl having an unbelievable safety crew on sight right away.

“You see the circumstances that have been going on across all sports recently and you just feel gutted. All I have been thinking about the last hour or so here is making sure that boy is OK.”

Abreu nipped Mitchel Moles for the victory as the top two finishers locked into Saturday night’s main event. Third-place finisher Brent Crews will have to make his way through one of the preliminary races.

After nine Monster Energy Supercross seasons and two in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross on a 450 bike, RacerX.com reports Adam Enticknap has retired. Nerve damage from a 2021 crash had the unwelcome side effect of creating anxiety in a rider who had never felt that emotion in his life.

With a best points’ finish of 25th in the 2020 Supercross season, Enticknap was not a fixture at the front of the field most weeks, but he was one of the most colorful riders in the paddock. Enticknap rode for the HEP Motorsports Twisted Tea Suzuki team for the past several years.

“Dude, I’m bummed; it really sucks” Enticknap said on RacerX’s Pulp MX show. “On the contrary to a lot of racers in our sport, I hated working hard. I always hated working out. It was the worst part. But something about riding a dirt bike and racing, I just had so much fun doing. Enjoying hanging out with all the fans and just being there at the races, enjoying the challenge of every weekend getting better.

“Every day I woke up like, damn, this is so cool that I get to do something that is this difficult and I’m actually halfway decent at it. It made me want to get better and better every single day. I loved the racing aspect. You could go there, and it was like, all that work that we put in, we could get better. Then at the end there, I did some testing for the team, and I got to have some input on some of that stuff. So to see it kind of help the team as well was really cool.”

Enticknap made three Mains last year with a best of 19th in St Louis. The injury that eventually sidelined Enticknap came in 2021 at Orlando, however.

“I hit the side of my body super, super hard,” Enticknap said. “After that, I had some nervous system problems after that crash in Orlando and then all through the summer. Then tried to work it out. Tried to get through it. Was on some different medications and all kinds of stuff. It was getting better slowly, and it still has, but I just haven’t been the same mentally and physically. I kind of told myself if I was getting better at it, I would race until I was 45 years old. It was one of those things where that crash messed me up just enough to where I felt like I couldn’t put my best foot forward.”

A pinched nerve near his collarbone forced Enticknap’s retirement. For the first time in his life, Enticknap experience anxiety that interfered with his riding.

“I damaged my vagal nerve, which is right by your collarbone,” Enticknap continued. “I started to develop anxiety, but kind of to an extreme. I never even knew what anxiety was in my entire life. Like, I didn’t even know what it was. I literally didn’t have a care in the world. I had no idea.

“After that crash, my right side was so damaged, and that vagal nerve is one of the major nerves that runs your body system. One of the biggest problems that people don’t know is they don’t know very much about your nervous system. They can’t really fix it. They can’t go in there. They can’t do anything. You kind of just have to hope it heals over time and do the best you can to manage it, and that’s what we did. But unfortunately, it’s just taken way, way, way longer than I thought it would.”

