2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona: Schedule, TV info, start times, entry lists, notable drivers, more

By Jan 14, 2023, 12:00 PM EST
Rolex 24 start schedule 2023
Brian Cleary/Getty Images
The new year brings the start of a new era for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, which will open the 2023 schedule with the 61st running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

A new premier class for prototypes is the overriding story entering the 24-hour endurance race that unofficially kicks off the major-league racing season.

The new Le Mans Daytona hybrid (LMDh) cars of the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) top category will re-establish a bridge to the 24 Hours of Le Mans while bringing a new layer of engine electrification to IMSA.

With at least a few of the cars on the grid at Daytona also slated to race at Le Mans in June, it’s possible for the first time in decades (since the “Ford vs. Ferrari” battles) to have the same car win the overall title at Daytona and Le Mans.

The GTP category will feature four manufacturers, two of which are new to IMSA’s premier division. Porsche Motorsport (with Team Penske) and BMW (with Rahal Letterman Lanigan) will be fielding LMDh prototypes, joining (now-defunct) DPi category holdovers Acura (Meyer Shank Racing, Wayne Taylor Racing) and Cadillac (Chip Ganassi Racing, Action Express Racing).

Here’s what else you need to know ahead of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season opener Jan. 29-30 at Daytona International Speedway:

NOTABLE DRIVER ADDITIONS 

The Rolex 24 will feature 11 active drivers from the NTT IndyCar Series, including the IMSA debuts of the Team Penske trio of Will Power (driving in GTD), Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin (who will be teamed in an LMP2 entry).

Colton Herta will move into the GTP category with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud return with Meyer Shank Racing to defend their overall 2022 Rolex 24 victory. Scott Dixon also returns in the premier category with Chip Ganassi Racing for his 20th Rolex 24 start and third consecutive in the No. 01 Cadillac.

Other IndyCar drivers in the field: Romain Grosjean will make his debut in GTD Pro with Iron Lynx Racing (as a precursor to driving a GTP Lamborghini next year); Devlin DeFrancesco (Rick Ware Racing) and Rinus VeeKay (TDS Racing) are in LMP2; and Kyle Kirkwood will return in GTD with Vasser Sullivan.

Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric also will return, teaming with DeFrancesco in an LMP2 entry for Rick Ware Racing.

CAR COUNT

The Rolex 24 field was capped at 61 cars, matching last year’s field (which was the largest since 2014). The field was capped because of the space limitations for the LMDh cars of GTP in the pits and garages.

Click here for the 2023 Roar Before the Rolex 24 entry list.

RACE BROADCAST

The 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona will be streamed across the NBC Sports AppNBCSports.com and Peacock, which will have coverage of the event from flag to flag.

Broadcast coverage of the race coverage will begin Saturday, Jan. 28 at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and move to USA Network from 2:30-8 p.m. and then will be exclusively on Peacock and IMSA.TV from 8-10 p.m. Coverage will return to USA Network from 10 p.m. to midnight and then move to Peacock/IMSA.TV until 6 a.m.

From 6 a.m. until noon on Sunday, Jan. 29, Rolex 24 coverage will be available on USA Network. The conclusion of the Rolex 24 will run from noon through 2 p.m. on NBC.

HOW TO WATCH IMSA ON NBC SPORTS: Broadcast schedule for 2023

Other events that will be streamed on Peacock from Daytona during January (all times ET):

Jan. 21: IMSA VP Racing Sports Car Challenge, 2:05 p.m.

Jan. 22: IMSA VP Racing Sports Car Challenge, 12:20 p.m.

Jan. 22: IMSA Rolex 24 qualifying, 1:25 p.m.

Jan. 27: BMW Endurance Michelin Pilot Challenge, 1:45 p.m.

ROLEX 24 COVERAGE FROM NBC SPORTS

Cadillac unveils paint schemes for LMDh cars

Will Power making his Rolex 24 at Daytona debut

Austin Cindric, Devlin DeFrancesco, Pietro Fittipaldi teaming up in LMP2

IndyCar drivers in the 61st Rolex 24

ROLEX 24 DAILY SCHEDULE, START TIMES

Here’s a rundown of everything happening at Daytona International Speedway over the last two weeks in January, starting with the Roar test session. Rolex 24 start times and full schedule:

Wednesday, Jan. 18

7 a.m.: GTP garages open

4 p.m.: Non-GTP garages open

4 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship haulers load-in (park only)

6:30 p.m.: Non-GTP garages close

9:30 p.m.: GTP garages close

Thursday, Jan. 19

7 a.m.: Garages, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship haulers open

8:30 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship safety inspection

10 a.m.: Rolex 24 Media Day

2 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge driver and team manager briefing

3 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship driver and team manager briefing

5:15 p.m.: Track walk

7:30 p.m.: Non-GTP garages close

9:30 p.m.: GTP garages close

Friday, Jan. 20

7 a.m.: Garages open

8:45-9:15 a.m.: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge practice

9:30-10:45 a.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

1:45-2:15 p.m.: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge practice

2:30-4 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

4:15-6 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice (GTD/LMP3/LMP2 4:15-5:45; 4:30-6: GTD Pro, GTP)

8 p.m.: Non-GTP garages close

9:30 p.m.: GTP garages close

Saturday, Jan. 21

7 a.m.: Garages open

8:40-9:15 a.m.: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge qualifying

9:30-11 a.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

2:05-2:50 p.m.: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge, Race 1 (streaming on Peacock)

3:10 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

4:30-5:30 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

6:30-8:30 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

10 p.m.: Garages close

Sunday, Jan. 22

7 a.m.: Garages open

10:15-11:15 a.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

12:20-1:05 p.m.: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge, Race 2 (streaming on Peacock)

1:25-3 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Rolex 24 qualifying (streaming on Peacock)

8:30 p.m.: Garages close

Wednesday, Jan. 25

6 a.m.: Garages open

7:30-10 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship safety inspection, non-GTP

8 a.m.: Mazda MX-5 load-in

10-11:30 a.m.: Track walk

10 a.m.-noon: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship car photos

11:30 a.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge team manager briefing

Noon: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship team manager briefing

12:30 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship new driver briefing

Noon-2 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship safety and technical inspection, non-GTP

1:45-2:30 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 practice

2:45-3:45 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

2:30-7:30 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship safety inspection, GTP only

4-5:30 p.m.: Track walk

6:45 p.m.: Garages close

Thursday, Jan. 26

7 a.m.: Garages open

9-9:30 a.m.: Mazda MX-5 practice

9:45-10:45 a.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

11:05 a.m.-12:35 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

12:55-1:10 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 qualifying

2:25-3 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge qualifying

3:20-5:05 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice (3:20-5:05: GTD, LMP3, LMP2; 3:35-5:05: GTD Pro, GTP)

5:30-6:15 p.m.: Mazda MX-5, Race 1

7:15-9 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

10:15 p.m.: Garages close

Friday, Jan. 27

7 a.m.: Garages open

9:25-9:55 a.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

10:15-11 a.m.: Mazda MX-5, Race 2

10:30 a.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge driver and team manager briefing

11:20 a.m.-12:20 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

1:45-5:45 p.m.: BMW M Endurance Challenge at Daytona (Michelin Pilot Challenge; streaming on Peacock)

8:45 p.m.: Garages close

Saturday, Jan. 28

6:30 a.m.: Garages open

9:45 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship driver and team manager briefing

12:30-12:40 p.m.: Rolex 24 engine warmup

1:30-1:40 p.m.: Rolex 24 formation laps

1:40 p.m.: The 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona (starting on NBC; streaming flag to flag on Peacock)

Sunday, Jan. 29

1:40 p.m.: Finish of the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona

7:30 p.m.: Garages close

Dakar Rally 2023, Stage 13: Top three riders separated by 91 seconds; Loeb sets record

By Jan 14, 2023, 9:30 AM EST
Dakar 2023 Stage 13
Franck Fife /AFP via Getty Images
The top three bike riders in the 2023 Dakar Rally are separated by 91 seconds heading after Stage 13 and heading into the final day of the rally raid classic.

Two-time Dakar champion Toby Price leads Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teammate Kevin Benavides (the Stage 12 winner) by 12 seconds with one stage remaining. American Skyler Howes is 1 minute, 31 seconds behind on his Husqvarna Factory Racing Rally 450.

Pushing to the limit to maintain his lead, Price went over the edge but recovered to finish fifth.

“I made one little mistake around 130 (kilometers),” the Australian said. “We went too far right, and I took a fall while looking at the top of a dune. At this stage here, you need to push to keep the lead. The last days, the dunes have been really soft, you can get stuck very easily. It was really difficult to try and keep on the cap heading.

“I caught the guys around 90 and just thought to myself, ‘If I want to win this race, I need to be at the front and try and capture that bonus a little bit.’ I’m happy, I’ve put a 100% in every day.”

Benavides moved into second overall with his first stage victory in this year’s Dakar. Howes finished seventh in the stage, 3 minutes, 31 seconds behind the winner and just over a minute behind Price (who had taken the lead in Stage 12).

“I definitely pushed my all,” said Howes, the Utah resident trying to become the second U.S. rider to win the Dakar. “In the very first part, I had one small crash, just got stuck in the dunes. I came up on (a crash for Matthias Walkner). After that moment, I was a bit nervous because we were going in the direction with a lot of big dune cuts. I also had some big jumps off of them myself. I wanted to push and I really wanted to win, but I also wanted to get to the finish line safely.

“Then we had one mistake, where we missed a waypoint and had to do a circle. It was hard to find a rhythm with the sun directly overhead and the big dune drops, I was a bit nervous out there. At the end, I really pushed, and a couple of mistakes slowed me down a bit.”

AUTO-MOTO-RALLY-DAKAR-STAGE13
Skyler Howes races across the vast dunes during Stage 13 of the 2023 Dakar Rally (Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images).

There is one stage remaining, but Howes conceded that Stage 13 was the last chance to gain significant ground.

“I have to be super happy with how the race has gone so far because I can never look back and think I didn’t ride my best,” Howes said. “The last stage is going to be very fast and not really enough to make up valuable time. The result today will define the outcome of the race.”

Howes is the last remaining American threat with the withdrawal of Mason Klein after Stage 12. Klein, who was impressive during the first week of his second Dakar start, suffered the lingering effects of some crashes that affected his head and neck.

“I’m done,” Klein, 21, said after Stage 12. “Just in so much pain. I can’t stand. I can’t sit. I just can’t ride. I only rode today because I didn’t know how to get back any other way.”

In the car category, Sebastien Loeb set a Dakar Rally record in the T1-plus category with his sixth consecutive stage victory, but he still trails Nasser-Al-Attiyah by an insurmountable 1:21:42. The previous mark for consecutive stage wins by a car driver was held by Ari Vatanen, who won six in a row during the 1989 Dakar Rally.

“It’s great, even though the record was not necessarily my goal,” said Loeb, who has seven stage wins. “I especially wanted to cement my second place. Championship points are important too, so I pushed. I can set a strong pace, I’m confident, I can drive aggressively while watching out for broken dunes. It’s cool.”

Al-Attiyah finished second in the stage and is a virtual lock for his fifth Dakar Rally championship.

“I’m happy to keep our first place until the finish,” Al-Attiyah said. “For the (W2RC) championship, it is important to do well, like we did today, because it earns us points in the fight against Séb, who’s cranking out one stage win after another. Today, finishing just behind him limits the difference to 1 point, but what is really important to me is winning the Dakar.

“The race was great for us, we just have to bring the title home now.”

The American drivers of the Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team USA continued to dominate the T3 light prototype category. Mitch Guthrie won his fifth stage while teammates Austin “A.J.” Jones and Seth Quintero continued to hold the top two overall spots.

“It was a tough day, but a lot of fun,” Guthrie said. “The car did great, so we’re happy. A long day, tough on the body and on the car.

“I’m happy we’ve definitely shown the speed that the car has, the team, everyone. We’ve put in a lot of work, and it’s been a great rally so far, other than some issues we had.”

NBC Sports’ daily 6:30 p.m. ET coverage of the 2023 Dakar Rally will continue tonight on Peacock’s NBC Sports channel.

NEXT: The final stage will end on the shores of the Persian Gulf after a 414-kilometer stage (136km against the clock in the special) from Al-Hofuf to Dammam.

Here are the stage winners and the top three in the overall rankings for each category (along with U.S. notables) after Stage 13 of the 2023 Dakar Rally:

Car

Stage 13 winner: Sebastien Loeb (FRA), Bahrain Raid Xtreme, 2:26:17

General rankings: 1. Nasser Al-Attiyah (QAT), Toyota Gazoo Racing, 43:48:10; 2. Sebastien Loeb (FRA), Bahrain Raid Xtreme, 45:09:52; 3. Lucas Moraes (BRA), Overdrive Racing, 45:24:00.

Bike

Stage 13 winner: Toby Price (AUS), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 2:21:47

General rankings: 1. Toby Price (AUS), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 43:11:51; 2. Kevin Benavides (ARG), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 43:12:03; 3. Skyler Howes (USA), Husqvarna Factory Racing, 43:13:22. U.S. notables: 21. Jacob Argubright, Duust Co Rally Team, 47:18:47; 50. Pablo Copetti, Del Amo Motorsports, 56:55:04; 63. Petr Vlcek, Detyens Racing, 59:52:44; 85. Morrison Hart, American Rally Originals, 82:56:41. Withdrawal (excluded): Kyle McCoy (USA), American Rally Originals; David Pearson (USA), American Rally Originals; Lawrence Ace Nilson (USA), Duust Rally Team. Withdrew: Ricky Brabec (USA), Monster Energy Honda, 9:42:49; Paul Neff, American Rally Originals, 61:36:48; James Pearson, American Rally Originals, 134:55:21; Mason Klein (USA), BAS world KTM Racing Team, 41:42:34.

Quad

Stage 13 winner: Marcelo Medeiros (BRA), Taguatur Racing Team, 2:55:48

General rankings: 1. Alexandre Giroud (FRA), Yamaha Racing, 54:53:18; 2. Francisco Moreno Flores (ARG), Dragon, 55:33:38; 3. Pablo Copetti (USA), Del Amo Motorsports, 56:55:04.

T3 light prototype

Stage 13 winner: Mitch Guthrie (USA), Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team, 2:41:08

General rankings: 1. Austin “A.J.” Jones (USA), Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team, 50:31:59; 2. Seth Quintero (USA), Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team, 51:26:29; 3. Guillaume De Mevius (BEL), Grally Team, 52:05:27. U.S. notable: 23. Mitch Guthrie, Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team, 78:15:38.

T4 SSV

Stage 13 winner: Eryk Goczal (POL), Energylandia Rally Team, 2:35:13

General rankings: 1. Rokas Baciuska (LTU), Red Bull Can-Am Factory Team, 51:41:34; 2. Eryk Goczal (POL), Energylandia Rally Team, 51:44:58; 3. Marek Goczal (POL), Energylandia Rally Team, 52:04:35.

Truck 

Stage 13 winner: Martin Macik (CZE), MM Technology, 3:02:43

General rankings: 1. Janus Van Kastren (NLD), Boss Machinery Team De Rooy Iveco, 52:38:58; 2. Martin Macik (CZE), MM Technology, 53:55:40; 3. Martin Van Den Brink (NLD), Eurol Team De Rooy Iveco, 55:22:01.

PAST RECAPS

PROLOGUE: Mattias Ekstrom leads Audi charge

STAGE 1: Ricky Brabec opens with victory; Carlos Sainz keeps Audi on top

STAGE 2: Mason Klein continues U.S. surge in bikes

STAGE 3: Brabec is eliminated by crash as inclement weather shortens stage

STAGE 4: Mason Klein, Skyler Howes overcome adversity

STAGE 5: Skyler Howes moves into overall lead in bikes

STAGE 6: Disastrous day for Audi as crashes eliminate contenders

STAGE 7: Americans excel in T3 light prototype

STAGE 8: Mason Klein, Skyler Howes keep U.S. riders at front

STAGE 9: Carlos Sainz forced to abandon event after another crash

STAGE 10: Sebastien Loeb wins third consecutive stage

STAGE 11: Skyler Jones, Austin Jones in overall leads

STAGE 12: Toby Price takes overall bike lead

SKYLER HOWES’ SPIRITUAL QUEST: American rider takes a gratifying road to overall lead

U.S. EXCELS IN ‘OLYMPICS OF OFF ROAD’: American T3 drivers stay on charge for Red Bull

AUDI CONTROVERSY: Electric hybrids given power boost

CARRYING THE FLAGU.S. drivers and riders in the 2023 Dakar Rally