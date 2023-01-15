TULSA, Oklahoma – Logan Seavey hugged the bottom groove in the closing laps of the Chili Bowl and survived a green-white-checkered finish to win his first Golden Driller trophy in the race’s 37th running. He became the second first-time winner in the last two years, holding off the 2022 champion Tanner Thorson and Cannon McIntosh, another young driver looking for his first win.
In four previous A-Main appearances, he finished in the top five only once.
“I’ll let you know tomorrow [how it feels],” Seavey said after the race. “For right now, it feels awesome.
“It didn’t set in until I got the driller and I could talk to Kevin [Swindell] for a little bit. I’m just so happy to do it for Kevin. He deserves it and you know, he probably have a lot more, it wasn’t for his accident. It means a lot to win this race in general. But doing it in the No. 39 in our first Friday (in my preliminary night win) is really cool.”
Seavey was challenged for the lead midway through the race when Oklahoma native McIntosh wrestled the top spot from him on Lap 21. Seavey was patient, knowing 55 laps on a quarter-mile track was long enough for him to catch McIntosh, and when a caution waved midrace, he had an opportunity to pounce and passed McIntosh for the final time on Lap 31.
Seavey’s previous best finish in four A-Mains was fourth in 2020.
Toward the end of the race, the track glazed over and took a lot of rubber, essentially turning it into a one-groove racetrack.
When asked on the podium what he needed to win, Thorson replied “a better racetrack,” after he was forced to run in Seavey’s tire tracks for most of the second half of the race.
“Did everybody’s car feel bad?,” Thorson asked winner Seavey and third-place McIntosh “Even the night I won, I felt terrible.”
Thorson locked into Saturday’s A-Main with a win in Thursday night’s qualification race.
With passing on the track made difficult by the conditions, Thorson’s only opportunity would have been to use his bumper to move Seavey out of the groove.
“I wasn’t going to dump him because I didn’t want to obviously wreck him – and I didn’t want to get sent to the back. But I got into the middle and caught a little bit of rubber and got a good run on him. I definitely got in the back when I was trying to get him up off the bottom to get underneath him.
“I got close to him one time and just tried that one time. Coming to the end, if I had another shot at him – no offense, Logan, but I probably would’ve done it again.”
Seavey jokingly replied he was surprised he didn’t try that maneuver more often.
While he failed to win his first Saturday Main, McIntosh kept a perfect record of top-five finishes alive with his podium finish, equaling a previous-best of . McIntosh tried to take the highline before the rubber came in, but each time he began to develop momentum, a caution waved.
“It’s frustrating, you know, after leading probably at least 10 laps there,” McIntosh said. “Getting the lead first, I got right to Logan on the bottom. I went to the top in [Turns] 3 and 4 and got right to him and I think he saw my nose or heard me and moved up in 1 and 2 and I hadn’t even tried it yet down there. He was able to make speed and we kind of went back and forth for a second. I don’t think he had figured out how low I was running in 3 and 4 yet and I was able to sneak by just kind of through the middle.
“I’m sure that’s when he started to make adjustments. I felt really good probably through in the middle of the race there – and when I got to traffic, I was just in a good rhythm and felt like I was in the zone.”
With the exception of Thorson, the remainder of the top five each scored or matched a career-best in the Chili Bowl.
Shane Golobic finished fourth after scoring a seventh in 2012, which was his only top-10 in nine A Mains.
Emerson Axsom rounded out the top five in his first appearance.
Rico Abreu was part of the battle for the top five in the early laps until he was pushed back in traffic on a late restart. His fortune turned worse on the final lap when he brought out the final caution of the night as the two leaders were exiting Turn 4.
Jade Avedisian, who was battling for a top-10 in the closing laps, lost ground at the end and finished 18th and won the first ever award for being the highest finishing female in the race. She was also the top rookie.
The 2023 Chili Bowl was also marked by a terrifying crash involving rookie Ashton Torgerson, who was thrown from his car in a crash Wednesday night. He suffered a head injury in the accident, but addressed the media on Saturday.
Kevin Benavides won the final Stage 14 of the 2023 Dakar Rally to top the overall bike title results by 43 seconds over Toby Price.
The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider went from third to first by winning the final two stages on his 450 Rally Factory to earn his second Dakar Rally championship. After finishing second in the opening stage, the Argentine fell to fourth overall in Stage 2 but then stayed on the overall podium for the last 12 stages with remarkable consistency.
Benavides, who also won the 2021 Dakar Rally on a Honda, finished the 136-kilometer special by 55 seconds over Price, who was second. With a fifth in the final stage, American Skyler Howes of Husqvarna Factory Racing finished third overall, 5 minutes and 4 seconds behind Benavides
“This morning, my head was empty except for each kilometer of the stage, from 0 to 136,” Benavides said. “It’s incredible to pull off the win at the end of this completely crazy Dakar and with such a small gap. I’m also the first to win with two different motorbike brands, and that makes me very proud.”
P1 etapa – P1 General! CAMPEÓN DAKAR RALLY 2023 🇦🇷❤️! Inmensamente feliz, hoy 15 de enero de 2023, hice historia nuevamente ganando por segunda vez y siendo el Primer Piloto en la historia del Dakar en ganar con dos marcas diferentes en motos! pic.twitter.com/sILtHWrAhx
The final margin of victory was last than a minute after nearly 44 hours and 30 minutes and 5,000 kilometers of riding against the clock.
After entering the final stage with a 12-second lead, Price came up just short of winning his third Dakar Rally bike championship but credited Benavides, his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teammate.
“The first point is disappointment,” the Australian said. “We’ve come so far, but look, Kevin’s done a great job. Just a little frustrated that, on the last day, they played with these 20-meter rules for the waypoints, and I had to turn back and get three of them. Yeah, hard to take at the moment, but at the end of the day I’m going home in one piece, and we got a Dakar trophy. It hurts a little bit. Kevin said he only had to turn back for one waypoint. I think the two waypoints I missed kind of cost us the race.”
Howes earned his first Dakar Rally podium in his fourth start in the prestigious off-road rally raid event. The St. George, Utah, resident was the overall leader after six stages. He also had five podium finishes in stages on his Husqvarna 450 Rally Factory.
“How could I be anything but happy,” Howes said. “I knew the guys were going to be pushing to the maximum, only separated by 12 seconds. A minute and a half is incredible after 40-something hours of racing. To be this close together… You can always look back and say ‘Aw, man, maybe I could’ve saved this here and here,’ but we’re at the finish safely, and I’m on the podium.”
“It’s such a dream come true and an honor to share the podium with two legends like Toby and Kevin,” Howes, 30, said. “It’s the most unreal feeling. I don’t even know how to describe the feeling. I look forward to coming back and pushing again and climb up the steps of the podium. But it’s an honor to be the fifth American on the podium.”
In the car category, Nasser Al-Attiyah moved up to second on the Dakar Rally all-time championship list with his fifth. The Qatar driver, who also won in 2011, ’15, ’19 and ’22, moved ahead of Ari Vatanen into second with his second consecutive championship. Al-Attiyah trails only Stéphane Peterhansel (eight) on the title list.
“We just finished, and I’m so happy,” said Al-Attiyah, who finished more than an hour ahead of runner-up Sebastien Loeb (whose stage win streak was snapped on the last day). “It was a difficult Dakar for everyone. It’s crazy to manage to defend my title. I’m very happy to win five times. I respect Ari enormously; he’s still my idol. I always want to win more and more, now I want to defend my world champion’s title.
“We didn’t have to attack like crazy. We managed to get through the second week and win the Dakar at the end. That’s what really matters.”
Austin “A.J.” Jones also was a Dakar Rally champion for the second year in a row but in a different class. After winning the T4 SSV category in 2022, Jones, 26, moved into T3 lightweight prototype with the Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team USA. The Phoenix, Arizona, native beat teammate Seth Quintero by 52 minutes, becoming the first American to win Dakar titles in consecutive years.
“The last stage was pretty tough,” said Jones, who completed his fourth Dakar Rally. “There was a lot of mud, got a little stressed out about it, but we made it through to the finish.
“This has been the toughest Dakar that I have ever done. We’ve had ups and downs, but we just stayed consistent, did our thing and look at us. Back to back, huh? We’re super happy, big shout-out to all the team, my navigator, Gustavo, did a good job. It was a nice little road trip around Saudi Arabia. I can’t think about next year now, but I’ll be back.”
–Morrison Hart became the first American-born rider to finish the Original by Motul class, which is considered Darkar’s most grueling category. Hart finished 15th in the category and 85th overall. David Pearson, Kyle McCoy, Paul Neff and James Pearson also rode in Original by Motul this year.
–Pablo Copetti, an Argentine who competes under the U.S. flag, finished third in the Quad category. Petr Vlcek, a Czech-born rider who lives in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, finished eighth in the Original by Motul (59th overall in the bike category).
NBC Sports’ daily 6:30 p.m. ET coverage of the 2023 Dakar Rally will conclude tonight on Peacock’s NBC Sports channel.
Here are the stage winners and the final top three in the overall rankings for each category (along with U.S. notables) after Stage 14 ended the 2023 Dakar Rally:
Final top three rankings: 1. Nasser Al-Attiyah (QAT), Toyota Gazoo Racing, 45:03:15; 2. Sebastien Loeb (FRA), Bahrain Raid Xtreme, 46:24:04; 3. Lucas Moraes (BRA), Overdrive Racing, 46:41:46.
Bike
Stage 14 winner: Kevin Benavides (ARG), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 1:15:17
Final top three rankings: 1. Kevin Benavides (ARG), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 44:27:20; 2.Toby Price (AUS), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 44:28:03 ; 3. Skyler Howes (USA), Husqvarna Factory Racing, 44:32:24. U.S. notables: 22. Jacob Argubright, Duust Co Rally Team, 48:49:16; 48. Pablo Copetti, Del Amo Motorsports, 58:37:25; 59. Petr Vlcek, Detyens Racing, 61:45:17; 85. Morrison Hart, American Rally Originals, 85:45:15. Withdrawal (excluded): Kyle McCoy (USA), American Rally Originals; David Pearson (USA), American Rally Originals; Lawrence Ace Nilson (USA), Duust Rally Team. Withdrew: Ricky Brabec (USA), Monster Energy Honda, 9:42:49; Paul Neff, American Rally Originals, 61:36:48; James Pearson, American Rally Originals, 134:55:21; Mason Klein (USA), BAS world KTM Racing Team, 41:42:34.
Quad
Stage 14 winner: Laisvydas Kancius (LTU), Story Racing S.R.O., 1:36:16
Final top three rankings: 1. Alexandre Giroud (FRA), Yamaha Racing, 56:44:30; 2. Francisco Moreno Flores (ARG), Dragon, 57:27:41; 3. Pablo Copetti (USA), Del Amo Motorsports, 58:37:25.
Final top three rankings: 1. Austin “A.J.” Jones (USA), Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team, 51:55:53; 2. Seth Quintero (USA), Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team, 52:47:58; 3. Guillaume De Mevius (BEL), Grally Team, 52:31:35. U.S. notable: 23. Mitch Guthrie, Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team, 79:54:01.
T4 SSV
Stage 14 winner: Carlos Vento Sanchez (ESP), Patriots Racing Team, 1:21:54
Final top three rankings: 1. Eryk Goczal (POL), Energylandia Rally Team, 53:10:14; 2. Rokas Baciuska (LTU), Red Bull Can-Am Factory Team, 53:26:58; 3. Marek Goczal (POL), Energylandia Rally Team, 53:28:29.
Final top three rankings: 1. Janus Van Kastren (NLD), Boss Machinery Team De Rooy Iveco, 54:03:33; 2. Martin Macik (CZE), MM Technology, 55:18:07; 3. Martin Van Den Brink (NLD), Eurol Team De Rooy Iveco, 56:43:55.