The Monster Energy / Pro Circuit / Kawasaki team announced Carson Mumford will fill in for the injured Austin Forkner in the Monster Energy Supercross 250 West season, but he will not debut until the rescheduled Oakland Supercross race on February 18. Mumford will take the next two weeks to fully recover from a broken wrist sustained during the offseason and adjust to his new team.

Mumford competed on a Suzuki last year and scored a season-high sixth-place finish in Round 3 at San Diego. He scored two other top-10s during 2022.

This is not Mumford’s first time on a Kawasaki, however, as he rode for the manufacturer in amateur competition.

“I’m grateful to Mitch [Payton] and the whole Monster Energy / Pro Circuit / Kawasaki team for offering me this opportunity,” Mumford said in a press release. “It’s a huge privilege to line up on the gate with the support of the most proven team in the paddock and I’m more motivated than ever to show what I’m capable of on the racetrack.

“The plan is to take a couple of weeks to adjust to everything with the team before we line up in Oakland. I’m excited to line up on the KX250 and I’m looking forward to what we can accomplish together when the gate drops.”

This will be Mumford’s third season on a 250 and his third different manufacturer. He made four starts on a Honda in 2021 with a best finish of 12th in the third Arlington, Texas race.

After mounting the bike, Mumford will complete the 250 West season with the Pro Circuit Kawasaki team.

Mumford joins Cameron McAdoo, who finished third in the season opener at Anaheim.

Involved in a Lap 1 crash in the 250 West Main Event at Anaheim 1, Forkner injured his knee and sustained a fracture in his hand. In that accident, he also tore his ACL and after it was announced he would miss the remainder of the 2023 season, Forkner took to Instagram to describe the injury and its aftermath.