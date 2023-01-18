Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After the postponement of the Oakland round to next month, the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series will resume with Round 2 in San Diego on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Defending series champion Eli Tomac won the 450 opener in Anaheim ahead of Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton, who will enter San Diego as the defending winner of the race. The Honda rider scored his first career 450 victory in San Diego last year, becoming the 65th rider with a win on the premier circuit.

Though that trio represents the past four championships (two for Tomac, two for Webb) and a likely future champion in Sexton, the season opener still was an unpredictable affair.

There were four leaders and four lead changes, which has occurred only four times in the past decade. Tomac had to battle back furiously after a fall from the lead, and Malcolm Stewart was in the mix for his first 450 victory.

San Diego could feature more surprises. The 450 field has no riders with multiple victories at this venue. Sexton, Ken Roczen (2017), Jason Anderson (’18), Tomac (’19) and Webb (’20) each have a win here.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 2 of the 2023 Supercross schedule at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 2 will begin Saturday at 10 p.m. ET streaming on Peacock. The Race Day Live show (including qualifying) will begin on Peacock at 4 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports will have exclusive live coverage of races, qualifiers and heats for the record 31 events in SuperMotocross. The main events will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will become the home of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2023 with live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats from January to October. There will be 23 races livestreamed exclusively on Peacock, including a SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform also will provide on-demand replays of every race.

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times for Saturday, according to the Monster Energy Supercross schedule from the AMA:

4:05 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying 1

4:20 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying 1

4:35 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying 1

4:50 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying 1

5:05 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 1

5:20 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying 1

6:20 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying 2

6:35 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying 2

6:50 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying 2

7:05 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying 2

7:20 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 2

7:35 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying 2

10:06 p.m.: 250SX Heat 1

10:20 p.m.: 250SX Heat 2

10:34 p.m.: 450SX Heat 1

10:48 p.m.: 450SX Heat 2

11:22 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier

11:34 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier

11:54 p.m.: 250SX Main Event

12:27 a.m.: 450SX Main Event

TRACK LAYOUT:

Click here to view the track map

HOW TO WATCH SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON IN 2023: Full NBC Sports, Peacock schedule

FINAL 2022 STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 East points standings | 250 West points standings

NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Five things to watch in the 2023 Supercross season

Austin Forkner out for 2023 Supercross season

Malcolm Stewart aims for 450 breakthrough

A new attitude for Adam Cianciarulo in 2023

Ken Roczen signs with Suzuki

Hunter and Jett Lawrence walk a fine line with competition and fans

Three talented rookies move up to 450

Jett Lawrence wants to run 450 division for SMX playoffs