Saturday’s Supercross Round 2 in San Diego: How to watch, start times, streaming info

By Jan 18, 2023, 5:00 PM EST
After the postponement of the Oakland round to next month, the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series will resume with Round 2 in San Diego on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Defending series champion Eli Tomac won the 450 opener in Anaheim ahead of Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton, who will enter San Diego as the defending winner of the race. The Honda rider scored his first career 450 victory in San Diego last year, becoming the 65th rider with a win on the premier circuit.

Though that trio represents the past four championships (two for Tomac, two for Webb) and a likely future champion in Sexton, the season opener still was an unpredictable affair.

There were four leaders and four lead changes, which has occurred only four times in the past decade. Tomac had to battle back furiously after a fall from the lead, and Malcolm Stewart was in the mix for his first 450 victory.

San Diego could feature more surprises. The 450 field has no riders with multiple victories at this venue. Sexton, Ken Roczen (2017), Jason Anderson (’18), Tomac (’19) and Webb (’20) each have a win here.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 2 of the 2023 Supercross schedule at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 2 will begin Saturday at 10 p.m. ET streaming on Peacock. The Race Day Live show (including qualifying) will begin on Peacock at 4 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports will have exclusive live coverage of races, qualifiers and heats for the record 31 events in SuperMotocross. The main events will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will become the home of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2023 with live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats from January to October. There will be 23 races livestreamed exclusively on Peacock, including a SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform also will provide on-demand replays of every race.

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET): 

Here are the start times for Saturday, according to the Monster Energy Supercross schedule from the AMA:

4:05 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying 1
4:20 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying 1
4:35 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying 1
4:50 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying 1
5:05 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 1
5:20 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying 1
6:20 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying 2
6:35 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying 2
6:50 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying 2
7:05 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying 2
7:20 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 2
7:35 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying 2
10:06 p.m.: 250SX Heat 1
10:20 p.m.: 250SX Heat 2
10:34 p.m.: 450SX Heat 1
10:48 p.m.: 450SX Heat 2
11:22 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier
11:34 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier
11:54 p.m.: 250SX Main Event
12:27 a.m.: 450SX Main Event

TRACK LAYOUT:

Click here to view the track map

HOW TO WATCH SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON IN 2023Full NBC Sports, Peacock schedule

FINAL 2022 STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 East points standings250 West points standings

NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Five things to watch in the 2023 Supercross season

Austin Forkner out for 2023 Supercross season

Malcolm Stewart aims for 450 breakthrough

A new attitude for Adam Cianciarulo in 2023

Ken Roczen signs with Suzuki

Hunter and Jett Lawrence walk a fine line with competition and fans

Three talented rookies move up to 450

Jett Lawrence wants to run 450 division for SMX playoffs

Carson Mumford to fill in for Austin Forkner in Supercross 250 West, debuts in Oakland

By Jan 18, 2023, 6:49 PM EST
Mumford Forkner 250 West
Monster Energy / Pro Circuit Kawasaki
The Monster Energy / Pro Circuit / Kawasaki team announced Carson Mumford will fill in for the injured Austin Forkner in the Monster Energy Supercross 250 West season, but he will not debut until the rescheduled Oakland Supercross race on February 18. Mumford will take the next two weeks to fully recover from a broken wrist sustained during the offseason and adjust to his new team.

Mumford competed on a Suzuki last year and scored a season-high sixth-place finish in Round 3 at San Diego. He scored two other top-10s during 2022.

This is not Mumford’s first time on a Kawasaki, however, as he rode for the manufacturer in amateur competition.

“I’m grateful to Mitch [Payton] and the whole Monster Energy / Pro Circuit / Kawasaki team for offering me this opportunity,” Mumford said in a press release. “It’s a huge privilege to line up on the gate with the support of the most proven team in the paddock and I’m more motivated than ever to show what I’m capable of on the racetrack.

“The plan is to take a couple of weeks to adjust to everything with the team before we line up in Oakland. I’m excited to line up on the KX250 and I’m looking forward to what we can accomplish together when the gate drops.”

This will be Mumford’s third season on a 250 and his third different manufacturer. He made four starts on a Honda in 2021 with a best finish of 12th in the third Arlington, Texas race.

After mounting the bike, Mumford will complete the 250 West season with the Pro Circuit Kawasaki team.

Mumford joins Cameron McAdoo, who finished third in the season opener at Anaheim.

Involved in a Lap 1 crash in the 250 West Main Event at Anaheim 1, Forkner injured his knee and sustained a fracture in his hand. In that accident, he also tore his ACL and after it was announced he would miss the remainder of the 2023 season, Forkner took to Instagram to describe the injury and its aftermath.

