Supercross Round 2 at San Diego by the numbers

Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence took the early lead in the NBC Power Rankings with their victories at Anaheim 1 and here are some of the other numbers you need to know heading into Supercross Round 2 at Petco Park in San Diego, California for this weekend’s race.

This will be the 40th time Supercross has run in San Diego in 39 seasons and the eighth time they’ve raced at Petco Park. Two races were held in 2016, (the second year the series ran at Petco Park), with Ryan Dungey sweeping the venue.

Tomac may have difficulty earning a second consecutive victory in 2023 as this is his third-worst venue in terms of career-average finish. In nine visits to San Diego, he has an average of 6.3, largely due to a failure to start in 2018 when he was credited with a 22nd-place finish. On the plus side, Tomac has one win and two podium finishes to offset that disappointment.

Making his bid for two more difficult, Petco Park is a venue that has not been kind to repeat winners. The last five races there have been won by a different rider. In fact, no active rider has multiple wins in San Diego with Ken Roczen winning in 2017, Jason Anderson in 2018, Tomac in 2019, Cooper Webb in 2020 and Chase Sexton last year.

Tomac and Webb each have two 250 wins on this track and Roczen has the most podium finishes (five) among active riders.

Second in the points’ standings, Webb also has one win and two top-five finishes in five San Diego starts,

Third-place Sexton has the most recent success at Petco Park; he won his first Supercross race on this track last year. He stood on the podium seven more times last year, including second-place finishes in St. Louis and Salt Lake City, but would not ascend to the top box again until the Pro Motocross season.

Last year featured first time winners in San Diego in both classes. Sexton won in 450s and Michael Mosiman in 250s. Sexton’s win made him the 65th rider to win in the premier class.

Another major storyline from last year was the overflow of tempers when Justin Barcia and Justin Bogle skirmished throughout the race. Ultimately, Barcia cleaned out Bogle and was disqualified post-race.

The egalitarian nature of San Diego carries over into the 250 class, where there have been no repeat winners in the last seven races.

This will be the first time Jett Lawrence has raced in San Diego. He competed in the East division in the past two seasons, while 2020 was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the final three West division races of 2020 to be run in Salt Lake City.

RJ Hampshire finished 15th at San Diego in 2019, the only time he raced in 250 West division.

Cameron McAdoo finished ninth there in 2019 and 22nd in 2020.

After last week’s postponement of the Oakland race, San Diego moves up to the second round. Oakland will now run on February 18, which was an open date on the schedule.

