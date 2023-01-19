Supercross Round 2 at San Diego by the numbers

By Jan 19, 2023, 6:00 AM EST
Supercross Round 2 numbers
Feld Motor Sports/MX Sports Pro Racing/Align Media
Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence took the early lead in the NBC Power Rankings with their victories at Anaheim 1 and here are some of the other numbers you need to know heading into Supercross Round 2 at Petco Park in San Diego, California for this weekend’s race.

This will be the 40th time Supercross has run in San Diego in 39 seasons and the eighth time they’ve raced at Petco Park. Two races were held in 2016, (the second year the series ran at Petco Park), with Ryan Dungey sweeping the venue.

Tomac may have difficulty earning a second consecutive victory in 2023 as this is his third-worst venue in terms of career-average finish. In nine visits to San Diego, he has an average of 6.3, largely due to a failure to start in 2018 when he was credited with a 22nd-place finish. On the plus side, Tomac has one win and two podium finishes to offset that disappointment.

Making his bid for two more difficult, Petco Park is a venue that has not been kind to repeat winners. The last five races there have been won by a different rider. In fact, no active rider has multiple wins in San Diego with Ken Roczen winning in 2017, Jason Anderson in 2018, Tomac in 2019, Cooper Webb in 2020 and Chase Sexton last year.

Tomac and Webb each have two 250 wins on this track and Roczen has the most podium finishes (five) among active riders.

Second in the points’ standings, Webb also has one win and two top-five finishes in five San Diego starts,

Chase Sexton leads Eli Tomac in San Diego in what would be a precursor of what the outdoor season looked like. Feld Motor Sports/MX Sports Pro Racing/Align Media

Third-place Sexton has the most recent success at Petco Park; he won his first Supercross race on this track last year. He stood on the podium seven more times last year, including second-place finishes in St. Louis and Salt Lake City, but would not ascend to the top box again until the Pro Motocross season.

Last year featured first time winners in San Diego in both classes. Sexton won in 450s and Michael Mosiman in 250s. Sexton’s win made him the 65th rider to win in the premier class.

Another major storyline from last year was the overflow of tempers when Justin Barcia and Justin Bogle skirmished throughout the race. Ultimately, Barcia cleaned out Bogle and was disqualified post-race.

Supercross Round 2 numbers
Along with Chase Sexton in the 450 class, Michael Mosiman was a first-time winner in 250s at San Diego. Feld Motor Sports/MX Sports Pro Racing/Align Media

The egalitarian nature of San Diego carries over into the 250 class, where there have been no repeat winners in the last seven races.

This will be the first time Jett Lawrence has raced in San Diego. He competed in the East division in the past two seasons, while 2020 was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the final three West division races of 2020 to be run in Salt Lake City.

RJ Hampshire finished 15th at San Diego in 2019, the only time he raced in 250 West division.

Cameron McAdoo finished ninth there in 2019 and 22nd in 2020.

After last week’s postponement of the Oakland race, San Diego moves up to the second round. Oakland will now run on February 18, which was an open date on the schedule.

Carson Mumford to fill in for Austin Forkner in Supercross 250 West, debuts in Oakland

By Jan 18, 2023, 6:49 PM EST
Mumford Forkner 250 West
Monster Energy / Pro Circuit Kawasaki twitter
The Monster Energy / Pro Circuit / Kawasaki team announced Carson Mumford will fill in for the injured Austin Forkner in the Monster Energy Supercross 250 West season, but he will not debut until the rescheduled Oakland Supercross race on February 18. Mumford will take the next two weeks to fully recover from a broken wrist sustained during the offseason and adjust to his new team.

Mumford competed on a Suzuki last year and scored a season-high sixth-place finish in Round 3 at San Diego. He scored two other top-10s during 2022.

This is not Mumford’s first time on a Kawasaki, however, as he rode for the manufacturer in amateur competition.

“I’m grateful to Mitch [Payton] and the whole Monster Energy / Pro Circuit / Kawasaki team for offering me this opportunity,” Mumford said in a press release. “It’s a huge privilege to line up on the gate with the support of the most proven team in the paddock and I’m more motivated than ever to show what I’m capable of on the racetrack.

“The plan is to take a couple of weeks to adjust to everything with the team before we line up in Oakland. I’m excited to line up on the KX250 and I’m looking forward to what we can accomplish together when the gate drops.”

This will be Mumford’s third season on a 250 and his third different manufacturer. He made four starts on a Honda in 2021 with a best finish of 12th in the third Arlington, Texas race.

After mounting the bike, Mumford will complete the 250 West season with the Pro Circuit Kawasaki team.

Mumford joins Cameron McAdoo, who finished third in the season opener at Anaheim.

Involved in a Lap 1 crash in the 250 West Main Event at Anaheim 1, Forkner injured his knee and sustained a fracture in his hand. In that accident, he also tore his ACL and after it was announced he would miss the remainder of the 2023 season, Forkner took to Instagram to describe the injury and its aftermath.

