Kasey Kahne returns full-time to World of Outlaws sprint cars in 2023

By Jan 20, 2023, 4:00 PM EST
Kahne Outlaws 2023
Trent Gower / World of Outlaws
0 Comments

After being sidelined for more than half of his rookie season in the World of Outlaws, Kasey Kahne will once again attempt to run the full 80+ race schedule in 2023 in the No. 9 Kasey Kahne Racing (KKR) car. He will compete alongside four-time defending champion Brad Sweet, who has won all his titles with Kahne’s team.

Last year’s effort to win Rookie of the Year honors was thwarted by hard crashes at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Florida, Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, and Jackson (Minnesota) Motorplex. Kahne made only 29 A-Mains, failing to advance into the big show on another 14 occasions. Those accidents caused Kahne to miss 27 of the 69 Outlaws races that were held in 2022.

Kahne did not win last year, but earned his first career podium at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota after leading 23 of the 30 laps in that feature. He was passed by Spencer Bayston with five laps remaining in that race.

“Getting that first [World of Outlaws] win is obviously at the top of our bucket list, and it would be huge,” Kahne said in a press release. “We’ve been fortunate enough to win so many races with so many drivers at KKR, but I want to be on that list too. It feels incredibly rewarding to win as an owner considering all I’ve put into the sport and continue to put into it, but purely as a race car driver, I want to win myself.

“It’s been a while since I felt that and that feeling is why we do it; it’s why we love racing.”

While Kahne has not yet won with the Outlaws, he has six victories in the All Star Circuit of Champions, which also run 410 sprint cars.

In an Outlaws career that dates back to 1997 when he made three starts on the West Coast tracks of Gray’s Harbor Raceway in Elma, Washington and Cottage Grove (Oregon) Speedway, Kahne has made 169 A-Mains with 33 top-10s and five top-fives.

In 2021, filling in for James McFadden while that driver returned to his native Australia for the birth of his child, Kahne scored his third career top-five and 11 top-10s in 32 starts of the 77-race season. Last year was not quite as successful with two six top-10s.

“I feel really, really good,” Kahne said. “I’m excited to go full-time sprint car racing again this year and I feel like personally, I got a lot better last year going this route. We definitely had a lot of ups and downs during 2022, so I’m hoping for a much smoother and more successful season this year.”

Justin Adams will return as Kahne’s crew chief in 2023, along with crew members Brad Tunny and Payton Gries.

The 2023 World of Outlaws season begins February 9-11 with the DIRTCar Nationals at Volusia. One of Kahne’s six All Star wins came at Volusia in 2002.

Click here for the complete 2023 Outlaws schedule.

Read more about Motorsports

Rolex GTP Daytona debut
GTP cars debut at Daytona in ‘Gymkhana’-level traffic for Roar...
Musquin San Diego injury
Marvin Musquin will miss San Diego Supercross with wrist injury
Supercross Round 2 numbers
Supercross Round 2 at San Diego by the numbers

GTP cars debut at Daytona in ‘Gymkhana’-level traffic for Roar Before Rolex 24 warmup

By Jan 20, 2023, 6:15 PM EST
Rolex GTP Daytona debut
IMSA
0 Comments

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida – Powerhouse Rolex 24 teams tiptoed through navigating the high-tech machinery of the hybrid era that dawned Friday with the debut of the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) category at Daytona International Speedway.

Meanwhile, some of the best drivers in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s premier prototype class also were trying to dodge disasters on a 3.56-mile road course clogged with traffic on the opening day of the Roar Before the Rolex 24 weekend as 61 cars scrambled to prepare for the 2023 season opener next weekend.

“It was very busy this morning, that is for sure,” Chip Ganassi Racing No. 01 Cadillac driver Sebastien Bourdais said after the first of two practice sessions. “With 61 cars, everyone was trying to find their references, and it did feel a bit like ‘Gymkhana’ in heavy traffic, which is a little scary because everybody is really scarce on spare parts, and we all got the message loud and clear.

PRACTICE RESULTS: Click here for Session I (by class) l Session II (by class) l Combined speeds

ROLEX 24 DETAILS: How to watch, entry lists schedules for the IMSA season opener

“You are already finding yourself in situations you do not want to be in because you can’t afford to damage anything, so that is going to be a consideration for sure.”

With the Rolex 24 looming Jan. 28-29 at Daytona, the four manufacturers that have spent millions preparing for the inaugural season of GTP are very concerned about reliability when the curtain rises on the 24-hour endurance race classic.

Aside from being extremely scarce on spare parts because of supply chain problems and startup limitations, teams also have been lacked real-world testing. Some have been unable to run their cars more than a few hours consecutively while focusing on durability gremlins.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH IN GTP: Rolex 24 at Daytona kicks off new golden era for sports cars

So the speed charts Friday might not necessarily be indicative of prerace favorites. But it still was notable that the top two speeds belonged to the top two finishers in last year’s Rolex 24.

Helio Castroneves, who made a memorable charge to his second consecutive victory at Daytona a year ago, turned a 1 minute, 35.210-second lap in the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing ARX-06 that nipped Filipe Albuquerque’s No. 10 Acura of Wayne Taylor Racing.

“It was a good lap, always keep working hard,” Castroneves told IMSA Radio’s Shea Adam. “I guess I put myself in the right positions. This is nothing. It’s all about (his teammates) and especially the engineers of Meyer Shank Racing and Acura. We’ll keep it going. It’s just the first day.”

Gearbox problems sidelined the No. 31 Action Express Cadillac V-LMDh for all but four laps (none at speed) during the morning session. But the new LMDh cars otherwise seemed to hold up in their first official sessions of the 2023 season.

The top nine speeds were claimed by all the GTP cars in the field – three Cadillacs, two Porsche 963s, two BMW M Hybrid V8s and two Acuras.

Team owner Chip Ganassi said it still was unlike any typical practice dominated by the top-end prototypes.

“This is obviously a new endeavor for a lot of people on pit lane this year,” Ganassi said. “Everyone’s having to change their way of thinking a little bit, the way they approach these practice sessions, the way we approach things like just understanding how to get the most out of the car with the little time you have in practice. These cars are very complex.”

Mike O’Gara, global director of operations for Ganassi, said much of the session was spent on the basics with two cars that are virtually new.

“This car depends a lot more on the data that it is generating itself to run itself,” O’Gara said. “So, things like tire pressures, brake sensors, brake pressures that were important before are critical now. They are mission critical, so we have to make sure all those basic things work before all the other systems like the hybrid system, the electronic brake bias.

“We have to have those basic things right before those other things work properly. So, this morning, we were just making sure all of that worked right, so this afternoon, and the rest of the weekend, we can just start pushing. There is a mountain of work and a mountain of data for all of our folks to look at just to make sure all of that is functioning properly before we can start pushing on the rest of the systems in the car.”

Top speeds in other categories:

LMP2: Mikkel Jensen, No. 11 TDS Racing, ORECA LMP2 07, 1:38.730

LMP3: Gabby Chaves, No. 36 Andretti Autosport, Ligier JS P320, 1:42.926

GTD Pro: Ben Barnicoat, No. 14 Vasser Sullivan, Lexus RC F GT3, 1:47.040

GTD: Andy Lally, No. 44 Magnus Racing, Aston Martin Vantage GT3, 1:47.004

FASTEST LAP BY DRIVER

FASTEST LAP BY DRIVER AND CLASS

BEST SECTOR TIMES

FASTEST LAP SEQUENCE