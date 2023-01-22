Tom Blomqvist wins Rolex 24 at Daytona pole position for Meyer Shank Racing in GTP debut

By Jan 22, 2023, 3:45 PM EST
Beating the clock with a blistering lap, Tom Blomqvist kept Meyer Shank Racing atop the speed chart in Rolex 24 at Daytona qualifying and put the defending race winners on the pole position.

Blomqvist turned a 1-minute, 34.031-second lap in the No. 60 Acura ARX-06 that he started just before the checkered flag fell in the first qualifying session ever for the new Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) category. He narrowly beat the No. 7 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963 of Felipe Nasr, who was bumped just seconds after his 1:34.114 lap.

“That was a bit wild,” Blomqvist told NBC Sports pit reporter Kevin Lee on Peacock. “I had no real reference, to be honest. I just had to wing that one a bit. I knew I had a good car and if it was under me I could do the job, but yeah, the tires weren’t even up to temperature. I just kind of licked the stamp and sent it.

QUALIFYING: Click here for results l By class

ROLEX 24 DETAILSHow to watch, entry lists schedules for the IMSA season opener

“So fantastic job by HPD, Acura, MSR and Oreca. They built a fantastic car. It’s really promising ahead of next weekend, but thre’s 24 hours of racing before we can set our sights on being back here again for another year.”

The end of the qualifying session turned into a massive scramble after a delay of several minutes because of a red flag for Nick Tandy’s crash in the No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963.

Blomqvist, who is teamed with Colin Braun, Helio Castoneves and Simon Pagenaud, barely had enough time to back up what MSR had done the past two days in the Roar Before the Rolex 24, setting the pace in four consecutive dry sessions Friday and Saturday.

Under new qualifying rules that allowed a tire change, MSR elected to pit while running second after two laps just before the red flag with 8 minutes, 36 seconds remaining in the session. Because no other cars had pitted, Blomqvist had slipped to seventh when the track reopened for a flying lap just before qualifying concluded.

“I’m so relieved right now,” MSR co-owner Mike Shank told Lee. “To have one lap to do it and that’s it, we thought we were screwed when the red came out. Really a lot on (Blomqvist) today. He’s a rock star. He’s the future, and we love having him on board.”

After closing the DPi era with a dramatic championship last fall that capped a 2022 season opened with Shank’s second Rolex 24 victory, the team gained extra prestige with the first pole of the new premier prototype class whose hybrid engines have attracted Porsche, Acura, Cadillac and BMW to GTP.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH IN GTPRolex 24 at Daytona kicks off new golden era for sports cars

“It matters when you have high stakes OEM racing here like this,” Shank said of the pole. “We need to come out and prove ourselves. Listen, we got a lot to go on next week, but this affirms all the work. This was more joy than I’ve felt in a long time.”

Tandy’s crash occurred in the Bus Stop chicane on the backstretch. Though he drove away from the scene, the wreck ripped off the left front and hood. It was the first significant damage for one of the new Le Mans Daytona hybrid prototype cars after some near misses in heavy traffic since hitting the track Friday.

There are 61 cars on the entry list for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season opener Jan. 28-29 (which will be broadcast on NBC, USA and Peacock), and some blustery conditions Sunday made for hairier conditions even with fewer cars on track in each category’s equalifying session.

“The wind is so strong right now to go into Turn 3 and the Bus Stop is very, very tough,” said four-time Indy 500 winner Castroneves, who had paced practice Friday before Braun was quickest Saturday.

Meyer Shank Racing celebrates its pole position in the Rolex 24 at Daytona (Mike Levitt/LAT Images/IMSA).

Ricky Taylor qualified third (1:34.198) in Wayne Taylor Racing’s No. 10 Acura, followed by Sebastien Bourdais (134.262) in Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 01 Cadillac, Alex Lynn (1:34.389) in the No. 02 Cadillac, Tandy (1:34.453) and Pipo Derani (1:34.608).

The two BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8s qualified eighth (Philipp Eng, 1:34.723) and ninth (Nick Yelloly, 1:34.846) as less than 0.9 seconds separated the nine cars in the GTP class.

In other categories:

LMP2: Ben Keating put the No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports on the pole position in the season opener for the fourth consecutive year, turning  a lap of 1 minute, 40.541 seconds.

“I felt like this was one of the more tricky qualifying sessions,” Keating, who shares the car with Paul-Loup Chatin, Alex Quinn and Nicolas Lapierre, said after his 12th career pole in IMSA. “You set your car up so you’re on the edge in the Bus Stop. All weekend, we had a slight headwind going into the Bus Stop. Today, we had about a 19-mph tailwind, and that made a huge difference in our car.”

The session ended early for a crash in the Bus Stop involving the No. 8 ORECA LMP2 07 of Tower Motorsports. John Farano was behind the wheel of the car that he is sharing with Team Penske IndyCar drivers Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgrarden (who both are making their IMSA sports car debuts).

LMP3: Nico Pino, 18, earned his first career pole position with a 1-minute, 43.197-second lap in the No. 33 Ligier JS P320 of Sean Creech Motorsport, nipping Dakota Dickerson (1:43.307) in the No. 36 of Andretti Autosport. The Chilean native, who co-drives with with Lance Willsey, Danny Soufi and four-time Rolex 24 winner Joao Barbosa, delivered Creech’s first pole as a car owner.

GTD, GTD Pro: Mercedes AMG GT3s swept both divisions with the No. 79 WeatherTech Racing first in GTD Pro and the No. 57 of Winward Racing tops in GTD.

Philip Ellis put his Mercedes-AMG GT3 on pole with a 1:46.093 lap. He will start first among 33 entries with his first career IMSA pole. “The last half of the 2022 season, we were really, really strong, and the plan was basically to keep that momentum going into this year,” said Ellis, who co-drives with Russell Ward, Indy Dontje and Lucas Auer. “The team did great work in the offseason during the winter, and I think all the Mercedes did a great job. I had a great, great lap, and it shows. I’d say we had a perfect Roar.”

Though beaten by three GTD cars in an unusual twist, Maro Engel took the GTD Pro pole with a 1:46.784 lap. “We definitely have an amazing car,” Engel, who co-drives with Cooper MacNeil, Daniel Juncadella and Jules Gounon, said after his first pole. “There was some room for me to improve in that qualifying session, but it was still good enough for pole,” he added. “So that’s great. It’s a huge field of GT cars, and being at the sharp end is good for the start and trying to stay out of trouble.”

Fastest lap by driver after qualifying

Fastest lap by driver and class

Best sector times

Fastest lap sequence

Time cards

Supercross 2023: Results and points after San Diego

By Jan 22, 2023, 12:32 PM EST
Eli Tomac won the first two races of the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross Series at a pair of venues that have been among his worst in career average finishes and he swept his heat and the Main at San Diego and Anaheim to do so. This was Tomac’s 46th career Supercross win, placing him within two of Ricky Carmichael.

Tomac’s early season success is partly attributable to his new-found ability to earn better starts. At San Diego, he completed Lap 1 in third place, rode there for two more circuits and then followed Cooper Webb around Adam Cianciarulo. One lap later, Tomac was in the lead on Lap 5 and he never relinquished the top spot.

RESULTS: Click here for 450 Results; Click here 250 Results

Webb finished second to Tomac in back-to-back weeks, but he pressured the leader harder at San Diego than Anaheim. He led Lap 4 and was never completely out of touch with Tomac for the remainder of the race. When the pair hit traffic, Webb was slightly better at navigating the slower bikes and closed to within one second with time running off the clock.

Justin Barcia had a more dramatic weekend than he planned. In his heat, he was knocked over by Jason Anderson as the two riders battled for second. There is a lot of bad blood between the riders and Anderson waited to confront Barcia in the tunnel. Barcia’s Main was also marred by contact with another rider when he and Chase Sexton made contact early, sending Sexton to the ground.

Click here for 450 Heat 1 | Heat 2 | Last Chance Qualifier

Ken Roczen’s transition to Suzuki is not slowing him any. After finishing fifth in the season opener at Anaheim, he improved his Supercross results at San Diego with a second-place finish in his heat and a fourth in the Main.

Sexton had the bumpiest road into the top five. He crashed in his heat and was center punched by Aaron Plessinger. The contact completely collapsed his fuel tank. Unable to continue, he won the LCQ and still got a decent start in the Main. He started and finished fifth, but lost a lot of ground in the feature after contact with Barcia.

Click here for Round 1 450 Main results | Rider Points | Manufacturer Points | Lap Chart

Jett Lawrence’s domination of the 250 class continues. He won his heat by more than five seconds in a nine-lap race and earned the holeshot in the Main. He was the fastest 250 qualifier and seemed to have a handle on the field for most of the race. Cameron McAdoo and RJ Hampshire were able to keep Lawrence honest throughout the race, however, and the final margin of victory was a little more than three and a half seconds.

Hampshire might have been able to challenge for the win if not for a bump from another rider early in the Main that sent him back to sixth at the end Lap 1. He moved around Robbie Wageman for the bottom step of the podium on Lap 9 and secured second from McAdoo with two laps remaining. Back-to-back second-place finishes has him within six points of Lawrence.

Click here for 250 West Heat 1 | Heat 2 | Last Chance Qualifier

McAdoo’s third-place finish in the Main kept the San Diego podium exactly like Anaheim. As with Sexton in the 450 class, McAdoo had trouble in his heat and was dropped outside of the automatic transfer position of ninth. The damage to his bike was not as great and he recovered to score a fifth-place result in that race.

Enzo Lopes’ early surge continues. In Anaheim, he was one position outside of the top five; his San Diego Supercross results were incrementally better and he led five of the first six laps of his heat while being embroiled in a battle with Hampshire. He finished fourth in the Main for his best result of the season.

Click here for 250 West Main results | 250 West rider points | Lap Chart

Rounding out the top five is Pierce Brown. He failed to make the Main in Anaheim after crashing hard on the opening lap of his heat. He bruised his posterior and used the extra week provided by the Oakland cancelation to heal. On his way to the feature, he finished second in his heat behind Lawrence.

Hunter Yoder scored his first LCQ win by three seconds over Josh Varize. He was able to capitalize on that with a 14th-place finish in the Main.

2023 Results

Round 1: Eli Tomac, Jett Lawrence win

2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings

Round 1: Eli Tomac tops 450s; Jett Lawrence 250s

