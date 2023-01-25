Francesco Bagnaia aims to end 25-year MotoGP curse with No. 1 plate

By Jan 25, 2023, 10:00 PM EST
Bagnaia MotoGP 1 plate
MotoGP.com
Francesco Bagnaia will sport the No. 1 plate in MotoGP, making him the first rider in a more than decade and the ninth driver in the past 30 years to take advantage of the honor. By doing so, he hopes to break a 25-year-old curse that stretches back to 1998.

That year, Mick Doohan was the last rider to win back-to-back championships with the No. 1 plate on his bike – his fifth consecutive title.

Bagnaia’s come from behind victory in 2022 was one of the most dramatic championships in in the history of the sport, and he has decided to roll the dice one more time.

Beginning with a victory in the Dutch GP, Bagnaia scored eight podium finishes in the next nine rounds to close the gap on Fabio Quartaro. In the final few rounds, the defending 2021 champion suffered through several bad races, leaving Bagnaia all but mathematically certain of his first championship entering the final round.

Since 1998, Alex Criville (defending in 2000), Kenny Roberts, Jr. (2001), Nicky Haden (2007), Casey Stoner (2008 and 2012) and Jorge Lorenzo (2016) have tried and failed to defend their title with the No. 1 plate.

After Criville and Roberts failed to defend their titles, Valentino Rossi chose to use his assigned number instead of the honorific and won five straight championships from 2001-2005. Hayden and Stoner then ignored the curse and failed to repeat the next two titles before Rossi rattled off another pain in 2008 and 2009.

In the past decade, Marc Marquez won back-to-back titles in 2013/2014 and four consecutively from 2016 through 2019, each with his assigned number.

No one else has wanted to thumb their nose at fate. Bagnaia doesn’t care.

“My winter break was shorter than usual because of all the commitments after winning the World Championship, but now I am charged up and eager to start the season,” Bagnaia said at MotoGP.com. “I have missed the Desmosedici GP and my team, and I can’t wait to get back on track.

“I could not decide whether to continue using the No. 63 or switch to the No. 1, and in the end, I decided on the latter. Seeing it on the bike is beautiful, and now my goal will be to do everything to keep it. It won’t be easy because I expect even tougher competition than last year, with many rivals ready to fight for the title: however, I am aware that I have the best bike and team to aim high again in 2023.”

Supercross: Seth Hammaker will miss 250E opener in Houston with wrist injury

By Jan 26, 2023, 12:15 AM EST
Hammaker injury
Monster Energy / Pro Circuit Kawasaki
Seth Hammaker suffered a wrist injury in practice that will require surgery and will miss the opening round of the Monster Energy Supercross 250 East division they debut February 4 in Houston, Texas.

The Monster Energy / Pro Circuit / Kawasaki team reports Hammaker was involved in a crash during a routine practice session when he injured his wrist.

The rider consulted with medical professionals, who determined the injury will force him to miss the opening rounds of the season.

Hammaker was the 2021 Supercross Rookie of the Year in the 250 West division. That year, he won in Arlington and scored three podium finishes in nine races before finishing fourth in the points.

Last year, he started strong with a pair of podium finishes in his first two races, but a practice crash ahead of the San Diego race sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Hammaker was back in the saddle for the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season, where he scored eight top-10s and two 11th-place finishes in 11 races.

His off-season was productive, according to the team and rider, before his current accident.

“It’s of course frustrating to have an injury right before the start of the season,” Hammaker said in a press release. “My training has been going really well recently and I feel that my speed and fitness are up to the level needed to race for wins.

“This injury will set me back a bit, but my full focus is on mending the injury and getting back out there on the track to compete at the highest level.”

A replacement rider has not been announced and the team has not yet provided a timeline for Hammaker’s return.

On Instagram, Hammaker said: “Devastated is an understatement. Crashed yesterday during practice in preparation for Round 1 of east coast. Fractured arm/wrist. Surgery Friday to get this thing fixed up. It’s been a great off season till this point. Felt like I had all the pieces to compete for wins and be in the title fight. Focusing on what I can control now and use this to fuel the fire and come back stronger!”

This is the second major rider lost to Kawasaki early in the 2023 season. Austin Forkner, competing in the 250W division, suffered a knee injury in an accident early in the season opener at Anaheim. He will miss the remainder of the season with Carson Mumford is scheduled to relieve him beginning with the rescheduled Oakland race once he has fully recovered from a broken wrist suffered during the offseason.

