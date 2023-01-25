Saturday’s Supercross Round 4 in Anaheim: How to watch, start times, streaming info

By Jan 25, 2023, 10:00 PM EST
Supercross Anaheim Round 4
Feld Entertainment, Inc./Align Media
Eli Tomac will try to open his 450 title defense with three consecutive victories as the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series will resume with Round 4 in Anaheim on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Tomac won the Jan. 7 season opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. After the second round in Oakland was postponed by storms, Tomac won in San Diego, where Cooper Webb finished second as he had in the opener.

The star riders have won the past four Supercross championships (Webb in 2019 and ’21; Tomac in ’20 and ’22).

In the 250 category, Jett Lawrence has led every lap on his way to victories at Anaheim and San Diego.

The second event of the season at Anaheim will mark the first of three Triple Crown format races this season.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 4 of the 2023 Supercross schedule at Angel Stadium in Anaheim on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 4 will begin Saturday at 10 p.m. ET streaming on Peacock. The Race Day Live show (including qualifying) will begin on Peacock at 4:30 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports will have exclusive live coverage of races, qualifiers and heats for the record 31 events in SuperMotocross. The main events will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will become the home of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2023 with live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats from January to October. There will be 23 races livestreamed exclusively on Peacock, including a SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform also will provide on-demand replays of every race.

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET): 

Here are the start times for Saturday, according to the Monster Energy Supercross schedule from the AMA:

3:50 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying 1
4:05 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying 1
4:20 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying 1
4:35 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying 1
4:50 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 1
5:05 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying 1
5:40 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying 2
5:55 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying 2
6:10 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying 2
6:25 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying 2
6:40 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 2
6:55 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying 2
10:06 p.m.: 250SX Race 1
10:31 p.m.: 450SX Race 1
11:11 p.m.: 250SX Race 2
11:29 p.m.: 450SX Race 2
12:09 a.m.: 250SX Race 3
12:36 a.m.: 450SX Race 3

TRACK LAYOUT:

Click here to view the track map

HOW TO WATCH SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON IN 2023Full NBC Sports, Peacock schedule

FINAL 2022 STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 East points standings250 West points standings

2023 SEASON RECAPS

ROUND 1: Eli Tomac opens title defense with victory

ROUND 2: Oakland postponed by storms

ROUND 3: Tomac holds off Cooper Webb again

NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Five things to watch in the 2023 Supercross season

Austin Forkner out for 2023 Supercross season

Malcolm Stewart aims for 450 breakthrough

A new attitude for Adam Cianciarulo in 2023

Ken Roczen signs with Suzuki

Hunter and Jett Lawrence walk a fine line with competition and fans

Three talented rookies move up to 450

Jett Lawrence wants to run 450 division for SMX playoffs

Seth Hammaker suffered a wrist injury in practice that will require surgery and will miss the opening round of the Monster Energy Supercross 250 East division they debut February 4 in Houston, Texas.

The Monster Energy / Pro Circuit / Kawasaki team reports Hammaker was involved in a crash during a routine practice session when he injured his wrist.

The rider consulted with medical professionals, who determined the injury will force him to miss the opening rounds of the season.

Hammaker was the 2021 Supercross Rookie of the Year in the 250 West division. That year, he won in Arlington and scored three podium finishes in nine races before finishing fourth in the points.

Last year, he started strong with a pair of podium finishes in his first two races, but a practice crash ahead of the San Diego race sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Hammaker was back in the saddle for the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season, where he scored eight top-10s and two 11th-place finishes in 11 races.

His off-season was productive, according to the team and rider, before his current accident.

“It’s of course frustrating to have an injury right before the start of the season,” Hammaker said in a press release. “My training has been going really well recently and I feel that my speed and fitness are up to the level needed to race for wins.

“This injury will set me back a bit, but my full focus is on mending the injury and getting back out there on the track to compete at the highest level.”

A replacement rider has not been announced and the team has not yet provided a timeline for Hammaker’s return.

On Instagram, Hammaker said: “Devastated is an understatement. Crashed yesterday during practice in preparation for Round 1 of east coast. Fractured arm/wrist. Surgery Friday to get this thing fixed up. It’s been a great off season till this point. Felt like I had all the pieces to compete for wins and be in the title fight. Focusing on what I can control now and use this to fuel the fire and come back stronger!”

This is the second major rider lost to Kawasaki early in the 2023 season. Austin Forkner, competing in the 250W division, suffered a knee injury in an accident early in the season opener at Anaheim. He will miss the remainder of the season with Carson Mumford is scheduled to relieve him beginning with the rescheduled Oakland race once he has fully recovered from a broken wrist suffered during the offseason.

