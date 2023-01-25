Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eli Tomac will try to open his 450 title defense with three consecutive victories as the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series will resume with Round 4 in Anaheim on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Tomac won the Jan. 7 season opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. After the second round in Oakland was postponed by storms, Tomac won in San Diego, where Cooper Webb finished second as he had in the opener.

The star riders have won the past four Supercross championships (Webb in 2019 and ’21; Tomac in ’20 and ’22).

In the 250 category, Jett Lawrence has led every lap on his way to victories at Anaheim and San Diego.

The second event of the season at Anaheim will mark the first of three Triple Crown format races this season.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 4 of the 2023 Supercross schedule at Angel Stadium in Anaheim on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 4 will begin Saturday at 10 p.m. ET streaming on Peacock. The Race Day Live show (including qualifying) will begin on Peacock at 4:30 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports will have exclusive live coverage of races, qualifiers and heats for the record 31 events in SuperMotocross. The main events will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will become the home of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2023 with live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats from January to October. There will be 23 races livestreamed exclusively on Peacock, including a SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform also will provide on-demand replays of every race.

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times for Saturday, according to the Monster Energy Supercross schedule from the AMA:

3:50 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying 1

4:05 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying 1

4:20 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying 1

4:35 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying 1

4:50 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 1

5:05 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying 1

5:40 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying 2

5:55 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying 2

6:10 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying 2

6:25 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying 2

6:40 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 2

6:55 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying 2

10:06 p.m.: 250SX Race 1

10:31 p.m.: 450SX Race 1

11:11 p.m.: 250SX Race 2

11:29 p.m.: 450SX Race 2

12:09 a.m.: 250SX Race 3

12:36 a.m.: 450SX Race 3

TRACK LAYOUT:

Click here to view the track map

HOW TO WATCH SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON IN 2023: Full NBC Sports, Peacock schedule

FINAL 2022 STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 East points standings | 250 West points standings

2023 SEASON RECAPS

ROUND 1: Eli Tomac opens title defense with victory

ROUND 2: Oakland postponed by storms

ROUND 3: Tomac holds off Cooper Webb again

