‘Bus Bros’ tackle ‘Bus Stop’: Newgarden, McLaughlin on Rolex 24 debuts, eyeing GTP

By Jan 26, 2023, 4:00 AM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin are no strangers to “RP1,” the gleaming, pristine and sleek trackside office trailer that travels wherever Roger Penske goes in the racing world.

But the NTT IndyCar Series stars still felt like outsiders when they stopped by their boss’ opulent mobile headquarters last weekend at Daytona International Speedway.

“The Captain” already had granted an audience with his drivers – the six who will be driving the pair of Porsche Penske Motorsport 963s in the premier GTP category of the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

“It is odd,” Newgarden, the two-time IndyCar champion who normally is in such high-level briefings with Penske, said with a laugh. “We’re checking in with RP and (team president) Tim (Cindric), and the drivers were already there. They looked really cool in their exclusive club. We’re like, ‘This is a cool club you guys got going on over here in the Porsche program!’ ”

Newgarden and McLaughlin openly covet memberships among the team’s sports car elite, but their status is far from assured even as IndyCar winners and championship contenders at Team Penske.

They will be making their Rolex 24 at Daytona debuts this weekend in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season opener, joining John Farano and Kyffin Simpson in Tower Motorsports’ No. 8 ORECA in the LMP2 division.

But though they are sports car neophytes, Newgarden and McLaughlin have the confidence of winning their debut (Tower is the defending series champion of LMP2, the junior prototype division) – and possibly currying favor with Penske for a future Porsche slot in GTP.

Chip Ganassi Racing has employed its IndyCar drivers for endurance races(six-time champion Scott Dixon will be in Ganassi’s No. 01 Cadillac in GTP for his 21st Rolex 24 start this year), and Simon Pagenaud also was in the lineup for Penske’s Acura lineup a few years ago.

Newgarden and McLaughlin acknowledge this is a quasi-audition for Penske, even though it’s happenstance that they finally secured Rolex 24 rides in the same year as GTP’s debut.

Tower Motorsports drivers Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin combined for nine IndyCar victories last season for Team Penske (Richard Dole/LAT Images/IMSA).

“We do a lot of racing at a very high level at Team Penske, and the new Porsche program with the team has been tremendously exciting for everyone in the organization,” Newgarden told NBC Sports. “I’m here in two capacities: I’m running with Tower Motorsports and am a competitor. But I’m also a fan of my team, so I’m trying to watch the progress of Team Penske and Porsche and how they get off the ground.

“I think they’re going to do a great job. It’s built with a lot of really great people. Some people I know really well within the organization. You never know what the future holds. I would love to be a contributor to that one day. So if that door ever opened, I certainly would welcome it.”

Porshce Penske Motorsports is based under the same roof at the massive Mooresville, North Carolina, headquarters that also houses Penske’s IndyCar and NASCAR programs, so McLaughlin (who lives nearby in the Charlotte area) has watched its first-class assembly.

“I’m excited to see how that program runs and obviously for me to race LMP2 now, I’m learning the ropes to hopefully one day be able to drive one of those cars,” McLaughlin told NBC Sports. “It’d be pretty cool.

“It obviously helps just having experience. You can’t discount that. I’d never raced a 24-hour race before and never driven a prototype car. So just to have some experience that I can put on my CV. Maybe we get the call-up, maybe not. It might not happen, but I know that Roger and Tim always look out for my best interests, and hopefully one day the stars align.”

Best buds who have become whimsical content creators off the track, the “Bus Bros” will be expected to handle the “Bus Stop” (the nickname of the tricky Le Mans Chicane on Daytona’s backstretch) with aplomb in learning the 12-turn, 3.56-mile road course.

In the pro-amateur mix of LMP2 lineups, teams are required to have at least one driver with “Bronze” (Farano) and “Silver” (Simpson) status, according to FIA rankings. They also are allowed to have two elite pro drivers, and Newgarden (who is rated the top “Platinum”) and McLaughlin (who seems vastly underrated as a “Gold”) fit the bill.

Their experience and talent make them appealing one-off candidates, but it still wasn’t easy landing a spot in the prestigious Rolex 24. Newgarden has been trying to enter the endurance classic for more than a decade.

Tower Motorsports driver-owner John Farano debriefs wth Team Penske stars Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin (Richard Dole/LAT Images/IMSA).

“It’s just not worked out timing-wise for one reason or another,” he said. “I’m just thrilled it’s finally come together this year. But I’ve always had great respect for endurance racing. I’m a racer at heart. I love everything motorsports, so I’d drive any race car.

“But certainly an event like this, the 24 Hours at Daytona is one of those bucket list events that everybody wants to do. Not only do you want to run it, but you dream of winning the Rolex watch. All that great stuff, the camaraderie that you would have with a team of trying to survive 24 hours together and make no mistakes. That’s a challenge that I’ve not endured before and one that I really wanted, so to finally be here is definitely a treat.”

McLaughlin said Newgarden offered him a shot at the Tower ride after the IndyCar season ended in September. The deal came together in a week, and he met Farano (the Tower Motorsports team owner) only after arriving in Daytona, where he saw the track for the first time Jan. 18.

“It’s pretty wild how those things happen, but you’ve got to take your opportunities when they come,” McLaughlin said. “This race certainly is on my bucket list. It’s something I’ve wanted to race in for a long time and have tried many times, I’ve just been waiting for the right opportunity. I’m really excited to race the No. 8 LMP2 here at the World Center of Racing. It’s an amazing place. I’ve never been here in Daytona before. The banking is incredible, but then to turn my first laps here is going to be an unreal experience.”

They picked a tough year to get acclimated with 61 cars over five divisions of varying speeds clogging the banking at Daytona – and with powerhouse teams such as Porsche Penske extremely concerned about avoiding damage with supplies limited for the inaugural GTP race.

Over the past 11 IndyCar seasons, Newgarden has built a scouting report for about a dozen drivers in a single class. Now he will try to get up to speed on building a book for nearly 200 drivers racing across various GTs and prototypes.

The No. 8 ORECA LMP2 07 of Tower Motorsports finished second in class last year at the Rolex 24 at Daytona and won the season championship (Jake Galstad/LAT Images/IMSA).

“It’s a different world to experience with all types of cars in different classes,” Newgarden said. “So overtaking and trying to understand when to defend and when to push, when not to push. That’s going to be new for us. It’s something we’ll have to find our footing on pretty quickly.

“I’ve always loved that challenge of multiclass racing where you’ve got to be efficient. You can’t waste time, and understanding how to be efficient without making mistakes is so critical. It’s 24 hours. You can’t just write the car off within one move. So you’re going to be making thousands of moves in the race and trying to be efficient with all of them.”

As a three-time Supercars champion, McLaughlin has experience with driver changes and endurance racing. But the Rolex 24 field will have 20 more cars than the biggest race he ever has done.

“I’m expecting a lot of intense battles, especially throughout the traffic,” McLaughlin said. “But I feel like my experience from Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst 12 Hours back in the day can suit me really well and get me ready for what’s going to be a busy 24 hours.”

Newgarden said understanding the procedures and flow of an IMSA race will be more important than learning the cars (which are high downforce similar to IndyCar).

“I think driving the car quickly and understanding how to utilize the tires; those sorts of things will probably come more naturally to Scott and myself,” Newgarden said. “But it’s the procedures that are different from our normal world. In IndyCar racing, there are shorter events, the flagging procedures, the etiquette procedures. What you do on pit lane, how the car turns on and off.

“All that stuff you can theoretically practice, but until you go through the motions of it, it’s kind of hard to learn it. So we’re going to be learning on the fly. We’re going to have to rely on experience to help us do things right the first time, which is OK. But being really alert at an event like this when you’re learning so much for the first time is critical.”

The pressure is on to deliver after the IndyCar trio of Pato O’Ward, Colton Herta and Devlin DeFrancesco won the LMP2 class of last year’s Rolex 24. In an interesting twist, Tower Motorsports finished second to the DragonSpeed car wheeled by Herta to a victory that has instilled confidence in the Penske duo.

“We’ve never run this event, so I don’t think we want to come into it with too much of an aggressive attitude that we’ve been in racing a while so we can do this no problem,” Newgarden said. “We definitely don’t feel that way. There’s tremendous respect for the competitors. But we feel confident if we do our job and study and put the best foot forward that we can win this race. It’s absolutely possible, but we’re under no illusion that’s going to be easy.”

McLaughlin has picked up some pointers in an offseason stay at his house in Brisbane, Australia. During his two months Down Under, McLaughlin welcomed a vacationing houseguest (and honorary Bus Bro) in Herta, who provided some tips on handling traffic.

Herta will be racing GTP with BMW M Team RLL, his second year of prototypes after three years in GT (where he won the GTLM class in 2019).

“We had a good chat about a few things,” McLaughlin said of Herta. “He just said it’s a long race, and one of the best stints you can do sometimes is actually the graveyard stint. As much as everyone talks about it being bad, but it’s quite a cool feeling. It’s quiet and just you in a race car. I really hope I get to drive somewhat at night for a long time.

“The word I’ve just been implanted in my brain has been patience. There’s that many cars on track. We obviously are not the quickest (class) but not the slowest, either. So a lot of people have told me just be patient in traffic. Let the race come to you and just make sure you’re there for the last two or three hours.”

A popular worldwide tune-up to the season, the Rolex 24 always draws a large contingent from IndyCar (including 10 active drivers in the 2023 field), and Newgarden has been learning on many of them for advice.

“A lot of IndyCar guys have been super open about what to expect,” he said. “It’s a great, tight-knit world we have in IndyCar racing. We’re all competitors and don’t want to give secrets away necessarily. But trying to help your fellow competitor out with the broad strokes, everyone has been really good for that.

“I’ve never been able to run this event as sort of a warmup to the year. I’ve seen a lot of other drivers do that. I’m not sure how that’s going to play into my personal toolkit when we go into 2023 IndyCar racing, but I’ve got to think it could be beneficial. It makes you more flexible and versatile to challenge yourself as a driver and figure out problems you weren’t originally forecasting, so I’m really hoping that running this event will make a more diverse and rounded driver when I get to IndyCar racing.”

McLaughlin said Cindric and several Penske employees have been texting him and Newgarden to check in on their progress as they ready for IndyCar preseason testing next week in Southern California.

“It’s going to be an amazing way for me just to get my head right and the speeds and your body used to going fast again,” said McLaughlin, who hadn’t been in a car since last season’s finale at Laguna Seca before Rolex 24 practice last week. “Just to sharpen yourself up before we go testing here in a little bit for the IndyCar season. There’s a reason there are so many high-level people racing this from all over the world. I’m excited to be one of them.”

Colton Herta, Bobby Rahal team up with BMW in pursuit of Rolex 24 at Daytona overall win

By Jan 26, 2023, 9:00 AM EST
Herta Rahal Rolex 24
IMSA, BMW Motorsport
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Though they have opposed each other in the NTT IndyCar Series the past four seasons, the Rolex 24 at Daytona union of Bobby Rahal and Colton Herta seems natural.

Bryan Herta scored his first CART victory with Team Rahal during a 1996-99 run before Colton was even born, and the ties built then

“It’s very cool,” Colton Herta, 22, told NBC Sports. “Obviously Bobby is a legend in the sport that I normally compete in in IndyCar, a three-time champion and won the Indianapolis 500 (in 1986). It’s really cool, and I’ve known Bobby forever. My dad drove for him in the ‘90s in CART and so that transpired into me getting to know him growing up, so it’s really cool and an honor to say you drive for Team RLL.

“We’re not talking about our Indy cars and setups and stuff. We’re talking about how we can make our sports cars faster that we’re driving that weekend. So it’s a completely separate thing, and honestly, I see it as a completely different sport in that aspect. There is no hard feelings over anything in IndyCar and we can just go racing.”

Rahal’s team is known as Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in IndyCar, but it’s branded as BMW M Team RLL for its IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship entries – signifying its status as the operating arm for BMW, which essentially foots the bill and calls the shots on car development and driver selection.

But Rahal, whose Hall of Fame career was launched by his sports car successes, plays a vital role as team principal. So it’s a special throwback to have having Herta in both of the team’s new BMW M Hybrid V8 prototypes.

“We, of course, compete against Colton almost every weekend in IndyCar racing, and I really wish he was with us in that series,” Rahal told NBC Sports. “But he’s certainly proved himself to be one of the fastest guys out there and of course, his father was my teammate for several years. We go back a long way. So it’s really fun for me to have Colton with us. For both personal and professional reasons.”

This won’t be the first time Herta has driven a sports car for BMW Team RLL. He made six starts in the BMW M8 GTE from 2019-20 and was part of the winning GTLM team at the 2019 Rolex 24 in his debut.

With seven victories and nine pole positions through four IndyCar seasons, the California native has proven adept at getting up to speed quickly in whatever he is driving. Last year, a Formula One test for McLaren Racing nearly led to an F1 ride in 2023.

“And it’s not just speed,” Rahal said of Herta. “I think he brings a lot of good judgment. When he won the 24 Hours (in 2019), it was a horrible rain, and as an 18-year-old, he didn’t put a foot wrong. And really helped put us in a position to win that race. So he’s smart. He’s obviously very capable. And so he’s a plus for us to have.

“Having said that I would say all our drivers bring attributes that are unique. I won’t say our drivers are better than anybody else’s. Only the race will tell that, but I feel very confident the drivers we do have are equal to anything that’s out there.”

Herta will be teamed with Philip Eng, Augusto Farfus, Marco Wittmann, Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly and Sheldon van der Linde in this year’s Rolex 24.

It’s an unusually long list of co-drivers because Herta is in a unique situation – listed as the fourth driver for both BMW’s No. 24 and No. 25 in the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) category.

The step up from GT racing to the new premier hybrid class will be major for BMW, which will race a prototype for the first time in two decades.

But there also is special meaning for Rahal, who put himself on the map with an overall victory in the 1981 Rolex 24 at Daytona (co-driving with Bob Garretson and Brian Redman).

“This was the biggest race I won at that point, and at a time in my career when it probably could have gone away more easily than continued,” said Rahal, who recently turned 70. “It was a nexus point at my career. We had a very trouble-free race. Great strategy. As a 28-year-old whose career was kind of iffy, winning this race was a huge turning point for me (and) very, very special and meaningful.

“I can’t think of anything better than if we start our GTP relationship with BMW on a winning note. For me, (GTP) is where we’ve wanted to be. We’ve always been a company that has raced for overall victories, particularly in IndyCar. We’ve had a long relationship with BMW mainly in the GT category, which has been a tremendous honor for us. We won a lot of races (in GT). Won Daytona a couple of times. Won Sebring a couple of times. So those are great victories and things we’re proud of, but for us now, we’re running for overall victories. We worked hard to get to this point and are thrilled to be partnering with BMW to be able to do that.”

Though the GT success provides a great foundation, the leap to prototype is a massive undertaking. BMW also was the last of the four manufacturers to commit to GTP, getting the green light in June 2021, five months after Porsche Penske Motorsport had been announced (Cadillac and Acura are holdovers from DPi, the previous premier prototype division).

Maurizio Leschiutta, the LMDh project leader for BMW M, has described the transition as “a GT is more of a bulldog, the LMDh car is a ballerina. So they require different approaches.”

Though it had the latest start among the four automakers, BMW has tested with furious intensity over the last several months, recently hitting Sebring and Circuit of the Americas.

Before getting 25 laps across both cars on the Daytona International Speedway road course in last week’s Roar before the Rolex 24 practice sessions, Herta had a handful of days testing at Daytona and Bowling Green, Ohio.

The new hybrid system will put a complicated menu of buttons and options on the steering wheel that Herta still was digesting. The car is a high-downforce, high-speed car that bears some similarities to an Indy Car, and Herta does have prototype experience as the LMP2 winner at last year’s Rolex 24 (on a team with Pato O’Ward).

“I’d say the deceleration feels a little different,” Herta said. “The way the brakes changes throughout the brake zone is different. And that’s all done because of the regeneration, and it might regen more at the beginning or more at the later end of the braking zone. But it changes the balance and the way the brake bias is set. There is a little bit of an adjustment period, and you do need to be on your toes with making adjustments inside the car as you drive it. So it’s a little bit more of a handful initially when you get in, but once you get a few laps under your belt and understand how all the systems work, it is a friendly car to drive.

“It’s close to being representative with IndyCar lap times. I don’t think it’s quite as fast, but definitely a huge chunk faster than the GT cars. And a little bit more of a different driving style with obviously a lot more downforce and power.”

Known for being smooth, Herta and the rest of the GTP field will be extra careful about being gentler on the equipment while managing a track clogged by 61 cars with reliability at a premium. Parts supplies are scarce for the GTP cars, and there also are major concerns about the durability of the hybrid engines in their 24-hour debut.

“It seems like it’s going to be a really big endurance race and not a sprint race how this race usually is,” Herta said. “Even the DPis were so reliable, and you could smash the curbs for 24 hours and hammer the throttle, and you wouldn’t have that much of a worry of breaking or blowing an engine or a gearbox.

“It seems with this new formula, everyone is still getting to grips, so maybe reliability will be more of a key and a little more of what we’d see in the ‘80s and early ‘90s of it being more of an endurance race. But it’s still too hard to say. For sure BMW has had great success not only in IMSA but all around in sports car racing as a whole. It shows they have a program that’s capable of winning endurance races and at a very high level.”

Though Herta is uncertain how much time he will have in each car, BMW M Team RLL already has settled his biggest concern of ensuring his seat insert fits well in each car. The main challenge then becomes adapting with each car featuring distinct seat positioning and setups based on the other three drivers.

It also will be a shot at history. Herta is trying to become the third driver to win the overall and score multiple podium finishes with the same team in the top category (a feat also accomplished in the 1968 and ’70 races).

“It’ll be a good opportunity for me to have two chances at winning,” Herta said. “Not a lot of people get that. It’s going to be a really cool dynamic of being able to drive both cars. For sure, it’s a little different, but it’s part of the job. You need to be able to adapt very quickly. I really feel like that’s something that can be taught. You hop around in all these different cars long enough, you learn some tricks to get up to speed a little bit quicker. Hopefully that plays into my advantage, but it is a very exciting opportunity that I think will be very interesting to see how it goes.

To be used in each car, Herta will need to make a minimum drive time of two hours. Rahal views Herta as “an insurance policy to a large degree” if a driver falls ill or gets injured.

“There’s no question he’s up to the challenge,” Rahal said. “Colton’s a race car driver, and race car drivers want to be in the car. So I’m sure naturally a guy like Colton or any other would want to be in a regular basis on the starting rotation, but the way this race is and the difficulty, and of course these cars are going to exact more energy from the drivers than the cars in the past, I think he’s going to get more than his share.”

He also will be running wheel to wheel against familiar teams – Indy 500 winners Team Penske (Porsche), Chip Ganassi Racing (Cadillac) and Meyer Shank Racing (Acura) all have GTP entries.

Herta laughs about even competing against his IndyCar car owner, Michael Andretti, who just became a partner in Wayne Taylor Racing’s championship-contending GTP team.

“It’s very cool,” he said. “Not only do you have these great manufacturers but these amazing IndyCar teams. So it’s pretty cool to see the crossover. I know these teams are very well respected in North America and the manufacturers they bring are respected all across the world. It’s a really cool championship and really cool era of sports car racing that’s dawned here.”